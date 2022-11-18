Read full article on original website
Here's Why You Should Hold on to Abiomed (ABMD) Stock Now
Abiomed, Inc. ABMD is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, backed by strength in its Impella product line. The optimism led by robust second-quarter fiscal 2023 performance along with positive tidings on the regulatory front are expected to contribute further. Headwinds from third-party reimbursement and stiff competition persist. Over...
Imago Bio Shares Soar on Agreement to Selll to Merck for $1.35 Billion Cash
Imago Biosciences (US:IMGO) took center stage on Monday, rising 104.5% after noting it had received a takeover offer from pharmaceutical giant Merck (US:MRK) in a deal worth around $1.35 billion. Imago is a clinical stage biopharma company focused on developing new medicines to treat myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) and other bone...
Bullish on Semiconductor Manufacturing? Give This Industrial Stock a Serious Look.
Warren Buffett made headlines when his company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), recently revealed a more-than-$4 billion stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: TSM). This stock is a worthy addition to Buffett's portfolio, as semiconductor manufacturing is deeply entrenched in the fabric of the global economy. All the Buffett...
Merit Medical's (MMSI) New Launch to Boost Patient Outcome
Merit Medical Systems, Inc. MMSI recently announced the U.S. commercial release of its PreludeSYNC EZ Radial Compression Device. It complements the company’s radial portfolio of products that includes the Prelude IDeal, Merit Medical’s thin-walled hydrophilic sheath introducer with improved kink and compression resistance. The new device is the...
Got $500? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money
Here's a fact: You don't need huge sums of money to start (or continue) investing. Any amount, if placed wisely, could eventually bring you great returns. Today, let's consider $500. With that amount you could buy one of the following growth stocks -- or invest in all three. They could double your money over time.
Health Care Sector Update for 11/22/2022: OBSV, XOMA, NUTX, MDT, XLV, IBB
Health care stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.44% higher, and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was inactive recently. ObsEva (OBSV) was gaining more than 41% after saying it has sold and assigned all its rights to Ebopiprant, an experimental drug for preterm labor, to Xoma (XOMA) for up to $113 million.
$10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years
Some high-quality growth stocks are too cheap to ignore following this year's bear market. Valuations are at the cheapest level in years, creating opportunities for great long-term returns. These two growth stocks have enormous potential as leaders in exciting industries, and investors should consider adding them to their portfolio. 1....
Why Steel Dynamics (STLD) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Buying Bitcoin on the Dip? 3 Things the Smartest Investors Know About Crypto
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the giant in the world of cryptocurrency. It's the first player and the biggest. You can use it to make payments at more than 15,000 businesses worldwide. In fact, two countries -- El Salvador and Central African Republic -- even recognize it as legal tender. Investors flocked to Bitcoin last year as the entire cryptocurrency market soared past $3 trillion in market value.
Energy, Materials Shares Lifting Canadian Market; TSX Up Over 1% At Noon
(RTTNews) - Despite concerns about geopolitical tensions and economic slowdown, the Canadian market remains firmly up in positive territory a little past noon on Tuesday, led by strong gains in energy and materials sections. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 207.50 points or 1.04% at 20,184.63 a few minutes...
Down 35.4% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why You Should You Buy the Dip in Celularity, Inc. (CELU)
A downtrend has been apparent in Celularity, Inc. (CELU) lately with too much selling pressure. The stock has declined 35.4% over the past four weeks. However, given the fact that it is now in oversold territory and Wall Street analysts are majorly in agreement about the company's ability to report better earnings than they predicted earlier, the stock could be due for a turnaround.
DVN Dividend Yield Pushes Past 8%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $5.4), with the stock changing hands as low as $65.02 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
GILD vs. HALO: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics sector have probably already heard of Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find...
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials
In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 3.3%. Within that group, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.7% and 5.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.9% on the day, and up 71.76% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 102.80% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 101.65% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and MPC make up approximately 5.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Consumer Sector Update for 11/22/2022: ANF, BBY, BURL, XLY, XLP
Consumer stocks were moving higher premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.9% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was advancing 0.5%. Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.01 per share, down from $0.86 a year earlier. Analysts...
Searching for Huge Passive Income? Buy This Dividend King
Soaring interest rates and the prospect of a global recession weighed on the stock market in 2022, especially on growth stocks. The S&P 500 index has shed 18% of its value year to date. Despite this downturn, high-yielding dividend stocks held up and generally performed better than the broader market....
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
The market expects CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended October 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Daily Dividend Report: EXR,ADI,HRL,AGI,VVV
Extra Space Storage announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a fourth quarter 2022 dividend of $1.50 per share on the common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable on December 30, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 14, 2022.
Is AMark Precious Metals (AMRK) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. A-Mark...
Notable Monday Option Activity: APA, VZ, TEAM
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in APA Corp (Symbol: APA), where a total of 31,584 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.3% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,900 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:
