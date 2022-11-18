Read full article on original website
viatravelers.com
14 Best Lakes in Montana to Visit
Also known as the Treasure State, Montana is well-known for its natural beauty, vast rolling plains, and mountainous regions. This is one of the most visited US states for outdoor adventures. From Glacier National Park to Logan Pass to breathtaking lakes to other natural attractions, Montana offers endless opportunities to its visitors.
4 Great Burger Places in Montana
What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
10 Smallest Towns in Montana Ranked By Size
People come from all around the country to vacation and live in Montana. Questions come to Montanans about cars, internet, horses, and even paved streets. With a population density around seven per square mile people can visit some the smallest places in our state without even knowing it. Some places are sometimes kept so secret that they still subscribe to satellite internet and only the toughest and most compact plows can clear a way for you to visit them.
Northwest Montana check stations reporting mixed results
FWP reports that so far this season, more than 7,300 hunters have appeared at game check stations in northwest Montana.
Gun Shot Aids in Finding Montana Hunter in Horrific Blizzard
When everything goes white in the wind, and sights and sounds become distorted and confusing. That could be at least some of what happens to a person, disoriented when confronted by a fast-moving blizzard, the magnitude of which was greater than anticipated. Such was the situation one Montana hunter found himself in, and how brave and determined rescuers were able to locate and get him to safety.
4 Great Seafood Places in Montana
If you live in Montana or you wish to travel there, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Montana that you should definitely visit if you want to see what great seafood should really taste like.
The Epic Addition That Montana Ski Mountains Need
This winter activity is fun, fast, and a great experience for people of all ages. So why don't we see it more often?. Montana's ski areas have slowly been opening up for the 2022-2023 winter season, and of course everyone is excited. Whether you enjoy small ski mountains or big resorts, Montana has winter fun for everyone. But what if we could make our ski areas even more fun?
Out With The Old Montana, In With The New?
Being born and raised in Montana, I don't have to tell you than since the pandemic, things have been changing around Big Sky Country, and not really for the better. What caught my eye today was this article shared on Facebook by my friend, Katie. It's basically an opinion piece on what's happening on Big Mountain Road near Whitefish. The guy is obviously pissed and he does throw around a lot of stereo-types. Thing is, he's not wrong.
West-central Montana hunter check station totals up
West-central Montana hunter check stations are reporting a harvest ahead of last year for deer and elk going into the final week of the general season.
How I Combat Loneliness in Montana When the Holidays Roll Around
It’s my first Thanksgiving and Christmas in Montana, and I’m missing my family pretty badly. I always remember to be grateful for my amazing opportunity I have here in Montana. But this year my spouse and I aren't traveling back home for the holidays. It's a dark, gloomy feeling that's looming over my head. And I just want to be honest with you about my life.
Billings nursing home forced to relocate dementia patients
Monday evening, Aarberge was moved to the Billings Clinic Psychiatric center due to staffing shortages and low Medicaid reimbursement rates set by the state according to employees at Parkview.
Do Montanans Really Want to Move to States People are Leaving?
According to a new report from movingapt.com, Montanans want to move to Washington, California, and Texas. Go ahead... let that sink in for a second. Three of the states that many locals love to disparage are where we apparently want to move to the most. Something seems a little off.
From Car Crashes to Animal Attacks, How Dangerous is Montana?
If there is one way to deter folks from moving to a particular place, it's by convincing them of the imminent danger they'll encounter. Over the past several years, people have been flooding into Montana. They're moving to Big Sky Country to escape the big city, have a simpler life, and enjoy the beauty of the state.
Montana nursing homes continue closing, residents, families stressed
MISSOULA — Lonna Fox moved to Missoula in 1994 when her daughter, Sarah Koke, had her first baby, and “Grandma Lonna” has lived near her family ever since. She helped raise her grandkids even though she’s in a wheelchair from an old spinal cord injury. In 2013, Fox needed extra help, and she moved into […] The post Montana nursing homes continue closing, residents, families stressed appeared first on Daily Montanan.
montanarightnow.com
Most popular baby names for girls in Montana
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls in Montana using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Flathead Beacon
Montana Board of Education Rejects OPI Proposal, Retains School Staff Ratios
The Montana Board of Public Education (BPE) at their Nov. 17 meeting rejected a proposal by the Office of Public Instruction (OPI) to strike student-to-staff ratios for counselors, librarians and instructional aides in public schools. The board handed down the decision after hundreds of educators, parents and school employees throughout the state voiced opposition to OPI’s suggestions, citing student mental health crises and learning needs as principal concerns.
NBCMontana
Montana man sentenced to prison for Jan. 6 riot
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana man was sentenced to 38 months in prison for his actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Joshua Hughes, 39, and his brother Jerod Hughes, 37, both from East Helena, were charged for their actions and pleaded guilty on Aug. 25 to obstruction of an official proceeding.
Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Nov. 22, 2022
Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.
My Connection to Montana’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
Montanans Share The Top Picks For Best Sports Movies Of All Time.
Movies can have a big impact on our lives, and it seems that certain movies or subjects resonate with folks more than others—especially sports movies. Of course, here in Montana, we're a little football-crazy, and even more so during the fall and winter. So what are Montanans' all-time favorite...
MY 103.5
