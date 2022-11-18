ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLEM

Christmas Acres Opens Tonight

An estimated 250-thousand lights, lighted sculptures, and inflatables…..just some of what you’ll see as Christmas Acres opens this evening (Saturday, November 19) for the 26th year. Located just west of Le Mars, Christmas Acres is the largest outdoor Christmas display in the area. Rob Scheitler says this all began when he was just a young boy….
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

KLEM News for Friday, November 18

Northwest Iowa Credit Union members will vote Saturday on merging with CENT, a credit union based in Mason City. Matt Chizek is President and CEO of CENT, and he’s also helping NW Iowa Credit Union after their President retired. Chizek says the vote is taking place all day Saturday.
LE MARS, IA
kscj.com

More Improvements Coming To Hubbard Park

MORE IMPROVEMENTS ARE COMING TO SIOUX CITY’S HISTORIC HUBBARD PARK SOFTBALL FIELD. THE HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO WILL BE CONTRIBUTING A NEW SCOREBOARD TO HUBBARD PARK. IT’S THE LATEST IMPROVEMENT TO THE PARK’S REVITALIZATION THAT’S INCLUDED FIELD AND GRANDSTAND IMPROVEMENTS THIS PAST YEAR. HUBBARD PARK...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Telly

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Telly, a 3–4-year-old, female, orange and black, Tortie-Calico cat. She was found at the intersection of Highway 75 and Outer Drive. As you can probably “telly” from the picture, she’s an extremely chatty-catty, with a lot to say. She’s great with people […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sioux City Man Taken To Hospital After Sutherland Area Accident

Sutherland, Iowa– A Sioux City man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sutherland on Monday, November 14, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 7:10 a.m., 22-year-old Tyson Cook of Hartley was driving a 1995 Chevy pickup southbound on Vine Avenue, at 420th Street, four miles north of Sutherland.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Four injured in icy collision in Sheldon

SHELDON—Four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, on Highway 18 east of the Country Club Road intersection in Sheldon. Forty-two-year-old Adelia Beatriz Escobar Cifuentes of Sheldon was driving west when she lost control of her 1997 Ford F-250 pickup due to the snow and ice and slid south in front of an eastbound 2003 Ford Expedition driven by 42-year-old Isaias Munoz Yanez of Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
kscj.com

MORE LAUREL NEBRASKA RESIDENTS ASK FOR PROTECTION

TWO MORE LAUREL NEBRASKA RESIDENTS WHO ARE NEIGHBORS TO WHERE FOUR PEOPLE WERE MURDERED IN AUGUST HAVE FILED FOR PROTECTION AGAINST THE WIFE OF THE SUSPECT IN THE KILLINGS. SHERRY AND ALAN PALLAS HAVE FILED AFFIDAVITS IN CEDAR COUNTY DISTRICT COURT AGAINST CARRIE JONES, THE WIFE OF ACCUSED MURDER SUSPECT JASON JONES OF LAUREL.
LAUREL, NE
nwestiowa.com

Two injured in rollover by Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER—Two people received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, on Highway 75, two miles north of Sioux Center. Thirty-three-year-old Katrina Garcia of Hull was driving north when she lost control of her 2010 Jeep Liberty, which entered the west ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City man sentenced to jail for leading police on chase

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man involved in a vehicle pursuit after police responded to a shooting call has been sentenced to jail. Jordan Hills, 19, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to a misdemeanor charge of eluding. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined $430. He also was sentenced to one day in jail on a misdemeanor third-degree harassment charge from a separate case.
SIOUX CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Semi vs. pickup collision near Stanton

STANTON, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska sheriff's office responded to an accident between a semi-tractor and a pickup truck early Thursday morning. Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the accident on 564th Ave. southwest of Stanton. Sheriff Mike Unger said the accident was nearly a head-on. SCSO...
STANTON, NE
siouxcountyradio.com

Jo Ann Vollink

Jo Ann Vollink talks about fundraising for agility equipment at the new Sioux Center Dog Park. You can donate to the cause at siouxcenter.org/603.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

One hurt in collision north of Maurice

MAURICE—One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 8:10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the intersection Highway 75 and Highway 10, two miles north of Maurice. Sixteen-year-old Asa Daniel Byl of Maurice, was driving west on Highway 10 when he failed to stop for the stop sign...
MAURICE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy