A US company just deployed world's largest communication satellite
Bluewalker 3 satellite, a test satellite by Texas-based firm AST SpaceMobile deployed its largest commercial communications array ever flow in space, in low Earth orbit, the company announced on Monday. The satellite was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in September, Interesting Engineering reported. The 693-square-foot (64 square meters)...
Federal grant ensures “Internet for All” in Pamunkey Tribal Nation
Under a new federal program, everyone living on the Pamunkey Tribal Reservation in King William County will soon have access to high-speed internet.
The FCC launches detailed broadband coverage maps
Editor's take: A quick test of the service using my home address proved insightful. In addition to the handful of ISPs I was already aware of offering fixed service, I learned that several providers including SpaceX and HughesNet service my area with satellite-based Internet. The Federal Communications Commission has launched...
Flying Magazine
Aviation Industry Seeks 5G Deadline Extension
In January, wireless carriers began broadcasting in the 5G C-band to improve network speed. [File photo: Adobe Stock]. The end of the year brings the deadline for air carriers to retrofit their fleets to protect them from interference from 5G C-band wireless service. According to a coalition of top aviation stakeholders, however, supply chain challenges have made it impossible for the industry to meet that deadline.
The Next Web
The EU’s push for its own satellite internet is a boon for startups and security
The EU has reached a deal to build a €6 billion satellite internet system, driven by the bloc’s push to boost its space and communications sectors, while ensuring internet security by curbing reliance on foreign suppliers. This initiative was first proposed in February 2022, but the European Parliament...
‘It Was Completely Legal to Do So’: Lawyers React to Report that Trump Tweeted Classified Spy Material in 2019
Legal experts cautioned against reading too much into a report that then-President Donald Trump shared classified information on Twitter that came from a secretive U.S. spacecraft in 2019. On Aug. 29, 2019, the space program for the Islamic Republic of Iran suffered a substantial loss as a rocket exploded on...
Consumers could pay price if railroads, unions can't agree
Consumers could quickly start seeing higher gas prices and shortages of some of their favorite groceries if railroads aren't able to agree on contracts with al 12 of their unions ahead of next month's deadline after the latest rejection vote Monday
Zacks.com
3 Wireless Non-US Stocks Likely to Ride on the 5G Bandwagon
AMX - Free Report) , Orange S.A. (. CRNT - Free Report) might benefit in the long run on significant long-term growth opportunities and rising demand for scalable infrastructure for seamless connectivity with the wide proliferation of IoT. Industry Description. The Zacks Wireless Non-US industry comprises mobile telecommunications and broadband...
brytfmonline.com
Internet: Anacom wants operators without offers that violate net neutrality – Telecom
The National Telecommunications Authority (Anacom) has approved a draft resolution ordering telecom operators to stop implementing zero-ratings and similar offers. Zero-rated offers are offers in which the data consumption of one or more content, applications or services does not count towards the consumption of the data volume associated with the shared offer by the customer.🇧🇷
GCN.com
New national broadband map offers granular look at service and gaps
The Federal Communications Commission on Friday released an initial draft of a national map showing in greater detail than ever before what locations in the country have broadband service. The move is a major step toward making sure roughly $42 billion to increase high-speed internet service that was included in...
thefastmode.com
U.S. Mobile Trade-In Programs Saw $970 million Returned to U.S. Consumers
Assurant, a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, revealed an approximated $970 million was returned to U.S. consumers in Q3 2022 through mobile device trade-in and upgrade programs. This is the highest third quartered recorded, and a 28% year-on-year increase. These findings are...
crowdfundinsider.com
PCI Security Standards Council Releases Standard for Mobile Payment Solutions
The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) published a new standard designed “to support the evolution of mobile payment acceptance solutions.”. PCI Mobile Payments on COTS (MPoC) “builds on the existing PCI Software-based PIN Entry on COTS (SPoC) and PCI Contactless Payments on COTS (CPoC) Standards, which individually address security requirements for solutions that enable merchants to accept cardholder PINs or contactless payments using a smartphone or other commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) mobile device.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Frollo Disables Screen-Scraping at More Banks in Support of Open Banking
Open Banking reportedly “powers 70% of new account connections” in the Frollo app. Frollo notes that they’re pleased to announce that they have “disabled screen-scraping for 20 more banks in [their] free money management app and instead will rely on Open Banking data for those banks.” Additionally, the team have “updated the app to make CDR account linking the default for any provider that supports it.”
Crypto lender Genesis says no plans to file bankruptcy imminently
Nov 21 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency lender Genesis said on Monday it has no plans to file for bankruptcy imminently, days after the collapse of crypto exchange FTX forced it to suspend customer redemptions.
Engadget
The FCC's new, more accurate broadband maps may lead to improved coverage
The Federal Communications Commission has finally published new broadband maps after a protracted development process. The "pre-production draft" release, as the FCC describes it, promises much more accurate representations of fixed internet coverage across the US. Earlier maps would only show service at the census block level, sometimes ignoring large gaps in real-world connectivity. The new maps are accurate enough that you can search by address to see which carriers are available, including the maximum claimed speeds.
NASDAQ
The 3 Best Oil Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Oil stocks have taken a victory lap throughout 2022. Surging commodity prices are bolstering profits at a time when many companies are getting hit with inflation and softening demand. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) each not only pay a dividend but have beaten the S&P 500 over the past year.
aiexpress.io
HughesNet debuts Fusion, their new low-latency satellite internet option
HughesNet debuted a attainable game-changer for conventional satellite tv for pc web customers: Fusion. This new web providing mixes geostationary satellite tv for pc with wi-fi tech to result in satellite tv for pc web with out the latency, which is the time it takes for information to journey from level to level. This implies avid gamers and work-from-home web customers ought to have the ability to have a extra seamless, and sooner, on-line expertise.
Chinese police stations now found in the US- 54 illegal stations were already recently found in other countries
Following Safeguard Defenders' release of 110 Overseas - Chinese Transnational Policing Gone Wild, 54 police-run "overseas police service centers" were exposed across five continents. The secret undercover police stations are presented as helping Chinese citizens residing in other countries with administrative tasks like renewing a driver's license. [i]
NASDAQ
Oil Prices Fall Over Low Demand Outlook, Strong U.S. Dollar
The energy sector is set for a lower open, pressured by weakness in the crude complex and the major market futures. U.S. equities are expected to kick-off the holiday-shortened week lower as COVID-19 flare ups in China increase fears of slowing growth. WTI and Brent crude oil are down to...
streetwisereports.com
Drone Co.'s Purchase Set To Transform Pipeline Monitoring
Drone company Volatus Aerospace Corp.’s (VOL:TSX; VLTTF:OTCQB) recent acquisition of an Alberta company will allow it to introduce green drone technologies to the oil and gas infrastructure monitoring industry. Its purchase of Synergy Aviation Ltd. of Edmonton, finalized this month, will put it in a strong position to transition...
