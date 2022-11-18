‘America’s Got Talent’ fan favorite Roslyn Singleton dead at 39: ‘Now we celebrate her legacy’

Read full article on original website
‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Zuri Craig Dead: Tyler Perry Collaborator Dies at 44
A heartbreaking loss. America’s Got Talent alum Zuri Craig died on Friday, October 21. He was 44. The singer’s family shared the news via social media on Sunday, October 23. “It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig,” the statement read. “We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning.”
Roslyn Singleton, 'America's Got Talent' Alum, Dead at 39 After Brain Cancer Diagnosis
Roslyn Singleton, whose fighting spirit and infectious smile captured the nation's heart following appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and America's Got Talent, has died following a long battle with brain cancer. She was 39. Roslyn's husband, Ray, took to Instagram to confirm the sad news, saying his wife earned...
Roslyn Singleton: 5 Things To Know About The ‘AGT’ Fan Favorite Dead At 39
Roslyn Singleton gained famed in 2020 after her husband shared a video of himself serenading her before her brain surgery. Roslyn Singleton succumbed to brain cancer at the age of 39 in Nov. 2022. Roslyn served in the United States Navy and owned a business based on her faith. Roslyn...
Kelly Clarkson Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Talk Show And Fans Are Going Crazy
It’s just been announced that The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for two more seasons, meaning we will have the hit daytime talk show on our screens until at least 2025! How exciting!. The Kelly Clarkson Show Is Renewed Until 2025. NBCUniversal Syndication Studios issued a statement about...
Christina Applegate Makes Emotional First Public Appearance After MS Diagnosis: ‘I Love You All So Much’
Christina Applegate attended her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday, Nov. 14, which notably marked the Emmy winner’s first public appearance since disclosing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in spring 2021. Applegate was originally set to receive her star on the Walk of Fame in 2020, but the pandemic delayed the ceremony. She announced her MS diagnosis on Twitter in 2021 amid production on the third and final season of her Netflix comedy “Dead to Me.” Prior to Applegate’s appearance, she was honored at the Walk of Fame ceremony by her “Married…with Children” co-stars Katey Sagal and David Faustino. Sagal...
The View’s Sunny Hostin missing from talk show as Joy Behar shares cryptic reason behind co-host’s absence
THE View’s Sunny Hostin has taken Thursday off from the popular daytime talk show. Fellow panelist Joy Behar has given fans a cryptic reason for her co-host’s absence. Sunny, 54, was at the hosts’ desk all week but was missing from Thursday’s broadcast. As Whoopi was...
GMA’s Robin Roberts shares major announcement about co-host Michael Strahan live on air
GOOD Morning America’s Robin Roberts has shared a major announcement about her co-host Michael Strahan during Wednesday’s live show. The former NFL star’s colleagues, as well as fans, are sending him their congratulations in response to the big career acknowledgment he’s set to receive. During GMA...
Roy Wood Jr., Trevor Noah brawl at Atlanta Waffle House as Daily Show visits Georgia
The Daily Show’s Roy Wood Jr. and Trevor Noah are tackling Waffle House— and apparently each other— in a new skit. In a new promo spot posted to Youtube, the duo stands jovially in front of a Waffle House in Atlanta waiting to go inside. On Monday,...
‘The Masked Singer’s Beetle Revealed As Iconic Talk Show Host: Exclusive Interview
And the Beetle is… Jerry Springer! After singing Frank Sinatra’s “The Way You Look Tonight,” the talk show host was unmasked. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Jerry about his Masked Singer experience and what was the most “difficult” part of the show. “I don’t get...
Jerry Springer Says He ‘Ruined Culture’ – ‘I Just Hope Hell Isn’t That Hot’
Jerry Springer joked that his wild talk show, 'The Jerry Springer Show' ruined culture and shared how he began as a lawyer and ended up with the outrageous talk show.
Jennifer Hudson Reveals Her Dream Guest and Talks TikTok Thanksgiving Plans (Exclusive)
Just two months after debuting her talk show, Jennifer Hudson is quickly becoming the Queen of Daytime! “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay stopped by "The Jennifer Hudson Show" set to dish on dream guests, the show's People’s Choice nomination and Jennifer's Thanksgiving plans.
Ex-Host Tiffany Cross Hires Gabrielle Union Power Lawyer After Exit From MSNBC
Ex-MSNBC host Tiffany Cross allegedly threatened to “go out in a blaze” and “take down” the cable TV network and its boss, Rashida Jones, after she learned she was getting terminated days ahead of her exit, The New York Post reported. According to The Post, MSNBC...
Jerry Springer Admits He Helped Bring About Culture's Downfall With Talk Show
Jerry Springer is looking back on his infamous talk show and drawing a few conclusions about the impact he left behind. According to Insider, Springer appeared on David Yontef's Behind the Velvet Rope podcast and looked back on his TV tenure, including his role in ushering in the collapse of high culture.
The Academy has found its next Oscar host. And no, it’s not Chris Rock
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel will emcee the 95th Academy Awards, the show’s producers announced Monday, returning to the Oscars stage for the third time following back-to-back stints in 2017 and 2018. The show is set to air March 12 on ABC. In Kimmel, the motion picture academy and ABC...
Craig Melvin’s Son Delano Is a TV Host in the Making! See Photos of the ‘Today’ Star’s Eldest Child
Today host Craig Melvin is a family man! The beloved anchor became a dad in March 2014 when he and his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, welcomed their son, Delano. He loves being a big brother to his little sister, Sybil, who was born in November 2016. On top of being a...
Dave Chappelle’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ ‘House of the Dragon’ Skit Has Fans Desperate for ‘Chappelle’s Show’ Comeback
'Saturday Night Live' host Dave Chappelle made a sketch surrounding 'House of the Dragon' Season 2, and it left his fans wanting another season of 'Chappelle's Show.'
Syndication Ratings: 'Jennifer Hudson' Ties Its Season High and 'Sherri'
Jennifer Hudson climbed 17% to a 0.7 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen, to tie both its high thus far and Debmar-Mercury’s fellow rookie talker Sherri, starring Sherri Shepherd. Sherri edged out Warner Bros.’ Jennifer Hudson in the key women 25-54 demographic, however, with a 0.4 to JHud’s 0.3.
Where is Al Roker? "Today" show anchor hospitalized for blood clots
"So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I've been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs," Roker announced on Instagram.
