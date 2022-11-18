ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens, SC

laurenscountysports.com

Crusaders, Knights split varsity games

At Laurens Academy, the Crusaders split a pair of varsity basketball games against visiting Oakbrook Prep on Monday night. Olivia Huck and Rylee Ballard combined to score 28 points as LA (1-2) won the girls game, 34-14. Four double-figures scorers – led by Brad Caldwell with 22 points – enabled...
LAURENS, SC
laurenscountysports.com

LA basketball teams fall at Spartanburg Day

SPARTANBURG – Laurens Academy’s boys and girls basketball teams were a bit overmatched when they visited Spartanburg Day School on Friday night. The Griffins defeated the boys, 63-35, and the girls, 39-31. Spartanburg Day put three players – Caleb Banks (16), Hugh Converse (13) and James Liollio (10)...
LAURENS, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Clinton girls take Brashier to cleaners

Clinton got little resistance from Brashier Middle College in the 1st round of the Lady Devil Invitational and the 1st game of the girls basketball season. Led by Bryanna Belton with 15 points and RyDaijia Mars with 14, the Red Devils clobbered the Bengals, 61-6. Clinton advances into Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. final against Palmetto.
CLINTON, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Bucknell drops PC by a point

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Presbyterian fought Bucknell fiercely but came up short to Bucknell, 66-65, in the Greenlight Sunshine Slam on Monday. Winston Hill was back in the Blue Hose lineup and led the way with 15 points. Andre Screen led the Bison with 17 points. Marquis Barnett and...
CLINTON, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Gophers dig PC a hole

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The University of Minnesota raced to a 19-point lead in the 1st quarter and easily finished off Presbyterian, 82-48, in women’s basketball Sunday at Williams Arena. Sophomore guard Mara Neira led the Blue Hose with 17 points. Dennaye Hinds grabbed 7 rebounds. Ashley Carrillo made...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
laurenscountysports.com

Powdersville lists ticket policy for playoff game

Clinton (13-0) visits Powdersville (12-1) for the Class 3A Upstate championship game. Below are instructions for purchasing tickets for Friday night’s game. Powdersville will be selling online tickets on the athletic website (powdersvillepatriotathletics.com) or by clicking on the link below. If this is the first time someone has used HomeTown Ticketing, then they will have to create an account.
POWDERSVILLE, SC
WRAL News

Clemson loss leads to $150,000 lottery win for NC man

The agony of defeat quickly turned into the thrill of victory for a North Carolina man deflated by a Clemson loss. Jacob Strickland said he owes his $150,000 lottery win to a loss by his favorite football team. Strickland was disappointed to see the Clemson Tigers lose to the Notre...
CLEMSON, SC
floridainsider.com

Why didn’t the Clemson Tigers kneel against Miami?

Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Grindstone Media Group. Football at Clemson already won. At the end of Saturday’s game at Memorial Stadium, the score was Clemson 33-10 against Miami. At the 1-yard line, the Tigers faced first-and-goal. A kneel-down? Not...
CLEMSON, SC
AOL Corp

One-time Clemson commit blown away by South Carolina visit, atmosphere for Vols game

Tight end Reid Mikeska (6-6 233) of Houston is no stranger to the Palmetto State. In the spring, he made unofficial visits to Clemson and South Carolina. He liked them both after those visits, and he eventually committed to Clemson on April 13. But his recruiting took off, to the point he had nearly 50 scholarship offers, and he decommitted from Clemson a month later.
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

Country superstar Kenny Chesney announces stop in Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Country superstar Kenny Chesney is coming to Greenville. The Bon Secours Wellness Arena made the announcement Monday morning on Facebook. "JUST ANNOUNCED! In the spirit of the hometowns who made us who we are, Kenny Chesney's I Go Back Tour with Kelsea Ballerini is on its way to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on April 27! Get your tickets on sale Dec. 2 at 10AM and be ready to hear that song!"
GREENVILLE, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
SPARTANBURG, SC
thejournalonline.com

Hwy. 153 – Powdersville

Powdersville firefighters work at the scene of a wreck on Highway 153 Thursday evening. It happened at the intersection of Three Bridges Road. Medshore ambulance service and a QRV also responded. One lane of Highway 153 was closed until the wreckage was cleared. (Photo by David Rogers)
POWDERSVILLE, SC
gsabizwire.com

Durham Homes, USA beginning construction on 22 high-end homes in Simpsonville

Durham Homes, USA, operating partner of Broadstreet, Inc., is beginning the construction of Weatherstone, a vibrant and sophisticated community nestled in Simpsonville, South Carolina. It is located 20 minutes outside of Downtown Greenville and close to some of the top manufacturing, retail and healthcare job sites in the state. “Simpsonville...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC

