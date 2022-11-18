Read full article on original website
Christmas Acres Opens Tonight
An estimated 250-thousand lights, lighted sculptures, and inflatables…..just some of what you’ll see as Christmas Acres opens this evening (Saturday, November 19) for the 26th year. Located just west of Le Mars, Christmas Acres is the largest outdoor Christmas display in the area. Rob Scheitler says this all began when he was just a young boy….
KLEM News for Friday, November 18
Northwest Iowa Credit Union members will vote Saturday on merging with CENT, a credit union based in Mason City. Matt Chizek is President and CEO of CENT, and he’s also helping NW Iowa Credit Union after their President retired. Chizek says the vote is taking place all day Saturday.
More Improvements Coming To Hubbard Park
MORE IMPROVEMENTS ARE COMING TO SIOUX CITY’S HISTORIC HUBBARD PARK SOFTBALL FIELD. THE HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO WILL BE CONTRIBUTING A NEW SCOREBOARD TO HUBBARD PARK. IT’S THE LATEST IMPROVEMENT TO THE PARK’S REVITALIZATION THAT’S INCLUDED FIELD AND GRANDSTAND IMPROVEMENTS THIS PAST YEAR. HUBBARD PARK...
Sioux City Hard Rock announces support to restore Hubbard Park
The recently renovated Hubbard Park is getting another update thanks to the Sioux City Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.
Stray of the Day: Meet Telly
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Telly, a 3–4-year-old, female, orange and black, Tortie-Calico cat. She was found at the intersection of Highway 75 and Outer Drive. As you can probably “telly” from the picture, she’s an extremely chatty-catty, with a lot to say. She’s great with people […]
Sioux City Man Taken To Hospital After Sutherland Area Accident
Sutherland, Iowa– A Sioux City man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sutherland on Monday, November 14, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 7:10 a.m., 22-year-old Tyson Cook of Hartley was driving a 1995 Chevy pickup southbound on Vine Avenue, at 420th Street, four miles north of Sutherland.
How gas prices have changed in Sioux City in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Sioux City using data from AAA.
Four injured in icy collision in Sheldon
SHELDON—Four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, on Highway 18 east of the Country Club Road intersection in Sheldon. Forty-two-year-old Adelia Beatriz Escobar Cifuentes of Sheldon was driving west when she lost control of her 1997 Ford F-250 pickup due to the snow and ice and slid south in front of an eastbound 2003 Ford Expedition driven by 42-year-old Isaias Munoz Yanez of Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
MINI: This multiple homicide in Idaho is more proof that guns are not the problem
THE MINI: This multiple homicide in Idaho is more proof that guns are not the problem. Hate is the Problem! Allowing the dark side to enter your life and control your thoughts. The only way to defeat the darkness is to shine the Light of Jesus upon it. --Mark Solheim, Sioux City.
MORE LAUREL NEBRASKA RESIDENTS ASK FOR PROTECTION
TWO MORE LAUREL NEBRASKA RESIDENTS WHO ARE NEIGHBORS TO WHERE FOUR PEOPLE WERE MURDERED IN AUGUST HAVE FILED FOR PROTECTION AGAINST THE WIFE OF THE SUSPECT IN THE KILLINGS. SHERRY AND ALAN PALLAS HAVE FILED AFFIDAVITS IN CEDAR COUNTY DISTRICT COURT AGAINST CARRIE JONES, THE WIFE OF ACCUSED MURDER SUSPECT JASON JONES OF LAUREL.
Two injured in rollover by Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Two people received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, on Highway 75, two miles north of Sioux Center. Thirty-three-year-old Katrina Garcia of Hull was driving north when she lost control of her 2010 Jeep Liberty, which entered the west ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux City man sentenced to jail for leading police on chase
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man involved in a vehicle pursuit after police responded to a shooting call has been sentenced to jail. Jordan Hills, 19, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to a misdemeanor charge of eluding. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined $430. He also was sentenced to one day in jail on a misdemeanor third-degree harassment charge from a separate case.
Semi vs. pickup collision near Stanton
STANTON, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska sheriff's office responded to an accident between a semi-tractor and a pickup truck early Thursday morning. Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the accident on 564th Ave. southwest of Stanton. Sheriff Mike Unger said the accident was nearly a head-on. SCSO...
Morningside Mustangs vs. Arizona Christian Firestorm- Football pregame
Morningside football fans showed up hours of ahead of a 1st-round NAIA playoff game at Elwood Olsen Stadium in Sioux City to watch the Mustangs face off against the Arizona Christian Firestorm. To keep warm, fans had heaters and plentiful amounts of food.
Iowa Utilities Board Denies Environmental Study Request for Proposed Navigator Pipeline
The Iowa Utilities Board is denying a request for an environmental impact study for construction of the proposed Navigator Heartland Greenway carbon capture pipeline. The study request was made by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. The pipeline would run through counties including Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, O'Brien, and Pocahontas. Last...
Northwestern volleyball sweeps Philander Smith to advance to NAIA Championship Series quarterfinals
ORANGE CITY, IOWA – The No. 8-ranked Northwestern College volleyball team (22-7, 11-5 GPAC) dominated their third-straight National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Opening Round match with a sweep (25-13, 25-6, 25-13) of Philander Smith College (Ark.) (22-10, 9-3 GCAC) inside the Bultman Center Saturday evening.
More protection orders filed against wife of suspect in Laurel homicides
In one order a neighbor of Jones claims that Jones are more than one occasion threatened his life and the life of his wife.
NAIA Football Championship Series opening round highlights and scores (11-19-22)
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – #1 Morningside – 35, #16 Arizona Christian – 18 #3 Northwestern – 49, #14 Dickinson State – 7
Jo Ann Vollink
Jo Ann Vollink talks about fundraising for agility equipment at the new Sioux Center Dog Park. You can donate to the cause at siouxcenter.org/603.
One hurt in collision north of Maurice
MAURICE—One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 8:10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the intersection Highway 75 and Highway 10, two miles north of Maurice. Sixteen-year-old Asa Daniel Byl of Maurice, was driving west on Highway 10 when he failed to stop for the stop sign...
