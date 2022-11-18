ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

MY 103.5

Epic Cat-Griz Game Tradition Receives Negative Feedback

I think Bozeman needs to lighten up. But as a long-time Bozeman resident, decent citizen, frustrated tax-payer, and proud Montana State alum, I can see both sides of this issue—one I never gave a sneeze about in years past. Actually, I don't remember anyone EVER finger-waving about this tradition...
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

35 of the Best Signs for College Gameday in Bozeman

ESPN College Gameday will be live from Bozeman on Saturday morning, and we asked our listeners to design a sign for the event for a chance to win a pair of Cat/Griz tickets. We want to thank everyone that took the time to design a sign for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the Cat/Griz game. We were overwhelmed by the level of creativity and the amount of time that everyone put into making their signs.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

Popular Bozeman Business Needs New Location Immediately

A popular Bozeman business is frantically searching for a new location after being forced to relocate. Genuine Ice Cream Co. is currently searching for a new permanent location. The current location, at 411 W. Main St. was sold to developers earlier this year. Plans for redevelopment have been submitted and do not include Genuine Ice Cream Co. The business posted an explanation on its website.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah 2023 Bozeman Tour Date Confirmed

Bozeman and Missoula are both getting their long-postponed Trevor Noah comedy tour dates confirmed for 2023. Dates are booked and details are here. His Bozeman show date is at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on April 28th, 2023 and his Missoula show date is at the Adams Center on April 29th, 2023. These Montana shows are a part of his 2023 Off The Record Tour. Tickets go on sale starting November 18 at 11 AM.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

12 Pictures of Spectacular Rustic Ranch For Sale Near Bozeman

This is an excellent opportunity if you're looking for a good chunk of property near Bozeman. A beautiful rustic ranch has been listed for sale. Jackson Creek Retreat is located between Bozeman and Livingston in the heart of the Bridger Mountains. The property features roughly 40 private acres with a 5,500 sqft custom home designed by architect Jim Morton. The property is approximately 15 minutes from Bozeman and Livingston, and 25 minutes from the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

How To Make Montana’s Snowplows More Fun For The Public

This could be a genius way of uniting the city and its residents, and we think it could bring a lot of joy to the cold winter months. Snowplows are out in full force, and you can track them through the City of Bozeman's Winter Dashboard, which shows the snowplow routes and how many miles they travel. As I'm sure you've noticed, they have been putting in some serious work the past few days.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

Renowned Astronaut To Take Bozeman To Infinity And Beyond

Mark your calendars for November 14th. Why is that date important? World-famous astronaut Mae Jemison will be at Montana State University in the Strand Union Building. An Evening with Mae Jemison: First African American Woman in Space. Jemison was an astronaut for NASA for 6 years. She is also an...
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

4 Kid-Friendly, Bozeman Area Events Happening This Weekend

Need some fun with the kiddos after a cold, snowy week? The Bozeman area has several family friendly events happening this weekend. Friday, November 11th: 70's Roller Nights at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds - (901 North Black, Bozeman) Happening in Building #1. DJ Swoon will be spinning the best of the Disco Era. FOR THOSE THAT OWN SKATES!! Kids Skate 5pm-7pm (All kids must be accompanied by a parent/guardian) All Levels Skate 5pm-7pm. LESSONS 6pm-7pm : $10 (basic skating going forward **without falling** required) Adult Skate 18+ 7pm-9pm : Trick contest, Costume Contest. Some skates available for rent at additional charge but sizes are limited. Hosted by Biome Slow Craft Collective.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

The Surprising Way Squatting Can Be Legal in Montana

If you own land, you may want to brush up on your legal knowledge in case someone tries to squat on your property. We've talked at length over the past two years about the housing problem in Bozeman and whether or not you can legally sleep in your car, should you not be able to afford housing. People are doing their best to get by while trying to live in the Bozeman area, and that may mean turning to alternative housing, and an increase in homelessness. Here's what we found about squatter's rights in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

Remember When Bozeman Area Homes Were $245K?

You probably do since it wasn't that long ago. Bozeman area home prices "back in the good old days" still enjoyed a slow and steady value increase. But it's nothing like the meteoric rise we've seen in the last few years. For data geeks, the Gallatin Association of Realtors keeps...
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

Snow Is The Least of Your Problems Right Now in Bozeman

Winter comes with many things, including slick roads, cold temperatures, and terrible drivers. There is one thing that often accompanies winter, however, that we really need to be aware of. Crimes that you can't prevent are frustrating, to say the least. The sense of helplessness that often accompanies them is...
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

One Acre in Big Sky Costs HOW Much?

We all know real estate in the Gallatin Valley is outrageously expensive, but have you seen how much it is in Big Sky?. It hurts every time I look at the average price of homes, condos, or townhomes in Gallatin Valley. I thought the housing market was ridiculous here in Bozeman, until I saw the cost of houses in Big Sky.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

