Why GDS Holdings Plunged 25.1% on Tuesday
Shares of Chinese data center company GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) fell as much as 25.1% in trading on Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter 2022 financial results. Shares rallied some in afternoon trading but were still down 14.4% at 3 p.m. ET. So what. Management said revenue was up 14.9%...
10 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Now
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) may be one of the most powerful companies in the world, but that hasn't stopped it from getting swept up in the market sell-off this year. Shares of the Google parent are down 33% year to date as fears of a recession, rising interest rates,...
Buying Bitcoin on the Dip? 3 Things the Smartest Investors Know About Crypto
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the giant in the world of cryptocurrency. It's the first player and the biggest. You can use it to make payments at more than 15,000 businesses worldwide. In fact, two countries -- El Salvador and Central African Republic -- even recognize it as legal tender. Investors flocked to Bitcoin last year as the entire cryptocurrency market soared past $3 trillion in market value.
Down 69%, It's Time to Buy Roblox Stock Hand Over Fist
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock is down 69% year to date thanks to slowing growth through the first half of the year. However, the stock hit a 52-week low of $21.65 months ago, and shares are currently trading around $33. There could be more upside in 2023. After reporting declining bookings...
DVN Dividend Yield Pushes Past 8%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $5.4), with the stock changing hands as low as $65.02 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
Got $500? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money
Here's a fact: You don't need huge sums of money to start (or continue) investing. Any amount, if placed wisely, could eventually bring you great returns. Today, let's consider $500. With that amount you could buy one of the following growth stocks -- or invest in all three. They could double your money over time.
2 Under-the-Radar Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022
The brightest lights of tomorrow are often just a dim glow today. The current crop of tech titans were also small and easily overlooked once upon a time. Now, they are looking over their shoulders as the next generation shapes up to challenge the old winners. In fact, the world's...
Is the Worst Over for Semiconductor Stocks & ETFs?
Semiconductor stocks had taken a beating this year, due to fears about global economic slowdown and soaring input costs. Many of them have rebounded in the past few weeks, particularly after cooler-than-expected inflation reports and better-than-feared results. Shares of world’s largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor TSM surged after it was...
Top Stock Reports for AbbVie, PepsiCo & Walt Disney
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) and The Walt Disney Company (DIS). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
These 2 Stocks Are Ripe for the Age of Cord-Cutting
The cord-cutting trend remains intact. Cable TV industry stalwarts like Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Xfinity and Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) lost over a million customers last quarter alone, brining cable television's U.S. headcount down to a little over 71 million subscribers, according to numbers from Leichtman Research Group. That's well below over 100 million paying cable customers as recently as 2014.
Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?
After reaching an important support level, Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. PRDO recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average. There's a reason traders love a golden cross...
How to Find 'Strong Buy' Stocks Before Thanksgiving
The stock market dipped on Monday on low Thanksgiving week trading volumes. The market then bounced back through morning trading Tuesday. The mixed start to the holiday-shortened week came after retail giants reported last week and provided much-needed insights into changing consumer habits. Shoppers and the companies confirmed that outside of home improvement spending, they are sticking to the essentials as even higher-income shoppers tighten their purse strings as inflation rages on.
Should You Hold Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stock for Now?
Euronet Worldwide, Inc. EEFT is well poised to grow on the back of digital efforts, global expansions and higher travel and entertainment-related spending. Its growing transaction volumes also bode well. However, rising operating costs can reduce its margin. Euronet Worldwide — with a market cap of $4.5 billion — is...
Stock Market News for Nov 22, 2022
Wall Street ended lower on Monday to start a short trading week because of the Thanksgiving holiday, as fresh rounds of shutdowns due to COVID-19 in China made investors jittery. All three major indexes ended in negative territory for the third time in the past four sessions. How Did The...
Is AMark Precious Metals (AMRK) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. A-Mark...
Earnings Preview: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
Wall Street expects a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) reports results for the quarter ended October 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Notable ETF Outflow Detected - HEFA, EFA, SE, CHKP
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (Symbol: HEFA) where we have detected an approximate $217.4 million dollar outflow -- that's a 5.8% decrease week over week (from 112,900,000 to 106,400,000). Among the largest underlying components of HEFA, in trading today iShares Trust - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (Symbol: EFA) is up about 1.1%, Sea Ltd (Symbol: SE) is down about 1.7%, and Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd. (Symbol: CHKP) is up by about 0.7%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the HEFA Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of HEFA, versus its 200 day moving average:
Is PBF Energy (PBF) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a...
Zoom (ZM) Q3 Earnings Beat, Expanding Clientele Aids Top Line
Zoom’s ZM third-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.38% but decreased 3.6% year over year. Revenues of $1.10 billion increased 5% year over year (7% in constant currency) and beat the consensus mark by 0.41%. Quarter Details. Revenues from Enterprise...
What Makes NRG (NRG) a New Buy Stock
NRG Energy (NRG) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's changing earnings...
