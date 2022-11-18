Read full article on original website
Leslie Dale Strand, 79, Platte
Leslie Dale Strand, 79, of Platte, SD passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Platte Health Center Avera. Funeral Services are 10:30 AM Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the First Reformed Church in Platte. Visitation will be held at the church from 5:00 – 7:00 PM Friday, November 18, 2022 with a 7:00 PM Prayer Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Les are preferred to: Marcella Strand, 26409 366th Ave., Platte, SD 57369. Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com. The Funeral will be live-streamed under “Photos and Videos” on the funeral home website (Webcasting) and through “Mount Funeral Homes” Facebook page.
Wayne F. Brooks, 92, Lake Andes
Wayne went to his heavenly home Tuesday, November 15 at Walnut Village Assisted Living in Yankton. Funeral mass will be Saturday, November 19 at 10:30 am, with visitation beginning at 9:30 am, at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Lake Andes. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Lake Andes.
Mitchell United Way meets 2022 fundraising goal
The Mitchell United Way once again hit its fundraising goal this year. The target was $420,000. At an event at Dakota Wesleyan University on Friday, it was revealed that $421,000 was raised for the 2022 campaign. This year’s fundraising theme was We Won’t Let Go. Top donors were...
DWU women reach century mark, Reiner joins millenium club in 100-40 rout of CSM
Mitchell, S.D. – The #7 Tigers extinguished the CSM Flames 100-40 in their home season opener at the Corn Palace. Matti Reiner recorded 19 points and scored her 1,000 point in the game. Isabel Ihnen was the game leader with her career-high 20 points going 6-for-9 from deep. Tigers improve to 4-1 on the season (2-1 in GPAC) with the Flames dropping to 2-5 (0-3 in GPAC).
