ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wyso.org

Book Nook: 'Watercress' by Andrea Wang

Last year I received an email from the author Ralph Keyes. I have known Ralph for over 25 years. He has written many superb books. Ralph went to Antioch College and he lived in Yellow Springs for decades. Now he lives in Portland. He e-mailed me to tell me about a book he thought I might want to cover. It was a picture book for children; "Watercress" by Andrea Wang.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

The Foodbank to host food distribution at Dixie Twin Drive-In

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Foodbank will be hosting an additional food distribution event on Tuesday, November 22nd for North Dayton and surrounding area residents in need of food assistance. Guests of the distribution will receive fresh produce, proteins, grains, and other products free of charge to alleviate food insecurity...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

With God’s Grace holds mobile distribution ahead of Thanksgiving

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s almost Turkey Day and With God’s Grace is handing out food before the holiday. According to a release, With God’s Grace is holding a mobile side dish distribution on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at With God’s Grace in Dayton. The release says side dishes for […]
DAYTON, OH
Daily Advocate

Holiday season kicks off with parade and tree lighting

GREENVILLE — Even a cold, blustery evening couldn’t keep people away from a wonderful evening in downtown Greenville on Saturday night. The Hometown Holiday Horse Parade, coupled with the lighting of the Community Christmas Tree and all of the beautiful lights put in place by the Greenville Street Department signaled the start of the holiday season. A few flurries that weren’t in the forecast added to the festive atmosphere.
GREENVILLE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Newly arrived Ukrainians welcomed in City of Dayton

DAYTON — The City of Dayton helped welcome newly arrived Ukrainians to the area. The “Ukrainian Welcome Event” took place Saturday afternoon at the Dayton Metro Library on East Third Street. “This is an opportunity for newly arrived Ukrainians to meet each other and connect with Ukrainians...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Sheetz seeks Fairborn site as Dayton-area plans expand

FAIRBORN — The latest Dayton-area proposal for Sheetz is in Fairborn, as the gas station, convenience store and restaurant chain continues expansion plans in the region. The family-owned, Altoona, Pa.-based company wants to locate on 4.3 acres at 781 E. Xenia Drive, or Ohio 235, just west of I-675′s Exit 22.
FAIRBORN, OH
WDTN

Crossroads Church holds food drive in Bellbrook

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – Crossroads Church held a food distribution event just before the Thanksgiving holiday for people in need. For nearly 26 years, making sure that no family goes without food has been their mission. The 2022 event in Dayton was held at Bellbrook Middle School. Providing 5,000 meals for families in the Miami […]
BELLBROOK, OH
WHIO Dayton

Holly Days returns to Dayton Arcade this December

DAYTON — “Holly Days” will return to the Dayton Arcade this December for the second year in a row. The event will take place from Dec. 6 through Dec. 8 from 3-8 p.m. each day. This year will feature holiday shopping, small business vendors, food trucks, sweet...
DAYTON, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Holiday memories brightened with health improvements through Maze Hearing

Connecting with loved ones from near and far and exchanging conversations with children, grandchildren, and other special family and friends brings warmth and joy to the holiday season. However, for those straining to hear or feeling frustrated during social gatherings due to hearing loss, they are missing out on some...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WDTN

Old Bag of Nails Shows Their Tasty Menu

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Get hungry because Old Bag of Nails is in the kitchen! Abigail Purdum and Jess Crane joined the Living Dayton team in the kitchen to highlight some of their tasty holiday cocktails as well as their delicious menu items. Mussels and Shrimp: Over a pound...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

PERSONAL JOURNEY: Making her own memories in a family home

Kim Bramlage bought house where her best freind’s parents lived for decades. For most Americans, their homes are sanctuaries. They are places where memories are made, where holidays are celebrated and where welcomes and farewells are said. And that’s a big reason that the American dream is still home...
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

WYSO Daily News Update: November 21, 2022

Your WYSO Daily News Update for November 21, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. Constitutional amendment opponents: A proposal to change the required amount of votes for citizen petitioners to get in order to amend the state constitution is attracting a broad range of opponents. The plan would require citizen-led constitutional amendments to get 60% approval on the ballot in order to pass. Statehouse News Bureau correspondent Andy Chow reports.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy