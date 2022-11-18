Read full article on original website
MLB
Astros receive biggest postseason shares in MLB history
As if winning the World Series wasn’t enough, the Houston Astros will also receive the biggest postseason shares in baseball history for their championship effort. Houston’s shares this year are worth $516,347 each thanks to a record players’ pool of $107.5 million, up 19 percent from last year’s pool of $90.5 million. The previous record for a postseason share came in 2017, when the Astros cashed in $438,901.57 each for winning the World Series.
MLB
Top prospect Ford doing what he can to 'let people know we care about them'
SEATTLE -- Harry Ford is already showing a maturity beyond his years, both on and off the field, after just one pro season in the Mariners’ farm system. At the end of the 2022 season, the 19-year-old catcher, ranked as Seattle’s No. 1 prospect by MLB Pipeline, received the organization’s Alvin Davis “Mr. Mariner” Award, given annually to the Minor Leaguer who best represents exemplary play and leadership skills at the ballpark and in the community. Davis serves as a special assignment instructor for the club and still has an imprint, especially on its Minor Leaguers.
MLB
Here are 2022's MiLB Gold Glove winners
Who wouldn't want to add a little gold to their collection?. Rawlings and Minor League Baseball announced their annual Gold Glove winners, which includes four Top 100 prospects for a second consecutive year. Outfielders Jackson Chourio (No. 10), Pete Crow-Armstrong (No. 30) and Evan Carter (No. 56) were honored for their golden defense, as was shortstop Carson Williams (No. 81).
MLB
30 reasons to be thankful -- 1 for each farm system
This story was excerpted from MLB Pipeline's newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It’s Thanksgiving Week in the United States. Before tucking into a big meal on Thursday, folks from coast to coast may express their gratefulness for the joys of life around them.
MLB
How each FA shortstop would fit with Phils
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki’s Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Let’s continue to beat the Trea Turner drum. Because, why not?. Turner seems to be the free agent shortstop most Phillies fans...
MLB
Proposing 7 surprising free-agent ideas
We’re always hearing rumors about which teams might be favorites to land a star free agent, and that’s great. But what about teams that could swoop in, seemingly out of nowhere, to shock us with a big signing? The “out of the box” free-agent deal, if you will?
MLB
4 moves Yankees need to make if they lose Judge
Many expect the Yankees to do what it takes to re-sign Aaron Judge. But what if they don’t?. Many expected the Cardinals to re-sign Albert Pujols after the 2011 season, and the Braves to re-sign Freddie Freeman after 2021. Neither did. Point is, when a player reaches the open market, anything is possible.
MLB
How Adames stays thankful with every social media post
MILWAUKEE -- Even in a season that ended in disappointment, Brewers shortstop Willy Adames kept up his tradition of giving thanks. You just need to know the code. Adames’ 160,000 Instagram followers have probably noticed the hashtag #NoBookbag on most of his social media posts. But do you know what it means? Bookbag is a direct translation of the Spanish word bulto, but to Dominicans the word more often connotes pretentiousness or showiness. It’s akin to all talk and no substance. Flash without follow-through.
MLB
This free agent’s speed changes the game. Here’s how
This is the right offseason for Trea Turner to be a free agent, because his game-breaking speed is about to be more valuable than ever. Turner's true elite speed already gives him a skill that separates him from all the other top free agents in this year's class, and notably, the other top free-agent shortstops. And with rule changes coming to MLB in 2023 that should encourage more stealing -- bigger bases that will reduce the distance between them, limits on the number of pickoff throws -- the team that gets Turner will get an even bigger competitive advantage at the top of the lineup.
MLB
Why Twins think Correa 'wants to be here'
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park's Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. A few of us in the media were in a scrum around a beaming Luis Arraez on Friday afternoon as the 2022 American League batting champ talked about his pride in winning his first Silver Slugger Award ... and how much he looked forward to wearing his glittery red belt with the Twins’ new gray pinstripe road uniform. But at a certain point, it got difficult to hear him over rapid chattering and cackling coming from over my left shoulder, so I had to take a peek.
MLB
Judge to meet with Giants (sources)
The Aaron Judge sweepstakes are officially underway. According to sources, the reigning American League MVP will meet with the Giants on Tuesday, sitting down with a club expected to be one of the Yankees’ biggest competitors to sign the superstar. Judge was spotted in the San Francisco area Monday,...
MLB
Breaking down every first timer on 2023 HOF ballot
The Baseball Writers’ Association of America unveiled its 2023 Hall of Fame ballot on Monday, and much of the discussion going forward will focus on the players who have been there before. This is the last shot for Jeff Kent, while longtime candidates such as Scott Rolen, Todd Helton,...
MLB
With Cy in hand, Alcantara drawing on Pedro's legacy
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola’s Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. "If God willing, we will be celebrating another Cy Young for the Dominican Republic soon." -- Sandy Alcantara, in October. There was...
MLB
Phillies extend Dombrowski through 2027
PHILADELPHIA -- Dave Dombrowski assembled the roster that got the Phillies within two victories of winning the World Series. He just got more time to finish the job. The Phillies announced on Tuesday morning that they have extended Dombrowski’s contract for three years, taking him through the 2027 season. Philadelphia hired the 66-year-old Dombrowski in December 2020.
MLB
What will '23 role be for these Sox hurlers?
CHICAGO -- Ethan Katz provided enough information to fill up two newsletters and a sidebar during his Zoom session Thursday afternoon. Here are three hurlers discussed by the White Sox pitching coach during that 18-minute conversation. The right-hander had surgery on his right knee at the end of September to...
MLB
The 5 toughest choices on the All-MLB ballot
Voting for the 2022 All-MLB Team is underway, and you can help decide which players will be honored as the best of the regular season at each position, with 50% of the vote coming from fans and 50% coming from a panel of experts. • VOTE NOW: All-MLB Team presented...
MLB
Pedro shares words of wisdom at Boston HS
BOSTON -- It has been 18 years since Pedro Martinez fired his final pitch for the Red Sox, leading his team to victory in Game 3 of the World Series in St. Louis. Here we are, nearly two decades later, and Martinez continues to pitch for Boston. Only it no...
MLB
Phillies announce Thanksgiving Weekend events at Citizens Bank Park
Fans are invited to celebrate the 2022 National League Champion Phillies at a fun-filled Thanksgiving Weekend at Citizens Bank Park, featuring Phillies Red Friday and Authentics Clubhouse Sale on November 25, and Phillies Holiday Sale and Tree Lighting on November 26. The holiday shopping weekend lineup is listed below and...
MLB
Beltrán, K-Rod make their HOF ballot debuts
The National Baseball Hall of Fame revealed the 2023 Baseball Writers’ Association of America Hall of Fame ballot on Monday, with several notable names appearing for the first time, as well as returning candidates hoping to continue trending toward possible enshrinement in Cooperstown. Former slugging outfielder Carlos Beltrán, who...
MLB
'Why can't we?': Former AAGPBL player hosts Women's tournament
SARASOTA, Fla. -- Want to see the true meaning of "playing ball like a girl"?. At Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota last weekend under the banner of American Girls Baseball, top female talent from around the world showcased their skills at the spring home of the Baltimore Orioles for a four-day event titled the All-American Women's Baseball Classic.
