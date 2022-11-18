ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

Law and Order: Batavia woman accused assaulting, abusing young child

By Howard B. Owens
The Batavian
The Batavian
 4 days ago
Deborah Gorton

Deborah C. Gorton , 25, of Overlook Drive, Batavia, is charged with assault 2nd, aggravated sex abuse 2nd, and endangering the welfare of a child. Gorton is accused of assaulting a child and of sexually abusing the child. The child is reportedly less than seven years old. There were allegedly multiple incidents. Gorton was arraigned in the Town of Batavia Court and released on her own recognizance in accordance with New York's bail law. She was scheduled to reappear in court at a later date.

Brian Stover , 52, of Edward Street, Newfane, is charged with grand larceny 4th. Stover allegedly stole merchandise valued at $1,042.48 from The Home Depot in Batavia.

Amari Chantelle Glass , 22, of East Water Street, Elmira, is charged with criminal trespass 2nd. Glass is accused of trespassing at Genesee Community College on Nov. 17 at 5:33 p.m. after previously being banned from the campus. She was released on an appearance ticket.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nyspnews.com

Kendall woman arrested for DWI

On November 15, 2022, Troopers out of SP Batavia arrested Trisha M. Moyer, 44, of Kendall, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On November 15, 2022, Troopers stopped Moyer on State Route 262 in the town of Elba for traffic infractions. While interviewing Moyer, she exhibited signs of impairment. Moyer was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Batavia, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.14% BAC.
KENDALL, NY
The Batavian

Law and Order: Driver accused of operating on 24 active suspensions

Alexander C. Schwartz, 26, of Rochester, is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation 1st. Schwartz was stopped at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 13 on East Main Street, Batavia. He allegedly has 34 active license suspensions. He was arraigned in City Court and released under supervision. Martin F. Jones, 51, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Jones is accused of being involved in a disturbance at 1 p.m. on Nov. 3 at a location on South Main Street, Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket.
BATAVIA, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo teen facing manslaughter charges in fatal 33 crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The accused driver involved in a fatal crash that killed four teenagers in Buffalo last month has been indicted on manslaughter charges. Julian Armstead, 16, is facing four counts of manslaughter in the second degree and was arraigned in Erie County Court in front of Judge Susan Eagan. He is also charged with one count of assault in the first degree, one count of assault in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, all felonies.
BUFFALO, NY
The Batavian

Grand Jury Report: Woman accused of presenting forged vaccination card to employer

Stacey A. King is indicted on counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree and falsifying business records in the first degree. King is accused of presenting a forged COVID-19 vaccination record to her employer in the City of Batavia on Oct. 1, 2021. Katherine J. Briggs is indicted on one count of criminal contempt in the first degree. Briggs is accused of violating an order of protection on July 27 at a location on South Main Street, Batavia.
BATAVIA, NY
wxxinews.org

Police identify 12-years-old boy shot to death in Rochester

Police are continuing their investigation into a shooting in the 200 block of Atkinson Street Monday night that killed a 12 year boy and wounded a 16-year old male. Rochester Police have now identified the 12-year-old as Juan Lopez. He was a 7th grader at the Benjamin Franklin Educational Campus on Norton St.
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

Lawsuit: Police captain went on racist ‘rant’

A Buffalo police captain told officers she supervised that Black cops were more likely to cheat on their wives than white cops. The captain said she’d be suspicious if she saw a Black man in her neighborhood. She claimed white police officers suffered post-traumatic stress disorder from working in...
BUFFALO, NY
waynetimes.com

Three face slew of charges after vehicle chase that starts in Phelps, ends in Lyons

State Troopers out of Canandaigua attempted to stop a Chevy Camaro for Speeding in the Town of Phelps on Sunday (11/13) morning and that led to a pursuit that ended at 9:20 a.m. in the Town of Lyons. During the chase police observed a loaded 223 pistol being tossed out the vehicle window to the side of the road. The gun was recovered.
LYONS, NY
localsyr.com

Alert for missing child from Rochester canceled

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department announced that a child went missing from the City of Rochester Monday evening. Police say that 13-year-old Keng Benjamin David Taylor was last seen on Anthony Street at 4 p.m. They say Taylor may be suicidal and in need of medical attention.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Suspect Sought in Ontario County Road Rage Shooting

Ontario County Deputies are looking for a suspect in an alleged road rage shooting. They say a man was sent to Strong Hospital after the shooting on Route 96 in Farmington shortly before 9 last night. The victim was treated and released. The Sheriffs Office is looking for a silver...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

Richard F. Seymour

Batavia – Richard F. Seymour was reunited with the Lord, his wife and their son on Friday, November 18, 2022, after his passing at the NYS Veterans’ Home at Batavia, NY. He was 90 years old. A man of faith, he was a member of the Northgate Free Methodist Church.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
899
Followers
1K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy