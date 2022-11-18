Read full article on original website
laurenscountysports.com
Crusaders, Knights split varsity games
At Laurens Academy, the Crusaders split a pair of varsity basketball games against visiting Oakbrook Prep on Monday night. Olivia Huck and Rylee Ballard combined to score 28 points as LA (1-2) won the girls game, 34-14. Four double-figures scorers – led by Brad Caldwell with 22 points – enabled...
laurenscountysports.com
LA basketball teams fall at Spartanburg Day
SPARTANBURG – Laurens Academy’s boys and girls basketball teams were a bit overmatched when they visited Spartanburg Day School on Friday night. The Griffins defeated the boys, 63-35, and the girls, 39-31. Spartanburg Day put three players – Caleb Banks (16), Hugh Converse (13) and James Liollio (10)...
laurenscountysports.com
Clinton girls take Brashier to cleaners
Clinton got little resistance from Brashier Middle College in the 1st round of the Lady Devil Invitational and the 1st game of the girls basketball season. Led by Bryanna Belton with 15 points and RyDaijia Mars with 14, the Red Devils clobbered the Bengals, 61-6. Clinton advances into Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. final against Palmetto.
laurenscountysports.com
Bucknell drops PC by a point
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Presbyterian fought Bucknell fiercely but came up short to Bucknell, 66-65, in the Greenlight Sunshine Slam on Monday. Winston Hill was back in the Blue Hose lineup and led the way with 15 points. Andre Screen led the Bison with 17 points. Marquis Barnett and...
FOX Carolina
Clinton High School hits the mats for the first time with new wrestling team
CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clinton High School’s taking on a new sport. “It’s something completely foreign to most of these kids.” Blake Greenwood, Clinton junior wrestler, said. “Them thinking about wrestling in general, the first thing that pops into their head is WWE.”. The Red...
laurenscountysports.com
Gophers dig PC a hole
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The University of Minnesota raced to a 19-point lead in the 1st quarter and easily finished off Presbyterian, 82-48, in women’s basketball Sunday at Williams Arena. Sophomore guard Mara Neira led the Blue Hose with 17 points. Dennaye Hinds grabbed 7 rebounds. Ashley Carrillo made...
Clemson officially joins recruiting battle for Hough 5-star kicker Nolan Hasuer
Cornelius, N.C. — Hough kicker Nolan Hasuer has reported a full scholarship offer from Dabo Swinney and Clemson University. Hasuer recently tied the NCHSAA record for career field goals made. He is a junior and will graduate with the class of 2024. The offer sets up a battle between...
laurenscountysports.com
Powdersville lists ticket policy for playoff game
Clinton (13-0) visits Powdersville (12-1) for the Class 3A Upstate championship game. Below are instructions for purchasing tickets for Friday night’s game. Powdersville will be selling online tickets on the athletic website (powdersvillepatriotathletics.com) or by clicking on the link below. If this is the first time someone has used HomeTown Ticketing, then they will have to create an account.
Clemson loss leads to $150,000 lottery win for NC man
The agony of defeat quickly turned into the thrill of victory for a North Carolina man deflated by a Clemson loss. Jacob Strickland said he owes his $150,000 lottery win to a loss by his favorite football team. Strickland was disappointed to see the Clemson Tigers lose to the Notre...
Freshman wideout suffers broken bone in win over Canes
Dabo Swinney said after Saturday's 40-10 win over Miami that this freshman receiver suffered an injury during the game. Adam Randall broke a bone in his hand, according to Swinney. However, Clemson's (...)
floridainsider.com
Why didn’t the Clemson Tigers kneel against Miami?
Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Grindstone Media Group. Football at Clemson already won. At the end of Saturday’s game at Memorial Stadium, the score was Clemson 33-10 against Miami. At the 1-yard line, the Tigers faced first-and-goal. A kneel-down? Not...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matt Barrie points to how the Tennessee upset translates to Clemson for South Carolina
South Carolina pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season Saturday night as the Gamecocks took down No. 5 Tennessee in a magnificent offensive display. The Gamecocks now prepare for another tough game against Clemson. ESPN’s Matt Barrie broke down how the win over the Vols translates to...
Furman thumps South Carolina at Charleston Classic
Garrett Hien scored 20 points and Furman snapped a two-game slide with a 79-60 victory against South Carolina at the
AOL Corp
One-time Clemson commit blown away by South Carolina visit, atmosphere for Vols game
Tight end Reid Mikeska (6-6 233) of Houston is no stranger to the Palmetto State. In the spring, he made unofficial visits to Clemson and South Carolina. He liked them both after those visits, and he eventually committed to Clemson on April 13. But his recruiting took off, to the point he had nearly 50 scholarship offers, and he decommitted from Clemson a month later.
Swinney updates Bresee's status
Clemson's defense statistically turned its best performance of the season Saturday despite not having one of its significant contributors up front. Bryan Bresee was held out of Clemson's win over Miami. (...)
Finebaum stands up to throw shade at Clemson
Paul Finebaum took time during SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show to throw some shade at Clemson. During the SEC Nation show -- which was live from the Horseshoe on South (...)
WYFF4.com
Country superstar Kenny Chesney announces stop in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Country superstar Kenny Chesney is coming to Greenville. The Bon Secours Wellness Arena made the announcement Monday morning on Facebook. "JUST ANNOUNCED! In the spirit of the hometowns who made us who we are, Kenny Chesney's I Go Back Tour with Kelsea Ballerini is on its way to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on April 27! Get your tickets on sale Dec. 2 at 10AM and be ready to hear that song!"
3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
thejournalonline.com
Hwy. 153 – Powdersville
Powdersville firefighters work at the scene of a wreck on Highway 153 Thursday evening. It happened at the intersection of Three Bridges Road. Medshore ambulance service and a QRV also responded. One lane of Highway 153 was closed until the wreckage was cleared. (Photo by David Rogers)
gsabizwire.com
Durham Homes, USA beginning construction on 22 high-end homes in Simpsonville
Durham Homes, USA, operating partner of Broadstreet, Inc., is beginning the construction of Weatherstone, a vibrant and sophisticated community nestled in Simpsonville, South Carolina. It is located 20 minutes outside of Downtown Greenville and close to some of the top manufacturing, retail and healthcare job sites in the state. “Simpsonville...
