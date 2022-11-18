Read full article on original website
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Arizona
Safety is one of the most important things people look for when finding a place to live. People often look for cities that have lower crime rates, great schools, and safe neighborhoods. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the most dangerous cities in each state. The website states, "24/7...
The Number of Homeless Deaths in San Diego County is Staggering
SAN DIEGO - The number of homeless people who've died in San Diego County continues to rise. The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office says 499 homeless people have died in the county this year. According to a report by CBS 8, that amounts to about 45 deaths each month. Of the 499 deaths, 311 happened in the city of San Diego.
Tijuana Serial Killer possibly on the Run in San Diego
SAN DIEGO - An apparent serial killer wanted for murders in Tijuana could be on the loose in San Diego. Baja California Attorney General Ricardo Carpio says authorities on both sides of the border are looking for a man accused of accused of killing three prostitutes. "There was work done...
Florida Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The U.S.
Thanksgiving is a time to relax and enjoy time with family and friends, but making the actual dinner can be stressful. If you want to give yourself a break this year, plenty of stellar restaurants are serving holiday meals for your and your family. That's why Tasting Table curated a...
Corn harvest is statistically complete in Iowa
Harvest neared completion with 4.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending November 20, 2022, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Cold temperatures and snow limited additional fieldwork to applying soil amendments such as anhydrous, manure, and lime. Topsoil moisture condition rated 17 percent very short, 35...
South Carolina Restaurant Serves One Of America's Best Thanksgiving Dinners
Thanksgiving may be known as the holiday where you gather with family and friends to reflect on your gratitude over the past year, but it's also a time of stuffing yourself with delicious food. If you enjoy the classic Thanksgiving dishes but not the cooking or cleanup, there are fortunately plenty of restaurants around offering their takes on the classic meal.
Colorado Gay Night Club Shooting Suspect may have Ties to San Diego
SAN DIEGO - The suspect in the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs may have ties to San Diego. According to heavy.com, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is the grandson of outgoing State Assemblyman Randy Voepel. The Republican, who is also the former mayor of Santee, represents the 71st Assembly District in the San Diego Area.
Connecticut Politician Wins by One Vote
Len and Michael talked with newly elected State Rep. Chris Poulos from Connecticut. Chris and the guys talked about his win over Tony Morrison by one vote. The vote went through a recount and Poulus was named the winner. Poulos is a teacher and a lifelong resident of Southington CT.
Iowa Driver Caught Speeding Also Charged With OWI
(Undated) -- The Iowa State Patrol's reminding Thanksgiving holiday drivers to buckle up and watch their speed. The ISP also shared a photo on social media of a stop from last weekend, north of Spencer, in northwest Iowa. The driver was clocked going over 90 miles per hour. The driver's also facing an OWI charge after their blood alcohol level was about twice the legal limit.
NY Man To Prison After Arrest For RI "Grandparents" Scam
A New York City man has been sentenced to a three-year federal prison term for conspiring to defraud Rhode Island senior citizens. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Providence says Jason Hatcher pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in 2020. Prosecutors say the so-called "grandparent...
Police Search For Missing Youth
Springfield Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy reported missing over the weekend. Jacob Cintron Pagan is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 120 pounds. He has ties to Springfield, Greenfield, Chicopee and Florida. Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police.
Mass. House Candidates Seek Recounts In Two Races
BOSTON (State House News Service) — Candidates in two Massachusetts House races, each apparently decided by only 10 votes, want elections officials to take another look at the thousands of ballots cast. Kristin Kassner of Hamilton, who challenged a sitting North Shore incumbent, and Andrew Shepherd of Townsend, who...
Watch the new police shooting video from Louisiana that has BLM upset
Law enforcement in Louisiana just released videos of the controversial fatal shooting of Derrick Kittling. It's always sad when anyone dies, especially when the death was unnecessary, but a recent incident in Central Louisiana has Black Lives Matter activists frothing at the mouth over what was clearly a justified shooting.
New MI Supreme Court Chief Justice announced
LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Supreme Court has unanimously chosen Elizabeth Clement to become the court's new chief justice. Clement will be taking over from Bridget McCormack, who will be leaving as soon as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer selects a successor. Clement was appointed to the state's highest court in 2017...
