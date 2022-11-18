ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

John Calipari drops Oscar Tshiebwe truth bomb after Kentucky basketball loss to Gonzaga

The Kentucky Wildcats suffered their second loss of the season Sunday, as John Calipari and his boys absorbed an 88-72 defeat in Spokane at the hands of the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Not a lot went in favor of Kentucky basketball in that game, especially on offense. The Wildcats shot just 39.1 percent from the field. They were particularly hurt by their woeful accuracy from behind the arc, with Kentucky making just six of their 25 attempts from deep.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm singles out Ohio State for Big Ten recruiting rule change

Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm and the Boilermakers gave themselves a shot in the Big Ten West Division with a 17-9 win over Northwestern. With a Purdue win and an Iowa to Nebraska loss later in the week, Purdue wins the B1G West and heads to Indianapolis for the conference championship game against Michigan or Ohio State from the East Division. However, the week after the regular season would look a little different without a 13th game to prepare for, until a bowl game, for Brohm and company. Should Purdue not make it to Indianapolis, Brohm wants to hit the road recruiting ahead of the team’s potential bowl game and the 2023 campaign.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Blake Corum injury 'a problem' for Michigan at Ohio State football, Paul Finebaum explains

Michigan and Ohio State football square off in perhaps the biggest game of the year when the Nos. 2 and 3 teams meet with undefeated records Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. However, Michigan currently worries about the health of running back Blake Corum, who exited the win over Illinois with an apparent knee injury. Paul Finebaum spoke Sunday morning on SportsCenter with Gary Striewski and explained his worries with the Wolverines against the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Daily Delivery: If Kansas State beats Kansas, a sweet as Sugar Bowl trip could await the Wildcats

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. If Kansas State beats Kansas on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, the Wildcats will advance to the Big 12 Championship game in Arlington, Texas, on December 3. And as Fitz explains, if the Wildcats make it to Arlington to play TCU, win or lose, the Cats may be headed to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans to play the best available team from the SEC.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Iowa Basketball Recruiting Notebook: The latest 2024 talk

---- - I've been able to confirm the report that Washington (DC) St. John's 2024 four-star forward Donnie Freeman is planning to make his decision in December. The Hawkeyes are one of the schools that have gotten an official visit from him this fall, while Texas is also in the mix for him, along with LSU.
AMES, IA
247Sports

Michigan "at the top" for DT Roderick Pierce

Michigan hosted Chicago Brother Rice defensive tackle Roderick Pierce on an official visit this weekend. Pierce has now been to see the Wolverines twice. He has noted the attendance and the gameday atmosphere, but what has caught his attention the most is the togetherness of the team. "The main things...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Indiana basketball recruiting: Updated 2024 Hot Board

Mike Woodson and his staff have made inroads with numerous highly-ranked 2024 prospects this fall. Peegs.com updates the Indiana basketball 2024 hot board as the high school season begins across the country. The post-July evaluation period began with high-priority 2023 targets visiting Bloomington, but through a combination of missing and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Recruiting: WSU lands verbal from athletic Utah DT Khalil Laufau

A VERBAL COMMITMENT months in the making, Utah defensive tackle Khalil Laufau announced Monday night he was headed to Washington State. The 6-3, 285-pounder officially visited WSU way back in June. Laufau, out of Herriman, Utah, about 30 minutes outside Salt Lake City, told CF.C before his trip Washington State...
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

WR Ejani Shakir decommits from Penn State

Long-time Penn State commit Ejani Shakir is back on the market after the Atco (N.J.) Winslow receiver announced he decommitted. "First, I would like to thank Penn State, coach [James] Franklin, coach [Taylor Stubblefield] and staff for taking their time to recruit and host me and my family to an amazing University," Shakir tweeted Sunday night. "I want to thank the Penn State fans for all the love and support throughout my recruitment process. With that being said, I will be decommitting from Penn State University."
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Elite WR will return to Ohio State for The Game

On June 1, 2024 wide receiver Mylan Graham from New Haven (Ind.) camped at Ohio State and was very good. In fact, he was good enough that he was offered a scholarship by the Buckeyes at the time. It was Graham’s first scholarship offer. Since Graham landed that offer...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

New Crystal Ball pick for Iowa State

I have placed a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction in for Iowa State and in-state quarterback Connor Moberly who the Cyclones offered on Saturday. I have joined Cyclone Alert's Nick Osen in making that prediction. Moberly has been to Iowa State several times during his recruitment including for camps and games...
AMES, IA
247Sports

Ryan Day responds to question about Jim Harbaugh's 'third base' comments from Ohio State's loss at Michigan

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh caused some controversy last season when he took an apparent shot at Ohio State's Ryan Day. Harbaugh appeared to suggest that Day, who took over for Urban Meyer after the 2018 season and guided the Buckeyes to College Football Playoff berths in both 2019 and 2020, was the kind of person who was "standing on third base, think they hit a triple." Ahead of Saturday’s game between Ohio State and Michigan, Day was asked about Harbaugh's comments from a year ago.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

60K+
Followers
398K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy