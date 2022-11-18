ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

Comments / 0

Related
siusalukis.com

Penguins rally to beat Saluki Football, 28-21

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A season of hard-luck losses ended with another frustrating defeat for the Salukis on Saturday, as Youngstown State scored three, unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to rally for a 28-21 win over Southern Illinois. The Penguins (7-4, 5-3) kept their playoff hopes alive by scoring...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
siusalukis.com

Football wraps up regular season at Youngstown State on Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Southern Illinois wraps up its regular-season schedule with a key conference matchup at Youngstown State on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. The game will be televised on ESPN3. The Salukis (5-5, 4-3) are clinging to playoff aspirations, hoping to be one of the rare teams to...
CARBONDALE, IL
williamsonhomepage.com

Ravenwood High Principal named NASSP 2022 Tennessee Principal of the Year

Ravenwood High Principal Dr. Pam Vaden has been named by the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) as the 2022 Tennessee Principal of the Year. According to Williamson County Schools' InFocus newsletter, Vaden was selected by the NASSP's Tennessee chapter for "providing students with high-quality learning opportunities and demonstrating exemplary contributions to the profession."
TENNESSEE STATE
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville named 2nd worst city in America to live without a car

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WKRN) – Having a car is a must-have in much of Tennessee, especially in Clarksville and Murfreesboro. Those two cities made the list of worst places to live in the U.S. without a car, according to a new survey by LawnStarter. The LawnStarter survey looked at the...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Ghost mall's future

Metro takes community feedback on plans for Antioch's Global Mall. Metro takes community feedback on plans for Antioch's Global Mall. Tito’s Vodka helps revitalize Community Farm at Mill …. New life is coming to a community farm in Antioch, in part thanks to a popular brand of vodka. Volunteers...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man arrested after deadly shooting on Dellway Villa Road

Metro police have charged a man with criminal homicide stemming from a deadly shooting that occurred at an apartment complex. Man arrested after deadly shooting on Dellway Villa …. Metro police have charged a man with criminal homicide stemming from a deadly shooting that occurred at an apartment complex. 5...
NASHVILLE, TN
franchising.com

Attention Clarksville, TN: Catch a Taste of Amazingly Bold Flavors at Island Fin Poké Co.

November 18, 2022 // Franchising.com // CLARKSVILLE, TN - Island Fin Poké Co., has made its debut in Clarksville, TN, marking its 26th location and the first in Tennessee. This location opened on November 14, bringing the Island Fin Poké Co. flavors to the Sango area to introduce the Tennessee community to its amazingly bold Hawaiian flavors and family-like environment in every location.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Water main break spotted along I-24 in Smyrna

If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado...
SMYRNA, TN
hazard-herald.com

This Is the Largest Military Base in Kentucky

The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
KENTUCKY STATE
Vanderbilt Hustler

Newly-opened Egghill restaurant seeks to master the egg sandwich

Across the street from Barcelona and Sadie’s on Edgehill Ave, Egghill sits tucked away and ready to serve the morning crowd. The new breakfast spot specializes in egg sandwiches, offering five staples with rotating specials—including some great vegetarian options—three types of sides and an assortment of beverages, including neighboring OSA coffee. Having opened its doors just a year ago, Egghill hopes to further develop its identity as a go-to breakfast sandwich spot for the Vanderbilt community.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy