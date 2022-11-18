Read full article on original website
Should you buy Zilliqa after the 90% plunge?
Zilliqa price has been in a strong bearish trend in the past few months. ZIL plunged to a low of $0.020, which was the lowest level since November 2020. This means that the coin is on a path to losing most gains it experienced during the pandemic. It has crashed by more than 90% from its highest point this year.
Polkadot claims a new yearly low. Where will the cryptocurrency go next?
Polkadot (DOT/USD) could be headed to $4 next. That was after losing 3.5% on Tuesday to claim a new low in the year of $5. The cryptocurrency was trading in a clear downtrend, paving the way for further declines. The decline in DOT price reflects the general sentiment. Most cryptocurrencies...
Avalanche is nearing $10. Why this could be an important make-or-break level
Celebrated DeFi platform Avalanche (AVAX/USD) is having a rough time this year. Having traded at a high of $150 in November 2021, it has failed terribly this year. From its all-time high, AVAX has now crashed by nearly 93% to its current $11.7 price. The cryptocurrency is now headed to $10, a crucial level that could spell stability or doom for the token.
MATIC dips by 2% today despite Polygon’s partnership with CV Labs
Polygon has signed a strategic partnership that would see it help with blockchain development in Africa. MATIC, the native coin of the Polygon ecosystem, is down by roughly 2% in the last 24 hours. At press time, the price of Polygon stands at $0.7919, down by more than 15% over the past seven days.
Chainlink has now lost key support. Does that ring a bear bell?
Chainlink (LINK/USD) is now in imminent danger of plunging to a new low in the year. That was after the cryptocurrency lost the support of $6, a crucial level it has held since May. The cryptocurrency exchanges hands at $5.75. This is not the lowest price in the year, giving hopes that it could still defend the support. However, going by the price action, a breakout has already occurred, and a bear market is likely to continue.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will BTC go back up soon?
Bitcoin price has come under intense pressure in the past few months as investors get extremely fearful about the industry. BTC plunged to a low of $15,718, which is significantly lower than its all-time high of near $70,000. It has fallen by over 26% from its highest level this month, crashing its total market cap to about $302 billion.
Ethereum eyes a break below a yearly low. A price of below $1,000 beckons
Ethereum (ETH/USD) set its yearly low of around $900 in June 2022. Technical indicators show that the cryptocurrency is proceeding to test this low level. As of press time, ETH price was $1,085 with increasing bear momentum. Should the bearish trend continue, ETH could claim a new low in the year.
Next Generation On-chain DEX Aggregator 3Route Launches on Tezos
Powered by the Tezos blockchain, 3Route enables cost-efficient and secure swap transactions across multiple liquidity sources. 3Route enables users to cut costs by utilizing most of the Tezos DEXes’ liquidity in one secure swap. 3Route, a decentralized exchange protocol launches a next generation on-chain DEX aggregator powered by the...
FTX begins strategic review of all company assets
FTX has engaged US-based firm Perella Weinberg Partners LP as its lead investment bank to help with the sale or reorganisation of subsidiaries. FTX Trading is set to review all of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange’s assets around the globe, the team handling the collapsed company’s bankruptcy process said Saturday.
Cardano’s algorithmic stablecoin to go live on mainnet in January 2023
Djed, Cardano’s over-collateralized algorithmic stablecoin, will be live on mainnet in January 2023 following a successful full audit. The scheduled launch is a great milestone coming days after Shahaf Bar-Geffen’s announcement about the stablecoin on the main stage at the Cardano Summit. Making the announcement, COTI’s CEO Shahaf...
Solana nears a single-digit price. Here is the price action and what you need to know
Anyone would have thought Solana SOL/USD would trade at a double-digit price, let alone a single-digit one? Unfortunately, that is the reality for the lovers of the once promising cryptocurrency labelled the Ethereum killer. Having hit a high of over $265 in November 2021, the SOL was touted as the next token to reach $1,000. It now trades at a mere $11, exactly one year since its all-time high. The cryptocurrency is yet to find a bottom, with technical indicators pointing to a price below $10.
Bitcoin’s choppy pattern continues. Here is why the next breakout could be catastrophic
Since breaking below $19,000, Bitcoin (BTC/USD) has been unable to recover to the crucial psychological level. As of press time, the cryptocurrency trades slightly above $16,000, the level it bottomed at post-FTX collapse. It’s nearly two weeks now, and the price of BTC has been consolidating at this yearly low. Can it recover in the next few days?
Bitcoin could slip below $16k soon as market losses nearly $40 billion over the weekend
The cryptocurrency market has started the week in a negative manner, with prices of most coins down by more than 4% in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin, the world’s leading cryptocurrency by market cap, has been underperforming over the last few hours. The price of Bitcoin is down by more than 3% in the last 24 hours and is now trading at around $16,071 per coin.
Avalanche price prediction after crossing key support
Avalanche price collapsed to the lowest level on record as challenges in the crypto industry continued. AVAX dropped to a low of $11.78, which was about 42% below the highest level this month. Its market cap has dropped to about $3.5 billion. Is AVAX a good buy?. Avalanche is a...
XRP continues to struggle amid SEC case developments. What you need to watch next
Ripple (XRP/USD) trades at $0.35. a decline of 7% in the day. For another time, the cryptocurrency was rejected at the $0.4 resistance. However, it should be remembered that positive developments of the Ripple case with SEC were a significant bull trigger. XRP traded at a high of $0.55 in late September, in line with the case direction. However, as cryptocurrencies soil after the FTX collapse, XRP has not been an exception.
"By Damian J. Troise and Alex VeigaStocks rose on Wall Street and solid earnings helped jolt a mix of retailers higher ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. The S&P 500 rose 1.4% Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.2% and the Nasdaq added 1.4%. Financial and technology companies gained ground. Energy stocks rose along with oil prices. Treasury yields slipped. Best Buy soared more than 12% after the Minneapolis-based consumer electronics chain did better than analysts expected and said a decline in sales for the year will not be as bad as it had projected earlier.THIS IS...
New CEO hired to tidy up the wreckage of collapsed FTX is billing $1,300 per hour
According to court documents filed on Sunday at the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware ahead of the first hearing on Tuesday, John Ray who is the seasoned expert brought in to tidy up the wreck of the collapsed FTX is billing $1,300 per hour. The first hearing is aimed at shedding more light on the insolvency proceedings.
