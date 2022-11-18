COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State University Rifle Team competed with Air Force (4707) and Navy (4706) to conclude the fall portion of the season, firing a team score of 4682. In smallbore, the team fired a score of 2320 and was led by Viktor Kiss and Derek Keiser who fired scores of 586 and 584 respectively. Tyler Hanson (576), Nathan Wehrlen (574), and Lillian Warren (573) rounded out team scoring for the Buckeyes. Paige Hollowell led the way for the individuals with a career best score of 587. John Hamilton also fired a career best 580 while Philip Becker (574), Joel Potts (573), Natalie Katsuyama (569), and Eva Horgan (556) rounded out individual scoring.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO