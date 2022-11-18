2 killed in small plane crash northeast of Seattle

SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) — Two people died Friday in the fiery crash of a small plane northeast of Seattle between Snohomish and Monroe.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that a single-engine Textron 208B crashed in a field at around 9:30 a.m. Friday. Snohomish Fire District 4 Chief Don Waller confirmed that two people on board died in the crash, The Herald reported.

Preliminary reports indicated that the plane crashed near U.S. 2 and 100th Street SE, not far from a small air field.

The first people at the scene tried to put the fire out using handheld fire extinguishers, but were unsuccessful due to the “large volume of fire,” the fire district said. Officials said the plane was difficult to access because of the “terrain, vegetation and irrigation canals.”

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were at the scene on Friday afternoon. The NTSB will handle the investigation into the cause of the crash.

U.S. 2 in that area was temporarily closed, according to state transportation officials.

The names of those killed will be released later by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.