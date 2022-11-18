Read full article on original website
Blood pressure medicine recall: Some pills pose potential cancer risk, FDA announces
A pharmaceutical company is recalling a blood pressure medication due to a potential cancer risk, the FDA announced this week. Aurobindo Pharma USA is recalling two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets due to levels of nitrosamine. The tablets are commonly prescribed for the treatment of hypertension to lower blood pressure.
World-first diabetes drug represents ‘a seismic shift’ in treatment
The US approval of a drug that can delay the onset of type 1 diabetes represents the “start of a seismic shift” in treating the condition, a British charity has said.Teplizumab is a type of immunotherapy that works by tackling the root cause of diabetes rather than just its symptoms.The drug tells the immune system not to attack pancreatic cells which produce insulin. These are vital for controlling blood glucose levels.In type 1 diabetes, the pancreas no longer makes insulin, so people have to inject it to keep their blood sugar levels steady.Today’s landmark approval of teplizumab in the US...
Game-changing type 1 diabetes drug approved in US
A "game-changing" immunotherapy drug proven to delay the development of type 1 diabetes has been approved by regulators in the USA. Experts say teplizumab marks a "new era" in treatment, tackling the root cause of the condition for the first time, rather than just the symptoms. It works by reprogramming...
The Side Effects You Might Experience If You Take Metformin
Metformin is the most commonly prescribed medication for treating type 2 diabetes, as per Jama. French physician Jean Sterne was the first to use metformin to treat diabetes in 1957 (via Diabetologia) and decades later, the medication became available in the U.S. in 1995. It's now the most prescribed medication...
Yikes! This Blood Pressure Medication Is Being Recalled Because It May 'Increase The Risk Of Cancer'
As reported by Miami Herald, a notable blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma this week. It involves two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having “too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril,” the outlet notes. According to the recall notice’s risk statement, impurities found in the recalled drugs could “increase the risk of cancer.” We rounded up other facts you should know:
Pancreatic cancer survivor reveals five early signs as he battles the disease for a second time
A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Mr Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, is set to speak to MPs on in the Commons on Wednesday to urge the government to...
Check your shelves or fridge for these 5 products — they’ve been recalled
What products are recalled in 2022? Why are Pine-Sol, Philips CPAP, Bob Evans sausage, Mighty Bliss heating pad, Unilever dry shampoos being recalled?
3 Dementia Warning Signs That Appear Years Early
It may be possible to spot a telling combination of three specific dementia warning signs up to 9 years before a dementia diagnosis, according to new research. Decades are a significant marker of life’s passage. Ages 10-20 see someone grow from a child all the way through teenagehood into being an adult. The twenties are usually a ‘figuring out life’ stage, while the thirties see people focus on career or family. So on and so forth; the point being, it’s a huge number of years that no one should take for granted in the context of a medical diagnosis.
What Looks Like Pot, Acts Like Pot, but Is Legal Nearly Everywhere? Meet Hemp-Derived Delta-9 THC
ST. LOUIS — It was not shocking that people listening to musicians covering Grateful Dead and Phish songs in October at a dive bar here would be interested in trying a new drink containing delta-9 THC, the primary psychoactive ingredient in weed. What was unusual was seeing a bar...
People who sleep 5 hours or less a night might have a higher risk of health problems as they age, studies say
Researchers from the University College London, England, and Université Paris Cité, France, found through a study that people aged 50 or older who sleep 5 hours or less a night had a 30% higher risk of developing multiple chronic diseases over time than those who slept a minimum of 7 hours per night.
Scientists Find That Gay Men Are Twice As Likely To Have This Disease
The research will enable the development of individualized, precision medicine for the management of inflammatory bowel disease in this underrepresented minority patient group. According to a recent study from Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (UH), gay men are more than twice as likely as heterosexual...
To Prevent Dementia, Avoid These Foods
Dementia, a broad term for memory loss, trouble problem-solving, muted thinking abilities, and limited social skills, is a diagnosis no one wants to hear. It leads to less independence later in life, and can make people feel isolated and depressed. More than 7 million people in the US suffer from it, and women are slightly more likely to have it than men. Finding ways to prevent dementia is therefore increasingly important.
Urgent warning as ‘just one alcoholic drink a day increases risk of sudden but silent killer’
MOST people enjoy a glass of wine or a pint of beer now and again. But experts have warned that just one alcoholic drink a day could increase your risk of a sudden but silent killer. Medics in Japan found that people in their 20s and 30s who drink 'moderate...
US softens opioid prescribing guidelines for doctors
The nation’s top public health agency on Thursday softened its guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers.
Keeping your blood pressure below this number reduces risk of severe Covid, study finds
If you have a certain level of high blood pressure because you're not diagnosed or you're not taking your medications, you are at high risk for severe Covid, hospitalization or even death, a new study found.
How To Use Cannabis For Pain
Cannabis is a psychoactive drug based on flowers, stems, dried leaves, and seeds of cannabis plants. Cannabis plants require special treatment to make them a pure breed for some specific uses. It has many recreational and medicinal uses, which make it stand out among other plants. Cannabis has three different types of strains which have different usages. In this article, we mainly focus on the pain-relieving effect of Cannabis and how to use it as a medicine for pain. Let’s start with a little explanation of Cannabis specific ingredients.
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid over increased risk of deadly side effect
ANYONE who has had Covid is significantly more at risk to a host of killer illnesses than those who never caught the disease, a new study has revealed. Millions have already had the bug and the majority of Brits also have protection due to the huge vaccine rollout. But experts...
Why The Shingles Vaccine Can Also Decrease Your Risk Of A Stroke
If you're like most Americans, you have a distinct memory of being sick at home with chickenpox, per the Mayo Clinic. There was the fever and headaches, oatmeal baths and calamine lotion for itchy skin, and trying to stomach chicken soup even though you didn't have an appetite. While the virus lasts for about a week, the effects of shingles may last a lifetime.
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
6 Tips To Help Lower Your Blood Pressure
If you have high blood pressure, you’re not alone. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly half the adults in the United States have hypertension. While many factors contribute to this statistic, the good news is that there are also many things you can do...
