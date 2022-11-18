ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Thanksgiving Events to Enjoy in Dallas

As Thanksgiving weekend draws closer, there are plenty of exciting opportunities for fun with the family in Dallas. On Tuesday, November 22, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., join avid Friends fans for Friends-Giving Trivia at Legacy Hall. Trivia buy-in is $30 per team of up to six players, seating is first come, first served. Only one ticket needs to be purchased for the whole team.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Cheers Liquor Beer & Wine offers spirits at family-owned store in Lewisville

Cheers Liquor Beer & Wine opened its Lewisville location Nov. 11. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Cheers Liquor Beer & Wine opened its Lewisville location Nov. 11. The store is at 980 W. Round Grove Road, Stes. 120-130. The family-owned liquor store offers a selection of beer, wine and spirits. Cheers Liquor Beer & Wine also offers specials and hosts tasting events. 469-293-8377. https://cheersliquortx.com.
LEWISVILLE, TX
papercitymag.com

Alex Papachristidis Glitters at Jan Showers Showroom — Texas Design Week Dallas

Alex Papachristidis, Jan Showers (Photo by Jordan Geibel) The newest book by design great Alex Papachristidis, The Elegant Life: Rooms That Welcome and Inspire (Rizzoli, October 2022), showcases the New York designer’s masterful mix of elegant and modern interiors from around the world — Manhattan, the Hamptons, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Florida, Texas and Colorado — to London and Saudi Arabia.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Jake’s Gameday offering burgers, pizza, beer in Plano

Jake's Gameday opened a new location in Plano on Nov. 16. (Courtesy Jake's Gameday) Jake’s Gameday opened in Plano on Nov. 16, according to Kendra Shier, the company’s vice president of operations. The restaurant is located at 3303 W. Parker Road, Ste. 109. Jake’s Gameday is a neighborhood sports bar that offers burgers, pizza, chicken wings, salads and more. The sports bar is a new concept from Jake’s Burgers and Beer, which has eight locations in the Dallas area. The first Jake’s Gameday location opened in October in Lake Highlands, with the Plano location being the second. 972-867-3400.
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Fatburger Rolls into North Dallas

The recently opened Fatburger location in Plano is making big waves in North Texas as the Los Angeles-based company seeks to carve out its spot in the burger market. Founded by Lovie Yancey in 1947, the first location was a “three-stool hamburger stand using scrap materials from her partner’s construction business.”
PLANO, TX
101.5 KNUE

Don’t Fall For the Same Rent Scam as This McKinney, Texas Family

Scammers are the absolute worst. They have a plethora of ways to steal your money or your personal information. They will disguise it as a fancy giveaway or some sob story to pull at your heart strings to get your money or, in this case, are able to disguise themselves as a rental company to get you into a house. This happened to a McKinney, Texas family of five who lost a lot of money are now looking for a new place to live.
MCKINNEY, TX
landonhomes.com

Benefits of Buying a Home in a Gated Community

Are you considering a move to a gated community of new homes in Frisco TX? Living in a gated community has many benefits that aren’t available elsewhere. First and foremost is the sense of security provided by a gated entrance. Only residents, invited guests, scheduled service providers and community staff are permitted within the gates. This makes gated communities ideal for people who value privacy and security.
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Mobile Food Bank Honored for Holiday Charity Work

A food truck sponsored by the Nihao Food Bank Initiative was honored recently for its ongoing efforts to distribute meals in the region throughout the holiday season. The food truck was recognized by the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) at the beginning of the month during a special event in Plano, according to the organization’s press release.
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Organizations Raise DWI Awareness Ahead of Holidays

With Thanksgiving and Christmas coming up, North Texas officials are raising awareness about driving while impaired. Multiple organizations have come together to raise awareness over the holiday season, NBC 5 reported, and they gathered for a press conference last Wednesday. Organizations present included AAA Texas, 24HourDallas, Mothers Against Drunk Driving...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local City Kicks Off Christmas with Tree Lighting

The City of Fort Worth kicked off its Christmas celebration Sunday night with a tree-lighting ceremony. The ceremony centered on a 65-foot-tall tree in Sundance Square and featured a “Parade of Lights” in the downtown area. According to the City, its Christmas tree, which is real, is the...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy