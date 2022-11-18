Anyone would have thought Solana SOL/USD would trade at a double-digit price, let alone a single-digit one? Unfortunately, that is the reality for the lovers of the once promising cryptocurrency labelled the Ethereum killer. Having hit a high of over $265 in November 2021, the SOL was touted as the next token to reach $1,000. It now trades at a mere $11, exactly one year since its all-time high. The cryptocurrency is yet to find a bottom, with technical indicators pointing to a price below $10.

1 DAY AGO