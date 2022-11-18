Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
An ex-Facebook manager says she got Meta's layoff email at 5.35 a.m. while on maternity leave
"This hit me hard as I'm currently out on maternity leave," said Anneka Patel, a manager at Facebook for over two years.
Read the memo Amazon's Alexa and devices chief Dave Limp sent to notify his division of layoffs: 'I know this news is tough to digest'
Amazon began a round of corporate layoffs Tuesday. It reportedly wants to lay off 10,000 people. Amazon employees have complained of a communications vacuum from leadership. Devices chief Dave Limp emailed his division Wednesday morning to notify them of the layoffs. Amazon began what is expected to be the most...
The Verge
Amazon’s CEO says more layoffs will happen in 2023
Amazon will be cutting jobs again at some point in early 2023, CEO Andy Jassy informed employees in a memo on Thursday. The company publicly confirmed some layoffs on Wednesday, and Jassy says that as Amazon’s annual planning process extends into the new year, “there will be more role reductions as leaders continue to make adjustments.”
Cobb Superior Court Clerk cancels vote on passport fee repayment amid scrutiny
Cobb Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor on Thursday night withdrew a measure to pay back $84,000 in passport shipping fe...
Largest freight rail union rejects contract agreement, heads back to bargaining table
The rail union representing 28,000 freight rail conductors, brakemen and yardmen has voted down the contract deal brokered by the Biden administration back in September.
Trump in apparent Twitter snub after Musk lifts ban – US politics live
Former president yet to tweet after account reactivated – follow all the latest politics news
Multiple 7-Eleven Closings Announced
The stores are among the first to shutter following its purchase of Speedway and subsequent plans for a strategic downsizing. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CompaniesMarketCap.com, ScrapeHero.com, Wikipedia.org, 943ThePoint.com, APP.com, and National Review.com.
All Twitter Offices Closed as Hundreds of Employees Resign
Twitter offices are shutting down and employees are leaving in droves following an ultimatum from Elon Musk on Wednesday. The CEO asked Twitter employees to either commit to an “extremely hardcore” culture at the company that involves “long hours at high intensity” or leave with severance, the Verge reported. Anyone who did not sign the pledge by 5 p.m. ET Thursday would reportedly receive three months of severance pay, The Washington Post reported.
'Mr Bankman-Friend is not employed (by FTX) and does not speak for them', says new CEO John Ray
FTX + SBF Chapter 11 (Bankruptcy) Court Filing by John J. Ray III, Nov 17, 2022 is part of. III. ACTION TAKEN SINCE MR. BANKMAN-FRIED’S DEPARTURE. 76. Finally, and critically, the Debtors have made clear to employees and the public that Mr. Bankman-Fried is not employed by the Debtors and does not speak for them. Mr. Bankman-Fried, currently in the Bahamas, continues to make erratic and misleading public statements. Mr. Bankman-Fried, whose connections and financial holdings in the Bahamas remain unclear to me, recently stated to a reporter on Twitter: “F*** regulators they make everything worse” and suggested the next step for him was to “win a jurisdictional battle vs. Delaware”.
Tech Layoffs Loom, but These Industries Are Still Hiring
Large-scale layoffs at tech companies in recent weeks may have you thinking the job seekers' paradise of last year is officially over. But job openings from across the labor market paint a more complicated picture. Hiring in industries like healthcare and education is holding up well this year, while some...
The 10 people transforming DEI - from the founder of Stop AAPI Hate, to the CEO of Eaton
Insider's annual 100 People Transforming Business 2022 list is live. Here's the list of honorees in the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion sector.
A Thanksgiving week shout-out to the other Bill Gates
In the 2020 midterms, voters appear to have affirmed their faith in American democracy and the integrity of our elections. In battleground states (Pennsylvania, Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, New Hampshire, Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona), almost all election deniers were defeated in races for the U.S. Senate, governor, and secretary of state.
iheart.com
Twitter's Payroll Department Decimated As Employees Quit En Masse
Twitter employees appear to be calling the bluff of new CEO Elon Musk and have resigned from their jobs. According to Business Insider, the company's payroll department has taken a huge hit, as entire teams quit and accepted Musk's offer of three months' severance pay. Two people familiar with the...
The savior CEO and the empty promise of ‘stakeholder capitalism’
American CEOs are a self-assured bunch but it takes a certain level of hubris to conclude that your skills making money and climbing the corporate ladder also equip you to solve social and environmental challenges. While promising to save the world is increasingly part of the chief executive’s job description,...
thesource.com
Dumpster Fire Burns Brighter: Twitter Now Risks Billions in Fines From Federal Trade Commission
Following Elon Musk’s chaotic takeover of Twitter, the beleaguered social media company is at a high risk of violating the consent decree it signed with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in 2011, which resulted from the agency’s investigation into Twitter’s privacy practices. Consent decrees are court-ordered settlement...
Comments / 0