The Verge

Amazon’s CEO says more layoffs will happen in 2023

Amazon will be cutting jobs again at some point in early 2023, CEO Andy Jassy informed employees in a memo on Thursday. The company publicly confirmed some layoffs on Wednesday, and Jassy says that as Amazon’s annual planning process extends into the new year, “there will be more role reductions as leaders continue to make adjustments.”
Joel Eisenberg

Multiple 7-Eleven Closings Announced

The stores are among the first to shutter following its purchase of Speedway and subsequent plans for a strategic downsizing. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CompaniesMarketCap.com, ScrapeHero.com, Wikipedia.org, 943ThePoint.com, APP.com, and National Review.com.
Rolling Stone

All Twitter Offices Closed as Hundreds of Employees Resign

Twitter offices are shutting down and employees are leaving in droves following an ultimatum from Elon Musk on Wednesday. The CEO asked Twitter employees to either commit to an “extremely hardcore” culture at the company that involves “long hours at high intensity” or leave with severance, the Verge reported. Anyone who did not sign the pledge by 5 p.m. ET Thursday would reportedly receive three months of severance pay, The Washington Post reported.
HackerNoon

'Mr Bankman-Friend is not employed (by FTX) and does not speak for them', says new CEO John Ray

FTX + SBF Chapter 11 (Bankruptcy) Court Filing by John J. Ray III, Nov 17, 2022 is part of. III. ACTION TAKEN SINCE MR. BANKMAN-FRIED’S DEPARTURE. 76. Finally, and critically, the Debtors have made clear to employees and the public that Mr. Bankman-Fried is not employed by the Debtors and does not speak for them. Mr. Bankman-Fried, currently in the Bahamas, continues to make erratic and misleading public statements. Mr. Bankman-Fried, whose connections and financial holdings in the Bahamas remain unclear to me, recently stated to a reporter on Twitter: “F*** regulators they make everything worse” and suggested the next step for him was to “win a jurisdictional battle vs. Delaware”.
Money

Tech Layoffs Loom, but These Industries Are Still Hiring

Large-scale layoffs at tech companies in recent weeks may have you thinking the job seekers' paradise of last year is officially over. But job openings from across the labor market paint a more complicated picture. Hiring in industries like healthcare and education is holding up well this year, while some...
The Hill

A Thanksgiving week shout-out to the other Bill Gates

In the 2020 midterms, voters appear to have affirmed their faith in American democracy and the integrity of our elections. In battleground states (Pennsylvania, Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, New Hampshire, Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona), almost all election deniers were defeated in races for the U.S. Senate, governor, and secretary of state.
iheart.com

Twitter's Payroll Department Decimated As Employees Quit En Masse

Twitter employees appear to be calling the bluff of new CEO Elon Musk and have resigned from their jobs. According to Business Insider, the company's payroll department has taken a huge hit, as entire teams quit and accepted Musk's offer of three months' severance pay. Two people familiar with the...

