Round Rock, TX

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday over 20 Caldwell ISD teachers were presented with a grant from the Caldwell Education and Leadership Foundation (CELF).

The organization started at Caldwell Elementary and concluded at Caldwell High School while they were accompanied by the Caldwell High School band, honeybees and cheerleaders who marched throughout the schools. In total, the foundation presented $51,315.18 in grant money to Caldwell ISD teachers. Marsha Kocurek, president of the CELF, said...
Frac-sand plant fire threatens supplies for Texas shale wells

A frac-sand plant in the Eagle Ford region of Texas erupted in flames over the weekend, imperiling supplies of a key component in shale drilling. The blaze at Superior Silica Sands LLC’s sand-processing complex in San Antonio began around 2:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to reports from the city’s NBC and CBS television affiliates. A voicemail left at Superior’s Chandler, Arizona, headquarters outside of regular business hours wasn’t immediately returned.
Governor Abbott’s next Small Business Series event will be in BCS next month

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Governor Greg Abbott today announced the next in the statewide 2022 Governor’s Small Business Series to be held in-person in Bryan/College Station on Thursday, December 8. The Governor’s Small Business Series connects small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.
Not Fired: ‘Racist’ Texas Teacher Who Told Students White People Are ‘Superior’ Keeps Job, For Now

If there is a fireable offense in one school district in north Texas, open and avowed racism and white supremacy are apparently not on the list. At least, that’s what seemed to be the case after a viral video showed a white teacher at a middle school in suburban Austin telling his students that he believed he and other white people are members of the “superior” race. Despite the levels of egregious racism unabashedly displayed by a person charged with educating the youth, the teacher at Bohls Middle School in the city of Pflugerville was not fired and instead only placed on administrative leave, local news outlet KVUE reported.
Best of Round Rock 2022: Children’s

We are pleased to announce the next batch of results for our annual “Best of Rock” contest. Thank you to everyone for participating to determine the 2022 winners in the CHILDREN’S categories. This year’s winners are listed as Gold (1st place), Silver (2nd place), and Bronze (3rd place). Congrats to all of the winners!
Where Texas football ranks in the post-Week 12 ESPN FPI

Week 12 was good for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program as this team dominated head coach Lance Leipold and the Kansas Jayhawks on the road on November 19. Texas controlled this matchup against Kansas end-to-end, beating the Jayhawks by the final score of 55-14. Sark and...
Central Texans scrap tires, shred unwanted documents

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Saturday was a great day for Central Texans to shred their unwanted documents and scrap their tires!. The City of Killeen hosted a free Document Shred Day and Tire Disposal Day from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. This event was held at the Lions Club Park Aquatics Center parking lot – located at 1800 E Stan Schlueter Loop. This service was open to Killeen residents only, and proof of residency was required. There was a limit of four tires per customer.
