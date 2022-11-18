KuCoin CEO Johnny Lyu confirms exchange ‘fully liquid,’ talks regulation and the future of DeFi – SlateCast #31

Read full article on original website
Related
Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says
About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly transferred FTX customer funds to Alameda Research after his trading firm suffered losses in the spring, report says
Sam Bankman-Fried transferred at least $4 billion in FTX funds to Alameda Research earlier this year, sources told Reuters. The money included customer funds as well as those backed by FTX's native token FTT and shares in Robinhood. The Wall Street Journal reported FTX lent more than half of its...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
dailyhodl.com
Kraken Founder Jesse Powell Says US Crypto Regulation Forcing Investors Out of the Country
Former Kraken chief executive Jesse Powell says existing crypto regulations in the US have hurt American customers and companies. In a new interview on the Unchained Podcast, the Kraken co-founder says that offshore crypto exchanges can offer products unavailable to US-based companies, which lures domestic customers away to foreign businesses.
dailyhodl.com
Disgraced Crypto Trading Firm Alameda Research Moves $93,353,985 in Ethereum-Based Altcoins Into Single Wallet
Sam Bankman-Fried’s failed crypto trading firm Alameda Research appears to be consolidating crypto assets into a single wallet. The firm has steadily accumulated $93,353,985 worth of Ethereum-based altcoins into just one address in recent days, according to the on-chain analytics company Nansen. The bulk of the altcoins are denominated...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
The head of the world’s largest crypto exchange says that most people shouldn’t invest right now
Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO, advises first-time investors to avoid getting into crypto right now. Even the crypto industry’s leaders are cautioning investors against buying the dip. With cryptocurrency prices so low, it might seem like a good time for first-time buyers to invest, after industry figureheads like Microstrategy’s Michael...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving
The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Crypto Crash Says End of Market Meltdown in Sight, Details Bitcoin, Solana and FTT Price Targets
A crypto trader known for accurately predicting the previous market crash earlier this year thinks the current digital asset price downtick is “far from over.”. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo warns his 604,900 Twitter followers that the next leg down for crypto is “incoming.”. Capo predicts that...
The Bahamas pulled out all the stops to be a global crypto hub. FTX’s demise could end that dream
In the days following the collapse of the Bahamas-based FTX, the Securities Commission of the Bahamas kept a low-profile, releasing a trickle of press releases and hanging up the phone on inquiring journalists. That changed with a bombshell on Thursday night, when the agency—a kind of supercharged version of the...
dailyhodl.com
‘And so He Won’: SBF Dishes on Changpeng Zhao, Bankruptcy and Regulators in Candid DM Exchange With Vox Reporter
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is speaking his mind following the crash of his crypto empire in a direct message conversation with a Vox reporter. During a Twitter exchange with Vox reporter Kelsey Piper, Bankman-Fried brings up his view of Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao after suggesting that some of crypto’s most beloved people are shams.
dailyhodl.com
Binance’s Changpeng Zhao and Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Support Vitalik Buterin’s Idea for Crypto Exchanges
CEOs from two of the biggest crypto firms in the world are giving a nod of approval to Ethereum (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin’s idea for how exchanges can maintain transparency for their customers. After the collapse of FTX and the revelations that came with it, scrutiny over the reserve...
cryptoslate.com
Binance CZ denies Bloomberg report of Abu Dhabi fundraising attempt
The CEO of Binance, CZ, has denied a report published by Bloomberg on Nov. 21 that he was seeking investment for an industry recovery fund. CZ took to Twitter to succinctly confirm that the report was “false.”. The Bloomberg article stated that “Changpeng. “CZ” Zhao and several deputies...
techaiapp.com
Former US Regulator Likens FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried to Bernie Madoff and His Ponzi Scheme – Regulation Bitcoin News
Former Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) Chair Sheila Bair likens the fall of crypto exchange FTX and its former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to the infamous Ponzi Scheme of Bernie Madoff. “It felt very Bernie Madoff-like in that way,” she said. Former FDIC Chair Compares FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried...
NBC Connecticut
Cryptocurrency Investor Says He Saw Serious ‘Red Flags' With FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried
In 2018, Dragonfly Capital was in discussions with Sam Bankman-Fried to invest millions in his quant trading firm, Alameda Research. Alex Pack, now managing partner of Hack VC, says he saw obvious "red flags" after conducting a due diligence review. The deal didn't go through and Pack says his experience foreshadowed recent revelations about Bankman-Fried.
cryptoslate.com
Craig Wright creates ambiguity over Satoshi posts on BitcoinTalk forum
Craig Wright, who famously claims to be Satoshi, the investor of Bitcoin, appears to have conflicting views as to the relevancy of Satoshi’s posts on the notorious BitcoinTalk forum. In a blog post from March 2020, Wright stated that not all posts coming from the Satoshi account on BitcoinTalk actually belonged to Satoshi.
cryptoslate.com
Singapore’s watchdog says Binance placed on Investor Alert List over FTX due to unlicensed activity
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said it placed Binance on its Investor Alert List (IAL) and not the bankrupt FTX because the former is actively looking for users in the country, while the latter is not, according to a Nov. 21 statement. The watchdog added that neither Binance nor...
cryptoslate.com
Silbert downplays liquidity crisis, expects $800M revenue in 2022 for DCG
Following rumors of potential contagion from FTX, Digital Currency Group (DCG) CEO Barry Silbert sent shareholders a memo on Nov. 22 addressing the situation surrounding Genesis’ liquidity. A potential billion-dollar hole in the Genesis balance sheet has drawn speculation as to the future of the crypto brokerage. Moreover, Genesis...
cryptoslate.com
Cardano’s Hoskinson calls for stronger governance as FTX failure proves humans are ‘bad at being honest’
Input Output (IO) CEO Charles Hoskinson argued that cryptocurrency needs strong governance to avoid repeating what happened at the defunct FTX exchange. Delivering the keynote speech at IO ScotFest, Hoskinson spoke at length on Cardano’s governance phase, Voltaire. Using the failings at FTX for context, he said:. “Crypto didn’t...
cryptoslate.com
Research: Long-term Bitcoin holders stubbornly hold on despite 33% holding losses
Bitcoin fell as low as $15,500 on Nov. 21, marking a 106-week low for the leading cryptocurrency. Market sentiment remains fragile as anger over the FTX fiasco turns to acceptance, and the magnitude of what happened finally sinks in. Worse still, the full extent of the black hole is not known at this time.
Comments / 0