Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago's Migrant Problem is Bigger than the City Itself (Opinion)Tom HandyChicago, IL
5 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Superstar QB Justin Fields Injured; May Miss Rest Of The SeasonOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Ralph's Coffee opens in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Sparkle Light Festival to begin on 11/23Adrian HolmanRosemont, IL
Related
oakpark.com
Faith and community on the West Side
The Leaders Network began when Rev. Ira Acree, Rev. Marshall Hatch and Rev. Cy Fields, faith leaders from Chicago’s West Side, partnered to help with relief efforts for those impacted by Hurricane Katrina. The movement, which originally was focused on providing relief to those affected by natural disasters and issues like the Flint, Michigan water crisis, grew to encompass helping Chicago victims of shootings and standing up for victims of police misconduct. A focus on economic and racial social justice quickly followed.
Austin Weekly News
Annual Austin Pow Wow affected by rising food prices
The annual Soul Food Pow Wow returned to Austin for the first time in nearly three years. The event was held Nov. 20 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 846 N. Menard Ave. More than 100 people attended. “The food was good and the entertainment was good,” said Austin resident Shania...
Eater
Chicagoans Waited in 16-Degree Cold For These Cookies
The temperatures were as icy as 16 degrees on Saturday, but that didn’t stop customers outside Levain Bakery in West Loop from forming a line at 5 a.m. before sunrise and three hours before the store would open for the very first time. Levain is a New York operation...
Austin Weekly News
Austin restaurant owner to take Chubby’s Hot Chicken to the suburbs
Listen up hot heads, Prentiss Harris, owner of Big Shrimpin, 5963 W. Madison St. in Austin, is poised to bring his version of Nashville hot chicken to Forest Park. Chubby’s Hot Chicken, is mere weeks away from opening in the former home of Small Batch Barbecue, 7441 Madison St.
Austin Weekly News
Work on Austin’s ‘Soul City Corridor’ begins
City officials broke ground last week on Chicago Avenue to kick off construction of two projects funded by Invest South/West: Austin’s “Soul City Corridor” and Austin United Alliance‘s development of the former Laramie State Bank building. Soul City Corridor, a project led by the city’s Department...
Chicago Giving $500 in Cash to Some Residents in New Program. See If You're Eligible
Chicago is offering $500 cash payments to eligible city residents under a new assistance program and the deadline to apply for the current round of money is quickly approaching. The one-time payments will be administered via a program called Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, which the city announced earlier this year...
Organizations come together for turkey giveaway across 9 locations in Chicago
CHICAGO — With less than a week before Thanksgiving, one of the largest turkey giveaways in Chicago arrived Sunday across nine different locations, giving back to the community. Bill Crane was among many at the Vault Gallerie location in Pilsen, with several other organizations helping put together the efforts. What started as a small turkey […]
austintalks.org
Austin running club wants to empower Blacks to be active
This month, the Austin Running Crew celebrates its two-year anniversary. Supported by the Chicago Area Runners Association, the neighborhood running club invites Austin residents to run or walk a 5k at La Follette Park every week. “We focus on having runs on the South and West sides because we wanna...
Illinois COVID: Another round of relief being offered to Chicago families
The direct cash assistance program is designed to give help to Chicagoans who may have been left out of COVID stimulus.
Andrew Holmes, Chicago crisis responder: 'I'm a person that knows the pain'
WBBM Newsradio’s Mai Martinez profiles Chicago community activist and crisis responder Andrew Holmes, who offers insight into the cost of violence.
cwbchicago.com
Ski masks should be outlawed in Chicago, head of anti-violence group says
The head of a Chicago violence interruption group wants to make it illegal for people to wear ski masks outdoors in Chicago and across Illinois. “If a person is not going skiing anywhere here in Chicago, which we do not have any ski slopes in Chicago, it’s time to ban full-face ski masks,” Tio Hardiman, Executive Director for Violence Interrupters, said in a YouTube video Friday.
fox32chicago.com
Two people shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - Two people were shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. The victims were shot on West Madison near Kedzie. Chicago police said a woman, 43, was in stable condition. A man, 28, was in critical condition.
Englewood’s Whole Foods Is Closed. The Jewel-Mariano’s Merger Could Slow Plans For Replacing It, Experts Say
ENGLEWOOD — Whole Foods Market cleared its shelves in Englewood last week, leaving a grocery hole in the neighborhood the company once promised to fill to great fanfare. City officials have pledged to quickly find a replacement after the Jeff Bezos-owned company said it was done with Englewood. Some neighbors have said they want the new store to be an affordable supermarket like Walmart or Mariano’s. But experts say the process won’t be that simple.
Man shot in leg in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the leg in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the man was in a home on South Carpenter near West 52nd around 2 p.m. when he was shot. He was hospitalized in good condition.
UIC professor talks emotional weight of Thanksgiving for Native Americans
CHICAGO — UIC professor Hayley Negron joins us in the studio to examine the narrative behind the Thanksgiving holiday and how for many Native Americans, it is a day of mourning. For more information visit: Homepage – Chicago American Indian Community Collaborative (chicagoaicc.com)
'Hope nobody messes with it': Search continues in Beverly for a wild turkey named Lucky
CHICAGO (CBS) -- With Thanksgiving less than a week away, turkey is on everyone's mind.But in Beverly, one elusive turkey is getting a lot of attention. His name is Lucky and CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot found out why.At the corner of 107th and Leavitt in Beverly, Lucky the wild turkey has been spotted in an alley right and he's also been in front yards.Marilyn Harris and her husband Ken have seen Lucky at least five times and they have the photos to prove it."Yeah, the poor thing has just been hanging around. My daughter saw it. I think it was...
cwbchicago.com
Two more couples robbed while walking in Lincoln Park overnight as North Side hold-up surge continues
Chicago — Armed robbers targeted two couples in separate crimes as the victims walked in Lincoln Park early Sunday morning, Chicago police said. The holdups are the latest in a string of robberies that have happened almost every night on the North Side and downtown since Monday. In the...
Turkey giveaway today: Free food available for those in need across city, suburbs for Thanksgiving
There are more turkey giveaways on Sunday throughout the city and suburbs.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 20, wounded in South Shore drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 20-year-old was standing on the sidewalk just after midnight in the 7200 block of South Yates Boulevard when someone in a dark-colored sedan started shooting, police said. The victim suffered a gunshot...
15-year-old among 2 killed in Austin shooting
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 15-year-old girl is among two dead after a shooting in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Just after midnight, a man fired shots into a group of people standing on the sidewalk near Augusta and Mayfield. Linner Tyrone Hawkins, 44, was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office. Ruby Navarette, 15, was shot in the head and also pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.A 39-year-old man took himself to a local hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the leg. No arrests have been made.
Comments / 8