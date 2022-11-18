Read full article on original website
Evansville Police warn of skilled pickpockets targeting women
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say the holiday shopping season isn’t the only thing that is upon us — so is pickpocketing. Local law enforcement has noticed a recent uptick in theft of wallets and credit cards, including the regular break-ins of parked cars. “There are travelling crews of criminals who go from city […]
Local man arrested on impaired driving charges after allegedly driving 101 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local man faces impaired driving charges after police say he was driving 101 mph in Clay County on Monday. According to Indiana State Police, a trooper clocked a vehicle traveling at a speed of 101 mph along US 40 near County Road 225 West.
THPD officer sentenced to probation for assault, resigns
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute police officer was charged, sentenced, and placed on formal probation for three crimes committed on July 30. Former Terre Haute Police Department Officer, Trevor Singer, was charged with two counts of battery (a class B misdemeanor) and one count of public nudity (a class C misdemeanor) on […]
Charges filed after shooting last month in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County prosecutor's office has filed charges against someone tied to a shooting investigation "in clay county. We first told you about the situation early last month when several people were shot. You may remember police found a woman shot in a driveway after...
Pedestrian hit on 41 identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Herbert Moore, 35, of Evansville. Officials say Moore died at a local hospital where he was taken after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 41 near Washington Avenue. The coroner’s office says Moore died as a […]
Indiana child accidentally shot after kids find gun outside
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police tell us a shooting that happened last Friday on West Mill Road was accidental. We’re told the shooting involved a group of children. Officers believe a juvenile found a gun outside and was showing it off when it fired and wounded another...
THPD officer enters guilty plea and resigns from the force after summer incident.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update on an investigation into a former Terre Haute police officer. Trevor Singer pleaded guilty to two counts of battery and public nudity, all misdemeanors and resigned from the department on Tuesday morning. Terre Haute police responded to the Poplar Pub in...
Indiana officer arrested for drunk driving, leaving scene of crash
INDIANAPOLIS — An off-duty police officer was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a crash early Sunday morning. IMPD confirmed the officer was a reserve officer with the Stinesville Police Department, which is located in Monroe County about 15 miles northwest of Bloomington. The crash happened...
Daviess County Arrest Report (11/21)
Michael Foote, 39, of Princeton, was arrested on a charge of distributing harmful material to minors. Bond was set at $2,500. Christian Irvin, 25, of Washington, was arrested for Strangulation and Domestic Battery. No bond set. Primitivo Ramirez, 23, of Washington, was arrested on 2 counts of Domestic Battery. No...
Sunburst Boulevard shooting suspect arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police are revealing very little details about a shooting that happened early Friday morning. Shortly after 4 o’clock Friday morning, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Sunburst Boulevard to reports of a shooting. According to a media release, officers spoke with a male victim that had been shot […]
EPD: Pedestrian dies after being struck on Highway 41
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say a man has passed away after being struck by an SUV on Highway 41 Saturday morning. We’re told the accident happened shortly before 11:30 near Washington Avenue. The victim reportedly walked into the road and was nearly hit by a vehicle. Police say an SUV, however, was not […]
One person hurt in Evansville motel shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a mid morning shooting left one person injured on Evansville’s north side. Authorities tell us the incident happened just before 9:45 a.m. at the Esquire Motel along Old Business 41. Not much has been said on the incident, but we’re told the one victim was shot in the arm […]
Local sheriff's continued battle with cancer
TRRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County sheriff John Plasse's last six months have been full of both good and bad days after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May. Every six months Vigo County sheriff John Plasse would have his liver scanned. When he went in May for his regular scanning, the doctors said they wanted to take a close look at his pancreas.
Hit-and-run leaves victims injured in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say several people were hurt after a hit-and-run accident Saturday afternoon in Evansville. According to one of the victims, they were driving along SR66 when a very large SUV hit their vehicle and kept going. Officers say the victim’s Dodge Caravan had heavy damage to theleft side of the vehicle, […]
500 LB grill returned to German Oberlander Club
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A little over a week after a 500-pound grill went missing from the German Oberlander Club in Terre Haute, the grill has been recovered. According to Terre Haute Police, the club received information about the grill’s location Monday morning. Police investigated the tip and were led to a property in […]
Evansville man arrested after biting a man's ear, police say
Police say an Evansville man was arrested after biting a man's ear and pointing a gun at him. Officers were dispatched to a home on Brentwood Drive on Saturday around 3:45 a.m. for a break-in in progress. According to the affidavit, the reporter called in, whispering they were being robbed...
Federal agents spotted on Sherman Street
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Federal, state, and local law enforcement officials paid a visit to a house on Sherman Street in Evansville. Evansville Police Department (EPD) tells us the Cyber Crime Unit, among other law enforcement officials, seized electronics from the house. EPD says no arrests were made and no charges have been filed. Police […]
Woman Connected To Child Found Dead In Suitcase Due In Court
A woman with a connection to a 5-year-old boy who was found dead in a suitcase, in Washington County, is set to go to court today, Monday, November 21st. Dawn Coleman will be in the Washington County Judicial Center, according to Washington County Court. Coleman faces charges of neglect of...
Suspect in Burglary Caught
The public helped to catch an alleged burglar and thief. Vincennes PD report that they took a burglary complaint at 11-am on Tuesday of this week. Shortly after they released photos of the suspect inside a home and asked for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect. After following...
Infant and Toddler Killed in Trailer Fire in Clay County
On Wednesday November 16, 2022 at or around 8:32 pm the Clay County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls of a structure fire in Northview Country Estates which is located at 3805 W SR 340 in Clay County Indiana. One caller indicated that as she looked out of her window she noticed flames in her neighbor’s home while the others reiterated that the trailer was fully engulfed with flames coming out of the roof.
