The Federal Communications Commission has finally published new broadband maps after a protracted development process. The "pre-production draft" release, as the FCC describes it, promises much more accurate representations of fixed internet coverage across the US. Earlier maps would only show service at the census block level, sometimes ignoring large gaps in real-world connectivity. The new maps are accurate enough that you can search by address to see which carriers are available, including the maximum claimed speeds.

9 HOURS AGO