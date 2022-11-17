'You're helping families.' Conway small business owners ready for Small Business Saturday

Read full article on original website
myhorrynews.com
A Hampton hotel may be coming to the Cherry Grove Pier area
A Hampton Inn & Suites hotel may be built walking distance from the Cherry Grove Fishing Pier in North Myrtle Beach. The city's planning commission approved a major amendment to the Prince Resort Planned Development District during the Nov. 15 meeting. That amendment revised a proposal that was brought before...
travelawaits.com
9 Reasons This Coastal Southern Town Is The Perfect Holiday Getaway
Experience the magic of the holidays at the beach. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is a favorite beach destination year-round, but something special happens each year in November and December along The Grand Strand. Enjoy all the season’s favorite activities with a beachy holiday vibe. During the holiday season, Myrtle...
myhorrynews.com
Still growing strong: Despite challenges, Booth's Christmas Tree Farm celebrates 60 years
Auburn Fowler’s family typically follows the same tradition: celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday, then pick out a Fraser fir at Booth’s Christmas Tree Farm that weekend. This year she couldn’t wait. At 8 a.m. Saturday, before the sun could even melt the November frost, she had her cup...
WMBF
Family makes new holiday memories at Market Common tree lighting
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Market Common hosted its traditional Christmas tree lighting on Saturday, signaling the start of the holiday season in the Grand Strand. Hundreds came out to the event, while a few vendors provided food and sweets. As people grabbed a bite, many had the chance...
myhorrynews.com
Horry County animal center program seeks out foster parents for the holidays
They would rather not cower in a cold kennel corner wishing for peace and quiet amid a chorus of barks and other strange sounds. They would rather sit at your feet and enjoy the aroma of freshly cooked holiday food as they hope for scraps to conveniently fall into their mouths while they adjust to the nuance noises of family fun.
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach’s ‘Great Christmas Light Show’ returns on Monday
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of North Myrtle Beach will soon be getting into the holiday spirit. The Great Christmas Light is returning on Monday to the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex and will last through Dec. 30. Visitors will take the two-mile drive...
abcnews4.com
80 Georgetown Co. families in need to get Thanksgiving baskets
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Eighty needy families across Georgetown County will get a Thanksgiving basket delivered to them on Monday. It's all part of an initiative the Murrells Inlet Elks Lodge has been doing for 15 years to help feed families for the holidays. The baskets will be...
WMBF
Lake City community provides turkeys for families in need ahead of Thanksgiving
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - With less than a week away from thanksgiving, one Pee Dee community is helping families one turkey at a time. Residents and the Lake City Boys and Girls Club made it all possible. Diann Brown, a mother of 11, was one of many who said...
Smoke notice in place following 2-acre fire near Aynor
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to an outside two-acre fire Monday morning near Aynor that resulted in a smoke notice, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 10 a.m. in the area of Edwards and Newton roads, HCFR said. HCFR put a smoke notice in place until further notice. A […]
WMBF
Cooper’s Tavern has delicious food for the entire family
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you’re in the mood for delicious food using fresh ingredients at an affordable price from a great local restaurant, we have the place for you. Cooper’s Tavern offers fantastic meals to their diners that can be enjoyed anywhere. Their menu features a...
wpde.com
Crews respond to fully-involved vehicle fire on Hwy 31 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Drivers are being asked to avoid an area of Highway 31 in Horry County due to a fully-involved vehicle fire. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 9:43 a.m. to Highway 31 near Mile Marker 21 N. just south of Highway 501. Lanes...
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in South Carolina that are highly praised for their delicious burgers and impeccable service.
South Carolina Department of Revenue was on scene at Conway-area convenience store
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A large police presence was on scene at a Conway-area convenience store Thursday afternoon and the South Carolina Department of Revenue was involved. A department spokesperson confirmed to News13 that the SCDOR was at a location off of Cates Bay Highway but couldn’t provide further comment. Law enforcement could be […]
Fire damages Cookout restaurant in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Thirty firefighters responded to a restaurant fire Sunday in Florence, according to Howe Springs Fire Rescue Chief Billy Dillon. It happened at 8:50 a.m. at the Cookout on South Irby Street, Dillon said. The owner noticed that a kitchen appliance was on fire when he arrived at the restaurant and tried […]
Florence 1 Schools holds ribbon-cutting for new Pepsi Market run by students
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday morning for a new Pepsi Market run by students with Florence 1 Schools, according to a news release. The new market is a result of a collaboration between Pepsi-Cola of Florence, Pee Dee Food Service and the school district’s Programs for Exceptional Children, the release […]
myhorrynews.com
More houses may be coming to two North Myrtle Beach neighborhoods
More housing may be added to two different North Myrtle Beach neighborhoods. The city’s Planning Commission approved the expansions unanimously during its Nov. 15 meeting. The Chestnut Greens subdivision, a product of Plute Homes, located near the Possum Trot Golf Club on the south end of North Myrtle Beach near Highway 17, could grow by 100 residential lots, five common area lots, and public rights-of-way, according to public documents.
WMBF
Horry County police search for suspects in home invasions, car break ins
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - What seemed like a normal late Saturday evening in the Waterford Plantation, left 90-year-old Agnes Ebert in fear. Two men came into her home with a gun just before midnight, while she was watching a Hallmark movie with lights on in the house. “What is...
WMBF
Man arrested in connection to deadly crash near Market Common pays traffic fine, records show
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man arrested in connection to a crash that killed a pedestrian in Myrtle Beach paid a traffic fine following his arrest. Public court records show 39-year-old Juan Carlos Ayala-Morales paid a $232 fine on Sunday after being charged with driving without a license. The...
wpde.com
Fire contained at Lake City manufacturing warehouse, chief says
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a warehouse fire Thursday around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Church and Acline Street in Lake City. Lake City Fire Chief Randy Driggers said Carter Mill Manufacturing was burning, but was not sure what started the fire. Driggers said the...
Officials: Person hit by car on Farrow Parkway in Myrtle Beach dies, man charged
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A person who was hit by a car Friday night on Farrow Parkway in Myrtle Beach died shortly after, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Timothy Jodoin, 55, of Myrtle Beach, was hit by a car at about 5:50 p.m. and was taken to Grand Strand Regional […]
