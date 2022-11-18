ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

Pedestrian carjacks semi-truck in Thurston County, crashes on I-5, leading to traffic backups

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News
 5 days ago
A pedestrian carjacked a semi-truck in Thurston County Friday, later crashing the vehicle on Interstate 5, according to the Washington State Patrol.

At about 2 p.m. Friday, southbound Martin Way in Thurston County was blocked after a pedestrian carjacked a semi-truck.

According to trooper Robert Reyer, the suspect hit several other vehicles before rolling it on the Interstate.

Just before 3 p.m., the Washington State Patrol said both directions of I-5 were blocked. Southbound I-5 is blocked at Marvin Road and northbound I-5 was blocked at Martin Way.

Around 7:30 p.m., WSP announced that one northbound lane had reopened.

Just before 4 p.m., troopers used a tool to rip the windshield off the truck, exposing the cab. After they launched what appeared to be tear gas, the suspect was taken down.

At this time, there is no information about the status of the suspect, but WSP did call the incident an officer-involved shooting.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Comments

Robert Michel
5d ago

What makes it worse is that the jurisdictional entities are not closing onramps knowing that not doing so just increases the wait time on I-5.

Reply(2)
4
