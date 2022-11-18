Read full article on original website
Related
REPORT: Lane Kiffin to step down as Ole Miss head coach, take Auburn job
Kiffin is set to step down on Friday and make a move for the Plains, per Jon Sokoloff of WCBI News.
Heisman Trophy Race Down to Two Quarterbacks After Injuries, Big Upset
One colossal game this week will be when No. 3 Michigan visits No. 2 Ohio State in a battle of frontrunners.
John Calipari drops Oscar Tshiebwe truth bomb after Kentucky basketball loss to Gonzaga
The Kentucky Wildcats suffered their second loss of the season Sunday, as John Calipari and his boys absorbed an 88-72 defeat in Spokane at the hands of the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Not a lot went in favor of Kentucky basketball in that game, especially on offense. The Wildcats shot just 39.1 percent from the field. They were particularly hurt by their woeful accuracy from behind the arc, with Kentucky making just six of their 25 attempts from deep.
CJ Fredrick explains why Kentucky's continuity is lacking despite Bahamas trip
The main reason John Calipari believes Kentucky (3-2) has struggled early, resulting in losses to Michigan State and Gonzaga, is because his team has not "practiced together" enough. "The biggest thing that happened to us offensively is we couldn't run anything because we had one or two guys, we haven't...
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Ole Miss
The second half wasn't pretty for Arkansas, but the Razorbacks did enough against Ole Miss in the first half that it didn't matter. The Rebels may have out-gained the Hogs 703-503, but Arkansas was up 35-6 at half and added another 7 points to start the second half. Twitter was...
247Sports
Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm singles out Ohio State for Big Ten recruiting rule change
Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm and the Boilermakers gave themselves a shot in the Big Ten West Division with a 17-9 win over Northwestern. With a Purdue win and an Iowa to Nebraska loss later in the week, Purdue wins the B1G West and heads to Indianapolis for the conference championship game against Michigan or Ohio State from the East Division. However, the week after the regular season would look a little different without a 13th game to prepare for, until a bowl game, for Brohm and company. Should Purdue not make it to Indianapolis, Brohm wants to hit the road recruiting ahead of the team’s potential bowl game and the 2023 campaign.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson on USC Film, Fixes, Bouncing Back and Cal
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson talked Monday after practice about what he saw on the USC film, the corrections from that game, coming back from a loss like that while having one less day of preparation and Cal's defense.
247Sports
Blake Corum injury 'a problem' for Michigan at Ohio State football, Paul Finebaum explains
Michigan and Ohio State football square off in perhaps the biggest game of the year when the Nos. 2 and 3 teams meet with undefeated records Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. However, Michigan currently worries about the health of running back Blake Corum, who exited the win over Illinois with an apparent knee injury. Paul Finebaum spoke Sunday morning on SportsCenter with Gary Striewski and explained his worries with the Wolverines against the Buckeyes.
Jim Leonhard Takes Aim at the Transfer Portal
Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard hopes players like C.J. Goetz, who paid his dues for 3-4 years before getting his shot, don't become a rare breed in college football.
Daily Delivery: If Kansas State beats Kansas, a sweet as Sugar Bowl trip could await the Wildcats
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. If Kansas State beats Kansas on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, the Wildcats will advance to the Big 12 Championship game in Arlington, Texas, on December 3. And as Fitz explains, if the Wildcats make it to Arlington to play TCU, win or lose, the Cats may be headed to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans to play the best available team from the SEC.
Iowa Basketball Recruiting Notebook: The latest 2024 talk
---- - I've been able to confirm the report that Washington (DC) St. John's 2024 four-star forward Donnie Freeman is planning to make his decision in December. The Hawkeyes are one of the schools that have gotten an official visit from him this fall, while Texas is also in the mix for him, along with LSU.
Michigan "at the top" for DT Roderick Pierce
Michigan hosted Chicago Brother Rice defensive tackle Roderick Pierce on an official visit this weekend. Pierce has now been to see the Wolverines twice. He has noted the attendance and the gameday atmosphere, but what has caught his attention the most is the togetherness of the team. "The main things...
Indiana basketball recruiting: Updated 2024 Hot Board
Mike Woodson and his staff have made inroads with numerous highly-ranked 2024 prospects this fall. Peegs.com updates the Indiana basketball 2024 hot board as the high school season begins across the country. The post-July evaluation period began with high-priority 2023 targets visiting Bloomington, but through a combination of missing and...
Oklahoma still in the mix for David Hicks despite Texas A&M commitment
247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong and recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna share the latest on 5-star DL David Hicks.
Recruiting: WSU lands verbal from athletic Utah DT Khalil Laufau
A VERBAL COMMITMENT months in the making, Utah defensive tackle Khalil Laufau announced Monday night he was headed to Washington State. The 6-3, 285-pounder officially visited WSU way back in June. Laufau, out of Herriman, Utah, about 30 minutes outside Salt Lake City, told CF.C before his trip Washington State...
Illinois' Brad Underwood in a 'good place' after Virginia rallies past Illini late
Illinois coach Brad Underwood is fiery and ultra-competitive. But even after the Illini wasted a late, two-point lead and fell to No. 16 Virginia, 70-61 on Sunday, Underwood was not ready to burn everything to the ground. A new-look Illinois team came to Las Vegas with a ton of questions. Underwood will hop on a plane back to Illinois armed with a whole lot of answers.
WR Ejani Shakir decommits from Penn State
Long-time Penn State commit Ejani Shakir is back on the market after the Atco (N.J.) Winslow receiver announced he decommitted. "First, I would like to thank Penn State, coach [James] Franklin, coach [Taylor Stubblefield] and staff for taking their time to recruit and host me and my family to an amazing University," Shakir tweeted Sunday night. "I want to thank the Penn State fans for all the love and support throughout my recruitment process. With that being said, I will be decommitting from Penn State University."
Elite WR will return to Ohio State for The Game
On June 1, 2024 wide receiver Mylan Graham from New Haven (Ind.) camped at Ohio State and was very good. In fact, he was good enough that he was offered a scholarship by the Buckeyes at the time. It was Graham’s first scholarship offer. Since Graham landed that offer...
New Crystal Ball pick for Iowa State
I have placed a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction in for Iowa State and in-state quarterback Connor Moberly who the Cyclones offered on Saturday. I have joined Cyclone Alert's Nick Osen in making that prediction. Moberly has been to Iowa State several times during his recruitment including for camps and games...
Ryan Day responds to question about Jim Harbaugh's 'third base' comments from Ohio State's loss at Michigan
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh caused some controversy last season when he took an apparent shot at Ohio State's Ryan Day. Harbaugh appeared to suggest that Day, who took over for Urban Meyer after the 2018 season and guided the Buckeyes to College Football Playoff berths in both 2019 and 2020, was the kind of person who was "standing on third base, think they hit a triple." Ahead of Saturday’s game between Ohio State and Michigan, Day was asked about Harbaugh's comments from a year ago.
247Sports
60K+
Followers
398K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0