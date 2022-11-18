Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Captiva Resort to Continue Annual Tree Lighting TraditionNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
First Trump, Now Madison Cawthorn – Florida Gets Another Election Loser.Matthew C. WoodruffCape Coral, FL
Iconic Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: First regional Publix with Pours cafe opening Dec. 1
Q: Is the Publix in Naples Town Centre open now? It doesn’t appear to be, but there was an article in the paper that said, “Pours are located inside the Naples Towne Centre at 3815 Tamiami Trail E., Naples,” making it sound like it is open. — Christie Domenick, Naples
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County property tax discount deadline is Nov. 30
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County property owners have another week to take advantage of a 4% discount for property tax payments, the county tax collector’s office says. Wednesday, Nov. 30 is the deadline for the 4% discount and customers have plenty of time to pay using a variety...
Fishermen's Village plans for multi-million dollar expansion
Before they take their plans to the board in January, they are first hoping to get some community input on their development plans.
businessobserverfl.com
$11M soap retailer plows ahead with post-Ian recovery
Key takeaway: Naples Soap Co. is on the road to reopening all its stores in Southwest Florida post-Hurricane. Core challenge: Balancing urgent tasks with long-term planning while keeping an eye on sales as the holiday season approaches. What’s next: Founder and CEO Deanna Wallin hopes the store with the most...
businessobserverfl.com
Food truck park to spice up Old 41 in Bonita Springs
The project features eight food truck pads and a two-story bar. Design-build contractor: Randy Johns from Phoenix Associates of Florida, Naples. A new food truck park is coming to Bonita Springs by someone looking to turn Old 41 into a lively road again. When the city of Bonita Springs put...
luxury-houses.net
Listed for $10.75 Million, This Classic Key West Style Home offers Expansive Views from Every Room in Naples, Florida
211 Bay Point, Naples, Florida is a classic Key West style home with over 100 ft waterfrontage has complete hurricane protection, wood paneling ceilings on the lanai, built in summer kitchen. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 211 Bay Point, please contact Margo T Holloway (Phone: 239-269-4713) at Downing Frye Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
srqmagazine.com
Sales Slow But Prices Skyrocket After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian may have caused a dip in home sales during October, but prices continue to reach record highs, according to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. Data released Friday by the Association shows the median sale on single-family homes in the Sarasota-Bradenton-North Port market climbed to $544,343. That’s a 31% jump from October last year. The median price in Sarasota County rose to a record high of $537,500, and it went up to $549,444 in Manatee County.
WINKNEWS.com
Golden Gate residents, planning commission oppose proposed location of behavioral health center
David Lawrence Center, which has been providing mental health services to Collier County for about five decades, didn’t receive a positive recommendation from the Collier County Planning Commission last week for the location of its new behavioral health center. The proposed location for a 64,000-square-foot, 102-bed facility is on...
Cape Coral accepting applications to insurance deductible program
Residents have until December 9 to apply for up to $10,000 in grant money to help with payments of an insurance deductible.
santivachronicle.com
This Week’s Just Sold Properties on Sanibel; None of Captiva
Based on information from the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Association of REALTORS for the period of 11/12/22 – 11/18/22.
WINKNEWS.com
Buyers purchasing hurricane-damaged homes in Cape Coral
Homes are being sold as is after Hurricane Ian left them severely damaged. That’s what you will find if you search for Cape Coral on Zillow. The damage is part of the deal. “They’re not in a place where they can afford to rebuild or renovate the home. So their best option is to take what they can and move on forward,” said Gary Benoit, with Cape Premier Realty.
City of Naples looking at temporary housing on private properties
Jay Boodheshwar, Naples City Manager, said people are sending in applications to the city asking for RVs and trailers to be allowed on private properties, ranging from three months to three years.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Chicken Salad Chick announces Dec. 7 grand opening in Estero
Chicken Salad Chick, a fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is opening at 10 a.m. Dec. 7 at 10151 Estero Town Commons Place in Estero. Led by new franchise owners Kendal Potesta and Scott Pace, the Estero location will feature outdoor patio seating. This is the second location that Potesta and Pace have opened in Southwest Florida, and four additional locations are coming soon. The restaurant’s menu consists of 12 chicken salad flavors, homemade sides, soups and sandwiches. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Life on Fifth Avenue South returning to normal after hurricane flooding
Life is steadily returning to normal after flood waters surged down Fifth Avenue South in downtown Naples nearly two months ago. . Two longtime Fifth Avenue South restaurants — Pazzo! Cucina Italiana and Chops City Grill — reopen at 4:30 p.m. today for the first time since Hurricane Ian flooded them on Sept. 28.
Marconews.com
Fort Myers Beach manager, formerly a Marco manager, ousted
Shortly after the Nov. 8 election, former Marco Island city manager Roger Hernstadt has now left his follow-up post with Fort Myers Beach Town Council. With the new Town Council in place, members quickly moved to make the change in its leadership. Critical of Hernstadt’s handling of the Hurricane Ian...
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: Shuttered Lemon Tree Inn to be redeveloped in Naples
Q: Is Lemon Tree Inn going to reopen after the hurricane? Wasn’t it going to be demolished years ago? — K.P., Naples . A: Even without Hurricane Ian’s devastation, the days were numbered for the more than 70-year-old Lemon Tree Inn. The upcoming season would have been the inn’s last as the property is destined to be sold and replaced with a mixed-use redevelopment project.
First Fort Myers Beach store reopens since Ian
"FMB strong. We’re here, we’re strong. We’re going to rebuild and we’re going to do it together," one Tunaskin customer said.
capecoralbreeze.com
Lee County Property Appraiser announces addition of Post-Ian Aerial Photography
Lee County Property Appraiser Matt Caldwell has announced the addition of aerial photography to the Property Appraiser’s website (www.leepa.org) for access by taxpayers, appraisers, contractors and other interested parties. The aerial photography was taken in the days after Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Sept. 28 and will help the Property Appraiser’s Office identify properties impacted by the storm. Caldwell encourages all taxpayers who were impacted by Hurricane Ian to visit the website to provide staff with their contact information and describe their damage. The Property Appraiser’s Office will use residents’ contact information to keep them informed about any changes that could provide tax relief.
WINKNEWS.com
What to expect with holiday travel at Southwest Florida International Airport
We have started the holiday season, and that means lots of people are hitting the roads and going to the airport to travel. So many people are expected to travel this holiday season Southwest Florida International Airport is warning that you get to the airport super early. Parking lots are...
Marconews.com
Q&A: Fort Myers airport provides important info for Thanksgiving travel
The folks at the Lee County Port Authority are gearing up for holiday season travel, starting with Thanksgiving, which is Nov. 24 this year. With a goal to keep things tame on the chaos meter, here's a Q&A regarding important information for travelers departing from Southwest Florida International Airport. Q....
