Montana State

viatravelers.com

14 Best Lakes in Montana to Visit

Also known as the Treasure State, Montana is well-known for its natural beauty, vast rolling plains, and mountainous regions. This is one of the most visited US states for outdoor adventures. From Glacier National Park to Logan Pass to breathtaking lakes to other natural attractions, Montana offers endless opportunities to its visitors.
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Montana

What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

10 Smallest Towns in Montana Ranked By Size

People come from all around the country to vacation and live in Montana. Questions come to Montanans about cars, internet, horses, and even paved streets. With a population density around seven per square mile people can visit some the smallest places in our state without even knowing it. Some places are sometimes kept so secret that they still subscribe to satellite internet and only the toughest and most compact plows can clear a way for you to visit them.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Gun Shot Aids in Finding Montana Hunter in Horrific Blizzard

When everything goes white in the wind, and sights and sounds become distorted and confusing. That could be at least some of what happens to a person, disoriented when confronted by a fast-moving blizzard, the magnitude of which was greater than anticipated. Such was the situation one Montana hunter found himself in, and how brave and determined rescuers were able to locate and get him to safety.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

The Epic Addition That Montana Ski Mountains Need

This winter activity is fun, fast, and a great experience for people of all ages. So why don't we see it more often?. Montana's ski areas have slowly been opening up for the 2022-2023 winter season, and of course everyone is excited. Whether you enjoy small ski mountains or big resorts, Montana has winter fun for everyone. But what if we could make our ski areas even more fun?
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Out With The Old Montana, In With The New?

Being born and raised in Montana, I don't have to tell you than since the pandemic, things have been changing around Big Sky Country, and not really for the better. What caught my eye today was this article shared on Facebook by my friend, Katie. It's basically an opinion piece on what's happening on Big Mountain Road near Whitefish. The guy is obviously pissed and he does throw around a lot of stereo-types. Thing is, he's not wrong.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

How I Combat Loneliness in Montana When the Holidays Roll Around

It’s my first Thanksgiving and Christmas in Montana, and I’m missing my family pretty badly. I always remember to be grateful for my amazing opportunity I have here in Montana. But this year my spouse and I aren't traveling back home for the holidays. It's a dark, gloomy feeling that's looming over my head. And I just want to be honest with you about my life.
BILLINGS, MT
MY 103.5

From Car Crashes to Animal Attacks, How Dangerous is Montana?

If there is one way to deter folks from moving to a particular place, it's by convincing them of the imminent danger they'll encounter. Over the past several years, people have been flooding into Montana. They're moving to Big Sky Country to escape the big city, have a simpler life, and enjoy the beauty of the state.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana nursing homes continue closing, residents, families stressed

MISSOULA — Lonna Fox moved to Missoula in 1994 when her daughter, Sarah Koke, had her first baby, and “Grandma Lonna” has lived near her family ever since. She helped raise her grandkids even though she’s in a wheelchair from an old spinal cord injury. In 2013, Fox needed extra help, and she moved into […] The post Montana nursing homes continue closing, residents, families stressed appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Most popular baby names for girls in Montana

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls in Montana using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Montana Board of Education Rejects OPI Proposal, Retains School Staff Ratios

The Montana Board of Public Education (BPE) at their Nov. 17 meeting rejected a proposal by the Office of Public Instruction (OPI) to strike student-to-staff ratios for counselors, librarians and instructional aides in public schools. The board handed down the decision after hundreds of educators, parents and school employees throughout the state voiced opposition to OPI’s suggestions, citing student mental health crises and learning needs as principal concerns.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana man sentenced to prison for Jan. 6 riot

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana man was sentenced to 38 months in prison for his actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Joshua Hughes, 39, and his brother Jerod Hughes, 37, both from East Helena, were charged for their actions and pleaded guilty on Aug. 25 to obstruction of an official proceeding.
EAST HELENA, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

My Connection to Montana’s Most Notorious Serial Killer

In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
MISSOULA, MT
MY 103.5

MY 103.5

Bozeman, MT
ABOUT

My 103.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://my1035.com

