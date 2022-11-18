Read full article on original website
Why do you like the couple(s) you support?
People on this forum often ask why certain couples don't receive much public support, so this is the flip side of that - what makes you like the couples you vote for?. For me, my favourite couple are Hamza and Jowita. I like them because Hamza comes across as so genuine and gentle, not really sure what to do with all of the attention he is getting, but keen to learn each dance.
Jada Pinkett Smith's Ex August Alsina Comes Out, Introduces His Boyfriend To The World
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina has come out to the world and introduced his boyfriend named Zu, RadarOnline.com has learned. At the end of this week’s episode of The Surreal Life, August revealed personal news to the camera. “I would like a love that feels limitless,” August said during his confessional. He continued, “And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way. I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching my so much about love and healing. I want to that in...
Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
"Dancing With The Stars" Crowned Their New Champion Last Night, And Twitter Is Totally Divided About It
It looks like the heat went from the dance floor to the keyboard.
Strictly's Maisie Smith and Max George defend their age gap as they discuss romance
Strictly Come Dancing's Maisie Smith and Max George have defended their age gap as they discussed their romance. The duo went official as a couple in September, after they met while taking part in Strictly in 2020 and subsequently both appearing on the show's live tour. While there's a 13-year...
Supernatural creator pays tribute to Nicki Aycox following her death aged 47
Supernatural creator Eric Kripke has paid tribute to the show's star Nicki Aycox following her death. Aycox, known to fans of the long-running series for playing the first incarnation of Meg Masters, passed away last week. She was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2020. "Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our...
Now who's in danger, with Tyler gone and fewer left?
Surely Ellie or Will must be in danger next. Only Hamza and Helen are safe from the dance off. Ellie has strong public support so I could see her possibly getting past next week especially if she gets a Latin dance what gets a roasting from Craig and Shirley. That could make her get more public support.
Jessica Chastain Lights Up the Red Carpet in Lime Green Michael Kors Dress for ‘George & Tammy’ Premiere
Jessica Chastain arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of “George & Tammy” wearing a dazzling green dress. To celebrate her new miniseries, Chastain wore a lime green crepe-jersey gown with spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline by Michael Kors Collection. The dress hit the floor and had an open-back detailing. More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Chastain’s look was from the spring 2023 line, whose theme was bringing resort to New York City. Kors drew inspiration from New York in the ‘70s and...
Why does no one vote for Molly?
I don't get it. She's likable and a good dancer but people don't seem to vote for her. It's ridiculous that she's been in the Dance Off 3 times. I vote for her too, but I think young women often struggle to pick up votes, as does anyone who comes across as having had dance training (even sometimes when there's someone on the same series who's actually got more!).
Who do you Want to WIN I'm A Celebrity 2022 ? [8 campmates remaining]
Because the show allows voting for more than one Campmate (5 votes on the App) ,please also vote in the 2nd Fav Poll on this forum. Who do you Want to WIN I'm A Celebrity 2022 ? [8 campmates remaining] 103 votes. Babatunde Aleshe. 4 votes. Boy George. 6%. 7...
Neighbours to air hundreds of new episodes after shock return deal
Neighbours spoilers follow. Neighbours' future will be secure for at least two years following its surprise revival, Digital Spy has learned. The popular soap will return to screens next year with a new home for UK viewers on the free streaming service Amazon Freevee. Network Ten will retain the first-run rights for new episodes in Australia.
EE - Dots cousin joins show
Dots great nephew will be joining the show as per the BBCs facebook page. Dots great nephew will be joining the show. Dots great nephew will be joining the show. No. Although the BBC lists him as a great nephew he is more of a cousin. His name is Reiss and he will be a love interest for Sonia. The actor is a Jonny Freeman.
DS's Favourite Xmas Top 5 Hit - ROUND 15
Bing Crosby - The Isle of Innisfree (1952) Max Bygraves - Meet Me on the Corner (1955) Cliff Richard - I Love You (1960) Bucks Fizz - The Land of Make Believe (1981) Toni Braxton - Un-Break My Heart (1996) Shayne Ward - That's My Goal (2005) Girls Aloud -...
Former Neighbours and Home and Away star Jodi Gordon shares future acting plans
Former Home and Away and Neighbours star Jodi Gordon has been talking about her future in the acting business, and it sounds like she is ready to jump back on our screens again. The actress played Martha MacKenzie in Home and Away from 2005 to 2010, and Elly Conway in...
Is this what Home and Away has become?
I haven't watch Home and Away for a while, and going from this spoiler, I don't miss it. Can it get any more boring then this? Home and Away needs to get back to it's good storylines, and then I might watch it again. Thank god, Neighbours is coming back....
Hugh Grant thought Love Actually might be the "most psychotic thing" he'd been in
Love Actually has become a key player on the Christmas movie roster, but it turns out that Hugh Grant may not have immediately understood its appeal. It’s the 20th anniversary of the making of the British Christmas film, and cast members have come together to reminisce and share insider details for an ABC special, The Laughter and Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special.
Power Rangers stars pay tribute to Green Ranger Jason David Frank after he dies, aged 49
Power Rangers stars from across the series have paid tribute to Jason David Frank after his death at the age of 49. The actor first played Tommy Oliver in Mighty Morphin in 1993 and reprised the role in over half a dozen iterations of the franchise, wearing the mantle of Green Ranger, White Ranger, Red Zeo Ranger, Red Turbo Ranger and Black Dino Ranger at various points.
EastEnders' Sonia Fowler to learn devastating news about Dot
EastEnders spoilers follow. Sonia Fowler is set to learn heartbreaking news about Dot Branning in new scenes airing on EastEnders next week. The BBC soap is set to pay an emotional tribute to the character, who dies off screen following the tragic real-life passing of June Brown earlier this year aged 95.
Is the bottom two the bottom two?
I’ve seen some debate about this. I’ve always thought the “it might be you” means they had the least votes. Charlene, Scarlett, Sue and Baba were/are all the bookies least favourites to win, and they’re the only ones that have had the “it might be you”. Philip Schofield said today that he thinks the second “it might be you” is random, but I don’t think it is. What do you think?
Supernatural actress has died
Supernatural star Nicki Aycox who played Meg Masters has died at the age of 47. Such sad news, I remember her character (Meg) on the show. Awful news, RIP.
