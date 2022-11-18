ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KuCoin CEO Johnny Lyu confirms exchange ‘fully liquid,’ talks regulation and the future of DeFi – SlateCast #31

By Josh O'Sullivan, Liam 'Akiba' Wright
 4 days ago
Markets Insider

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
dailyhodl.com

Kraken Founder Jesse Powell Says US Crypto Regulation Forcing Investors Out of the Country

Former Kraken chief executive Jesse Powell says existing crypto regulations in the US have hurt American customers and companies. In a new interview on the Unchained Podcast, the Kraken co-founder says that offshore crypto exchanges can offer products unavailable to US-based companies, which lures domestic customers away to foreign businesses.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving

The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
dailyhodl.com

‘And so He Won’: SBF Dishes on Changpeng Zhao, Bankruptcy and Regulators in Candid DM Exchange With Vox Reporter

Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is speaking his mind following the crash of his crypto empire in a direct message conversation with a Vox reporter. During a Twitter exchange with Vox reporter Kelsey Piper, Bankman-Fried brings up his view of Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao after suggesting that some of crypto’s most beloved people are shams.
cryptoslate.com

Binance CZ denies Bloomberg report of Abu Dhabi fundraising attempt

The CEO of Binance, CZ, has denied a report published by Bloomberg on Nov. 21 that he was seeking investment for an industry recovery fund. CZ took to Twitter to succinctly confirm that the report was “false.”. The Bloomberg article stated that “Changpeng. “CZ” Zhao and several deputies...
NBC Connecticut

Cryptocurrency Investor Says He Saw Serious ‘Red Flags' With FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried

In 2018, Dragonfly Capital was in discussions with Sam Bankman-Fried to invest millions in his quant trading firm, Alameda Research. Alex Pack, now managing partner of Hack VC, says he saw obvious "red flags" after conducting a due diligence review. The deal didn't go through and Pack says his experience foreshadowed recent revelations about Bankman-Fried.
cryptoslate.com

Craig Wright creates ambiguity over Satoshi posts on BitcoinTalk forum

Craig Wright, who famously claims to be Satoshi, the investor of Bitcoin, appears to have conflicting views as to the relevancy of Satoshi’s posts on the notorious BitcoinTalk forum. In a blog post from March 2020, Wright stated that not all posts coming from the Satoshi account on BitcoinTalk actually belonged to Satoshi.
cryptoslate.com

Silbert downplays liquidity crisis, expects $800M revenue in 2022 for DCG

Following rumors of potential contagion from FTX, Digital Currency Group (DCG) CEO Barry Silbert sent shareholders a memo on Nov. 22 addressing the situation surrounding Genesis’ liquidity. A potential billion-dollar hole in the Genesis balance sheet has drawn speculation as to the future of the crypto brokerage. Moreover, Genesis...
cryptoslate.com

Research: Long-term Bitcoin holders stubbornly hold on despite 33% holding losses

Bitcoin fell as low as $15,500 on Nov. 21, marking a 106-week low for the leading cryptocurrency. Market sentiment remains fragile as anger over the FTX fiasco turns to acceptance, and the magnitude of what happened finally sinks in. Worse still, the full extent of the black hole is not known at this time.

