American Eagle beats quarterly sales estimates on strong demand for dresses
Nov 22 (Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc on Tuesday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, as a post-pandemic return to work and social events boosted consumer spending on its jeans and dresses despite rising inflation. The company's net revenue fell to $1.24 billion in the third quarter from...
Report: Amazon Alexa could be set to lose billions this year
Alexa has been a well known name in voice assistant technology, but struggled to maintain a steady revenue stream.
Wrkr, Jaxsta and SDI: 3 tech penny stocks to explore on Monday | Kalkine Media
Jaxsta (ASX: JXT) announces the pre- launch of vinyl.com. Wrkr (ASX: WRK) has partnered with Link Group to provide of a range of employer software solutions. The US FDA approves SDI’s (ASX: SDI) amalgam replacement product ‘Stela’. SDI likely to launch Stela in US in Q1FY24. Watch this show for more.
Kalkine: How does Bitcoin work?
Bitcoin is both a blockchain network and a cryptocurrency. Bitcoin’s mainnet is a distributed ledger, which means recordkeeping is not centralised but distributed over a large number of participants. Bitcoins Pseudonynmous founder Satoshi Nakamoto imagined Bitcoin as ‘electronic cash’ or virtual money. Money makes sense only when records are properly maintained and there is no doublespending. The holder should have the ability to use the money once, and the subsequent right to spend should be passed on to the recipient. Know more about how does Bitcoin actually work in this video by Kalkine Media.
BRIEF-BlackRock's Long Position In H-Shares Of Aluminum Corporation Of China Rises To 6.07% - Filing
* BLACKROCK INC'S LONG POSITION IN H-SHARES OF ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA INCREASED TO 6.07% ON NOV 17 FROM 5.60% - HKEX FILING. Source text Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being...
UPDATE 1-TSMC planning advanced chip production in Arizona, says company's founder
TAIPEI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC is planning to produce chips with advanced 3-nanometre technology at its new factory in the U.S. state of Arizona but the plans are not completely finalised yet, the company's founder Morris Chang said on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) ,...
Kalkine : ASX 200 rises at open l Brickworks, TechnologyOne and Bravura on investors' radar today
Australian shares opened higher on Tuesday despite Wall Street closing on a weak note in the overnight trading session. The ASX 200 gained in the opening trade, rising 11.10 points, or 0.16%. Brickworks reported a record underlying profit of $746M, up 159%. TechnologyOne announced its financial results for the year ended 30 September 2022. Bravura returned to revenue growth in an increasingly difficult market environment in FY22.
Does Tether (USDT) stablecoin pay interest? | Kalkine Media
Stablecoins like Tether (USDT) are not typical cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin as the latter is a speculative asset that proponents can buy and sell to book capital gains given the price at the time of liquidating the asset is higher than the purchase price. In 2022, cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, booked heavy losses due to poor investor sentiment and falling prices.
What’s up with Brickworks’ (ASX:BKW) shares post AGM update?
Brickworks’ shares were trading in the green post positive AGM results. The company achieved a record underlying NPAT of AU$746 million for FY22. Brickworks generated AU$1.093 billion in revenue with strong growth in North America. Shares of Australian brick manufacturer Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) were trading 0.765% higher on the...
Gold slips to over 1-week low as Fed policy clouds outlook
(Reuters) - Gold prices fell for a fourth straight session on Monday due to a stronger dollar, with the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance clouding the outlook for non-yielding bullion. Spot gold was down 0.6% to $1,739.31 per ounce at 0931 GMT, after earlier hitting its lowest level since...
Why are Core Lithium's (ASX:CXO) shares trading in green today?
Core Lithium shares were trading at AU$1.41 per share, up 0.36% on ASX today (21 November) at 4.34 PM AEDT. This outperforms ASX 200 Materials index, which was 1.54% down at 17,006.60 points at the same time. Shares of lithium company Core Lithium Limited (ASX:CXO) were trading in the green...
Buffett's Berkshire boosts stakes in Japan's five biggest trading houses
TOKYO (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc, run by billionaire Warren Buffett, has raised its stakes in each of Japan's five biggest trading houses by more than 1 percentage point to over 6%, according to its regulatory filings. Berkshire's stakes have increased to 6.59% from 5.04% in Mitsubishi Corp, to 6.62%...
Broadcom's $61 billion acquisition Of VMware on UK regulator radar
(Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Monday it was looking into whether Broadcom Inc's $61 billion acquisition of VMware Inc may substantially lessen competition. (Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content...
Up 214% in a month, what’s up with Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1)?
Lithium-focused exploration firm Winsome Resources will be raising AU$6.8 million to accelerate its lithium projects. The shares of the company have gained more than 214% in the last month of trade on the ASX. In the last year, the shares have surged 360% on the ASX. Founded in April 2021...
TechnologyOne (ASX:TNE) posts 22% rise in profit, shares jump
In its financial results for the year ended 30 September 2022, TechnologyOne shared it has marked a 22% gain in profit after tax. Total revenue has increased by 18%, while total Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) has risen by 25%. The company has paid a special dividend of 2 cents per...
Why are PolyNovo’s (ASX:PNV) shares under trading halt today?
PolyNovo launched an equity raise through a non-underwritten institutional placement of AU$30 million. Today, PolyNovo’s securities are kept under trading hold until the commencement of normal trading on 24 November 2022. Today, the medical device maker, PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) has launched an equity raise through a non-underwritten institutional placement...
Smucker: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
ORRVILLE, Ohio (AP) _ J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $191.1 million. The Orrville, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.79 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.40 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
How are Bravura (ASX:BVS) shares reacting to AGM 2022 update?
Bravura returned to revenue growth in the financial year 2022. Bravura share price has dropped by circa 31% in the past one month. Shares of Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS) registered a fall of 3.03% (at 10:56 AM AEDT) on Tuesday (22 November 2022), while the ASX 200 Information Technology index (INDEXASX:XIJ) was up 0.60% to 1455.30 points.
Which dividend stocks can investors look at right now?
Dividends provide stable income to investors even if the stock price is turbulent in the short term. For this reason, many investors look for dividend stocks during economic uncertainties. Amid the rising interest rates, the Bank of England has warned that the UK will go through a prolonged recession. Inflation...
Which stocks to watch as restaurant insolvencies accelerate?
The latest data has revealed that restaurants in the UK are shutting down faster than during the pandemic. The primary reasons behind these closures are said to be surging energy costs, staff shortages, and falling demand. The UK's hospitality sector has recently been among the most impacted sectors. First, hotels...
