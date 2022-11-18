Read full article on original website
Dallas VA Employees Face 10 Years in Prison for Embezzling 2.9MLarry LeaseDallas, TX
This Day in History: November 22William Saint ValDallas, TX
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
Parking Spots Hard to Find at Love Field This Holiday WeekendLarry LeaseDallas, TX
ERX-41: The miracle cure for cancer?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Thanksgiving Events to Enjoy in Dallas
As Thanksgiving weekend draws closer, there are plenty of exciting opportunities for fun with the family in Dallas. On Tuesday, November 22, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., join avid Friends fans for Friends-Giving Trivia at Legacy Hall. Trivia buy-in is $30 per team of up to six players, seating is first come, first served. Only one ticket needs to be purchased for the whole team.
Cheers Liquor Beer & Wine offers spirits at family-owned store in Lewisville
Cheers Liquor Beer & Wine opened its Lewisville location Nov. 11. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Cheers Liquor Beer & Wine opened its Lewisville location Nov. 11. The store is at 980 W. Round Grove Road, Stes. 120-130. The family-owned liquor store offers a selection of beer, wine and spirits. Cheers Liquor Beer & Wine also offers specials and hosts tasting events. 469-293-8377. https://cheersliquortx.com.
Barbecue spot in Dallas’ Lower Greenville will leave you stuffed, but craving more
There is no shortage of good Texas barbecue in North Texas, it's true, but it's always nice to point out a spot that is exceptional in its craft.
Alex Papachristidis Glitters at Jan Showers Showroom — Texas Design Week Dallas
Alex Papachristidis, Jan Showers (Photo by Jordan Geibel) The newest book by design great Alex Papachristidis, The Elegant Life: Rooms That Welcome and Inspire (Rizzoli, October 2022), showcases the New York designer’s masterful mix of elegant and modern interiors from around the world — Manhattan, the Hamptons, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Florida, Texas and Colorado — to London and Saudi Arabia.
Jake’s Gameday offering burgers, pizza, beer in Plano
Jake's Gameday opened a new location in Plano on Nov. 16. (Courtesy Jake's Gameday) Jake’s Gameday opened in Plano on Nov. 16, according to Kendra Shier, the company’s vice president of operations. The restaurant is located at 3303 W. Parker Road, Ste. 109. Jake’s Gameday is a neighborhood sports bar that offers burgers, pizza, chicken wings, salads and more. The sports bar is a new concept from Jake’s Burgers and Beer, which has eight locations in the Dallas area. The first Jake’s Gameday location opened in October in Lake Highlands, with the Plano location being the second. 972-867-3400.
North Texas restaurants open on Thanksgiving, according to OpenTable
Thanksgiving is a day for many people to try their hand at cooking, but you don't really have to cook on Thanksgiving.
Parlor Doughnuts brings flavored doughnuts, artisanal breakfast to Southlake
Parlor Doughnuts come in a variety of flavors and are made with layers of fried dough that is crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, according to its website. (Courtesy Parlor Doughnuts) Fried, layered doughnuts covered with toppings are now available in Southlake. Parlor Doughnuts opened its Southlake...
American Airlines to Open Up a New Dallas Hotel But You’re NOT Welcome
In a move that seems to make a lot of sense, American Airlines has announced that they will be opening an exclusive hotel at its Dallas, TX headquarters in '23... but more than likely you'll never be able to stay there. "We're hoping to simplify team members' visiting experience by...
Fatburger Rolls into North Dallas
The recently opened Fatburger location in Plano is making big waves in North Texas as the Los Angeles-based company seeks to carve out its spot in the burger market. Founded by Lovie Yancey in 1947, the first location was a “three-stool hamburger stand using scrap materials from her partner’s construction business.”
These Dallas spots have the best Thanksgiving stuffing around town
A staple of Thanksgiving outside the turkey or ham is the side of all sides for this holiday, the stuffing. It's important and everyone and their mama have the "best" recipe, but, why not try out a professional's take on this dish?
Denton Planned Home of LongHorn Steakhouse
Fall of 2023 could be when this restaurant begins serving steaks and much more.
Don’t Fall For the Same Rent Scam as This McKinney, Texas Family
Scammers are the absolute worst. They have a plethora of ways to steal your money or your personal information. They will disguise it as a fancy giveaway or some sob story to pull at your heart strings to get your money or, in this case, are able to disguise themselves as a rental company to get you into a house. This happened to a McKinney, Texas family of five who lost a lot of money are now looking for a new place to live.
Benefits of Buying a Home in a Gated Community
Are you considering a move to a gated community of new homes in Frisco TX? Living in a gated community has many benefits that aren’t available elsewhere. First and foremost is the sense of security provided by a gated entrance. Only residents, invited guests, scheduled service providers and community staff are permitted within the gates. This makes gated communities ideal for people who value privacy and security.
Mobile Food Bank Honored for Holiday Charity Work
A food truck sponsored by the Nihao Food Bank Initiative was honored recently for its ongoing efforts to distribute meals in the region throughout the holiday season. The food truck was recognized by the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) at the beginning of the month during a special event in Plano, according to the organization’s press release.
Dallas Organizations Raise DWI Awareness Ahead of Holidays
With Thanksgiving and Christmas coming up, North Texas officials are raising awareness about driving while impaired. Multiple organizations have come together to raise awareness over the holiday season, NBC 5 reported, and they gathered for a press conference last Wednesday. Organizations present included AAA Texas, 24HourDallas, Mothers Against Drunk Driving...
Local City Kicks Off Christmas with Tree Lighting
The City of Fort Worth kicked off its Christmas celebration Sunday night with a tree-lighting ceremony. The ceremony centered on a 65-foot-tall tree in Sundance Square and featured a “Parade of Lights” in the downtown area. According to the City, its Christmas tree, which is real, is the...
DFW Airline Selling “All-You-Can-Fly” Pass for $599, Is the Catch Worth it?
Most of us flying out of East Texas start in Dallas, TX, at DFW. Sure you can fly out of Tyler or Longview but as convenient as it is it can get pricey very quickly. This, though, this could be the greatest deal you've ever read about, especially if you're able to utilize it to its potential.
Dallas wants to move homeless people from encampments into housing. But trust is in short supply
On a sunny afternoon, nearly a dozen workers schlepping up and down the steep, rocky ravine trash and items left behind by the community of people who once lived here. It’s sweaty work, heaving huge black garbage bags onto the back of a truck. Abandoned belongings pile up in...
Get down and muddy at this 150-acre off-roading park in Grand Prairie
"You can go back there and spend all day out here and not see the entire park," Mike Stazy, manager of Lone Star Off Road Park, said.
