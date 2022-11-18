Read full article on original website
Related
thecitymenus.com
Keep Your Memories Ticking: West Georgia Clock Repair Opens Location in Villa Rica
West Georgia Clock Repair is your premier clock repair shop here to service all of your family heirlooms. From general maintenance, to repair to moving and storage, business owner Roger Priest’s passion for Grandfather clocks and more than 10 years of experience has fueled his family business to grow. “Many people have old clocks in their homes that haven’t worked for years, just because they did not know where to get them fixed,” said Priest.
thecitymenus.com
Central High School’s Izzy Ripatti to Play at Columbus State
Central High School senior Izzy Ripatti signed to play softball with Columbus State University. Izzy plans to study biology and become a physical therapist. Teammates and coaches were on hand for today’s signing ceremony along with family and friends.
thecitymenus.com
Southwire to Host Drive-Thru Toys for Tots Event in Carrollton
Southwire is excited to announce the return of its annual Toys for Tots Collection Drive on Thursday, Dec. 8, and Friday, Dec. 9, in Carrollton, Ga. from 7:00 A.M. until 7:00 P.M. (EST). Toys for Tots is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity created in 1991 by the U.S. Marine Corps...
thecitymenus.com
Carrollton native serves aboard USS Tripoli
Fire Controlman 3rd Class Cade Williamson from Carrollton, Ga., left, and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Robert Clark from Broken Arrow, Okla., load ammunition into a close-in weapon system (CIWS) aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7). Tripoli is operating in U.S. 7th Fleet to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaleb Shultz)
thecitymenus.com
Blair Waller Antiques Opens On December First in Bowdon
In Bowdon you’ll find a treasure trove of antiques. Store owner Jane Pennington who is a passionately curious antiquer is opening her brick-and-mortar store Blair Waller Antiques on December first. The antique, vintage, and collectibles shop takes pride in its research and authentication efforts and was previously located inside of Timeless Treasure Antiques Mall in Oxford, Alabama.
thecitymenus.com
Trojans sweep competition to claim championship title
After concluding the regular season with a 6-2 record and securing playoff wins over Milton and Walton, the Carrollton Junior High School seventh-grade Trojan football team defeated Roswell 22-12 to take the championship title for the Division A Georgia Middle School Athletic Association team Nov. 12. The seventh-grade team is...
thecitymenus.com
Parade and Market Bring Christmas to Downtown Carrollton December 3
Santa Claus, a gift market and parade are all coming to town, as Christmas in Carrollton returns to Adamson Square, December 3. Starting at 1 pm, event organizers with the city invite the public to explore downtown and shop the Christmas Market for unique, hand-made gifts like jewelry, baked goods, candles, soap and woodworking from local artisans and small businesses. Carolers will fill the air with sounds of the season. People can snap pics with Santa (if they bring their own camera) and enjoy crafts and activities at Santa’s Workshop. Kids can send their wish list directly to the North Pole by dropping it into Santa’s mailbox. The SEC Championship game will be shown on the big screen at the Amp starting at 4 pm.
thecitymenus.com
Franklin Hosts Winter Fest 2022
The Heard County Chamber of Commerce presents Winter Fest 2022 in downtown Franklin on the Square. The event kicks off on Saturday, December 3, from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Join the community in celebrating the Christmas season with Food, Arts & Crafts, Parade, Pictures with Santa, Live Music, DJ Rick Gore, Christmas music, and more! The event is FREE. MP & S3 are set to perform from 4:30 p.m. until 5:15 p.m.
thecitymenus.com
Villa Rica to celebrate “Christmas on Main”
The holiday spirit will be in downtown Villa Rica on Dec. 3 as the city celebrates its annual Christmas on Main event. The yearly yuletide event features something for children of all ages, including the Egg Nog Jog, the Reindeer Run 5K, a parade, and a chance for Villa Rica residents to meet Santa and get a head start on their holiday shopping.
thecitymenus.com
Sold-Out Nutcracker Shows Kicked Off Arts Center’s Christmas Season
In what has become an annual tradition, the Carrollton Center for the Arts launched its Christmas season programming this past weekend with its production of The Nutcracker Ballet. “At four years old, my mom took me to The Nutcracker for the first time and I was transfixed,” said the show’s...
Comments / 0