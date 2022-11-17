ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

DOPE Quick Reads

Chinese police stations now found in the US- 54 illegal stations were already recently found in other countries

Following Safeguard Defenders' release of 110 Overseas - Chinese Transnational Policing Gone Wild, 54 police-run "overseas police service centers" were exposed across five continents. The secret undercover police stations are presented as helping Chinese citizens residing in other countries with administrative tasks like renewing a driver's license. [i]

