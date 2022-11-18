Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!
If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
SheKnows
The Bold and the Beautiful
From Monday, November 21 through Friday, November 25, two very special folks arrive for a visit. Meanwhile, Bill finds out that there are still people around who are willing to stand up to him — or at least one person. Oh, and there’s a little wedding you may have heard something about happening over at the Forrester estate. But whether or not it’ll result in an actual marriage, only time will tell…
"Dancing With The Stars" Crowned Their New Champion Last Night, And Twitter Is Totally Divided About It
It looks like the heat went from the dance floor to the keyboard.
xpn.org
Watch Santigold on NPR’s latest Tiny Desk Concert
It’s a rare performance for the artist who canceled her 2022 tour. Santigold may have canceled her North American tour set for fall 2022, but she kept her date with NPR’s Tiny Desk in DC. The art pop artist brought an all-star band, including legendary Philly drummer Chuck Treece, to the uncharacteristically stripped-down set. The six-piece performed songs from Santigold’s breakthrough 2008 self-titled record as well as two from 2022’s Spirituals and one from the singer’s old punk band Stiffed.
Here's How "Dead To Me" Filmed Their Final Season On Christina Applegate's "Terms" Following Her Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis
"We were stuck with the story that we had to tell, but also that's the story Christina wanted to tell."
14 Celebrities With Absolutely Wild Backstories
Jackie Chan was abandoned by his birth parents as a child, but through his research for a 2003 documentary, he found out that his mother was a legendary Shanghai gambler and his dad was a gang boss and spy.
xpn.org
Indie Rock Hit Parade Live Session: Winter
The Los Angeles-based shoegaze/pop combo perform songs from their new album, What Kind of Blue Are You?, in their IRHP debut. Joining us in the studio for this Indie Rock Hit Parade live session is a group whose leader shares strong connections with a handful of IRHP favorites. Hailing from Los Angeles, Winter is fronted by singer/guitarist Samira Winter, who co-produced her new album, What Kind of Blue Are You?, with the prolific and versatile Joo Joo Ashworth. In addition to fronting IRHP veterans Froth, Joo Joo is the brother of recent guest Sasami Ashworth, who, along with Hatchie’s Harriet Pillbeam, is featured as a guest on Winter’s album.
"I Unmatched Him": People Are Hilariously Revealing What Gives Them The Ick When It Comes To Dating
"He tacked a 'hehe' onto the end of his message and I unmatched him. 'Haha' is fine, but 'hehe'...I don't know, I just can't do it."
