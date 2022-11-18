Read full article on original website
Heidi Mathenby: Ohio woman "tired of taking care of grandmother" drowns her in bathtubLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Walmart Introducing Nationwide “Stores of the Future”Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
‘All is bright’: Where to see Christmas lights in the Miami Valley
Here is a list of places you can take your friends and family to see glowing holiday light displays across the Miami Valley.
Dayton Young Black Professionals host annual ‘West Dayton Give Back’ this week
DAYTON — This week the Dayton Young Black Professionals will host their annual West Dayton Give Back: The Give Thanks Initiative. The event is scheduled for this Wednesday, November 23, and is for those in need of meals this holiday week. >>Multiple locations in Miami Valley providing free frozen...
wyso.org
Book Nook: 'Watercress' by Andrea Wang
Last year I received an email from the author Ralph Keyes. I have known Ralph for over 25 years. He has written many superb books. Ralph went to Antioch College and he lived in Yellow Springs for decades. Now he lives in Portland. He e-mailed me to tell me about a book he thought I might want to cover. It was a picture book for children; "Watercress" by Andrea Wang.
Dayton Foodbank holding distribution ahead of Thanksgiving
This distribution is a drive-thru event and clients are asked to not arrive before 12 p.m. for food preparation and safety purposes.
dayton247now.com
The Foodbank to host food distribution at Dixie Twin Drive-In
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Foodbank will be hosting an additional food distribution event on Tuesday, November 22nd for North Dayton and surrounding area residents in need of food assistance. Guests of the distribution will receive fresh produce, proteins, grains, and other products free of charge to alleviate food insecurity...
Thanksgiving holiday delaying waste collection by 1 day across Dayton area
DAYTON — Waste and recycling collection will be delayed by one day in parts of the Dayton-area due to the Thanksgiving holiday. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Waste and recycling collection delayed 1 day in Dayton area due to Labor Day. Thursday service in the City of Dayton is delayed until Friday,...
With God’s Grace holds mobile distribution ahead of Thanksgiving
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s almost Turkey Day and With God’s Grace is handing out food before the holiday. According to a release, With God’s Grace is holding a mobile side dish distribution on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at With God’s Grace in Dayton. The release says side dishes for […]
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Brock Masterson’s is ready to take holiday cooking off your plate
Catering is not for the faint of heart. It’s long days, full weeks and busy weekends to contend with. Rick Schaefer, Executive Chef and Owner of Brock Masterson’s Catering & Events knows this all too well. Schaefer estimates his company caters far more than 1,000 events each year...
Daily Advocate
Holiday season kicks off with parade and tree lighting
GREENVILLE — Even a cold, blustery evening couldn’t keep people away from a wonderful evening in downtown Greenville on Saturday night. The Hometown Holiday Horse Parade, coupled with the lighting of the Community Christmas Tree and all of the beautiful lights put in place by the Greenville Street Department signaled the start of the holiday season. A few flurries that weren’t in the forecast added to the festive atmosphere.
Newly arrived Ukrainians welcomed in City of Dayton
DAYTON — The City of Dayton helped welcome newly arrived Ukrainians to the area. The “Ukrainian Welcome Event” took place Saturday afternoon at the Dayton Metro Library on East Third Street. “This is an opportunity for newly arrived Ukrainians to meet each other and connect with Ukrainians...
dayton.com
Sheetz seeks Fairborn site as Dayton-area plans expand
FAIRBORN — The latest Dayton-area proposal for Sheetz is in Fairborn, as the gas station, convenience store and restaurant chain continues expansion plans in the region. The family-owned, Altoona, Pa.-based company wants to locate on 4.3 acres at 781 E. Xenia Drive, or Ohio 235, just west of I-675′s Exit 22.
Morningstar Baptist Church eases Thanksgiving worries for 100 families in need
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN)– Morningstar Baptist Church is focusing on families worrying about food insecurity this year as Thanksgiving is less than a week away. After partnering with several local school districts, 100 families in Montgomery, Greene and Warren Counties will be receiving a free packaged meal to ensure no one is left behind in the […]
Crossroads Church holds food drive in Bellbrook
BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – Crossroads Church held a food distribution event just before the Thanksgiving holiday for people in need. For nearly 26 years, making sure that no family goes without food has been their mission. The 2022 event in Dayton was held at Bellbrook Middle School. Providing 5,000 meals for families in the Miami […]
Holly Days returns to Dayton Arcade this December
DAYTON — “Holly Days” will return to the Dayton Arcade this December for the second year in a row. The event will take place from Dec. 6 through Dec. 8 from 3-8 p.m. each day. This year will feature holiday shopping, small business vendors, food trucks, sweet...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Holiday memories brightened with health improvements through Maze Hearing
Connecting with loved ones from near and far and exchanging conversations with children, grandchildren, and other special family and friends brings warmth and joy to the holiday season. However, for those straining to hear or feeling frustrated during social gatherings due to hearing loss, they are missing out on some...
35th Annual ‘Historic Springboro Holiday Festival’ kicks off this weekend
SPRINGBORO — The Springboro Community Foundation will be hosting the 35th Annual Christmas in Springboro Festival this weekend. The event opened with a tree lighting ceremony on Friday and s set to run until 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, according to event organizers. Event organizers say the event...
WDTN
Old Bag of Nails Shows Their Tasty Menu
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Get hungry because Old Bag of Nails is in the kitchen! Abigail Purdum and Jess Crane joined the Living Dayton team in the kitchen to highlight some of their tasty holiday cocktails as well as their delicious menu items. Mussels and Shrimp: Over a pound...
dayton.com
PERSONAL JOURNEY: Making her own memories in a family home
Kim Bramlage bought house where her best freind’s parents lived for decades. For most Americans, their homes are sanctuaries. They are places where memories are made, where holidays are celebrated and where welcomes and farewells are said. And that’s a big reason that the American dream is still home...
wyso.org
WYSO Daily News Update: November 21, 2022
Your WYSO Daily News Update for November 21, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. Constitutional amendment opponents: A proposal to change the required amount of votes for citizen petitioners to get in order to amend the state constitution is attracting a broad range of opponents. The plan would require citizen-led constitutional amendments to get 60% approval on the ballot in order to pass. Statehouse News Bureau correspondent Andy Chow reports.
Dayton Police discover missing vehicle linked to a possible homicide
DAYTON — Dayton Police discovered a missing vehicle linked to a potential homicide Tuesday morning. Authorities were dispatched on Sunday, November 20, at around 10:30 p.m. to “a person down complaint” in the 2300 block of Riverside Drive, the Dayton Police spokesperson informed News Center 7. When...
