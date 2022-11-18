Read full article on original website
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
The Ga❌e: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 ❌ichigan
The 118th edition of The Game is here and it will be a head-on collision between undefeated and No. 2 Ohio State and undefeated and No. 3 Michigan in a 12:14 kickoff in what will be a packed Ohio Stadium. FOX will televise. At stake is a Big Ten Conference...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Title IX: Cheer Program Has Shined On The National Stage
The Ohio State cheerleading program takes a backseat to nobody, as evidenced by its success on the national stage. Over the span of the last four UCA & UDA College National Championships, the Buckeyes have placed in the top four each year (2021 excluded due to COVID-19). The streak breaks down as such:
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Drops Five-Set Marathon to Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (19-7, 15-3 B1G) fell to Indiana (15-15, 8-10 B1G) in a five-set heartbreaker (26-24, 17-25, 17-25, 25-20, 14-16) on Sunday afternoon in front of a sold-out Covelli crowd for the Buckeye Inclusion match. A back-and-forth set and a trio of...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Fall in Physical Battle with No. 17 San Diego State
LAHAINA, Hawaii – Ohio State dropped its opening matchup in the Maui Invitational to No. 17 San Diego State, 88-77, on Monday evening in Lahaina. The Buckeyes found themselves trailing at the halftime break for the first time in the young season. Brice Sensabaugh kept Ohio State (3-1) in the game, pacing the team with nine first-half points. San Diego State (4-0) countered with 10 points from Matt Bradley, who led all scorers in the half, and the Aztecs went into the break, leading 37-26.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Jaques Collects Fourth WCHA Weekly Award
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the fourth time this season, the Western Collegiate Hockey Association has named Ohio State’s Sophie Jaques as its Defender of the Week. Jaques tallied four points against Bemidji State last weekend to help the Buckeyes earn a series sweep of the Beavers and become the program record holder for career points by a defenseman.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Dallan Hayden Named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – After rushing for a career-high 147 yards on 27 carries Saturday at Maryland, Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden is this week’s Big Ten co-Freshman of the Week. Hayden shares the honors with Penn State running back Kaytron Allen. Hayden ran for 144 of his...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Fires 4682 To Conclude The Fall Season
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State University Rifle Team competed with Air Force (4707) and Navy (4706) to conclude the fall portion of the season, firing a team score of 4682. In smallbore, the team fired a score of 2320 and was led by Viktor Kiss and Derek Keiser who fired scores of 586 and 584 respectively. Tyler Hanson (576), Nathan Wehrlen (574), and Lillian Warren (573) rounded out team scoring for the Buckeyes. Paige Hollowell led the way for the individuals with a career best score of 587. John Hamilton also fired a career best 580 while Philip Becker (574), Joel Potts (573), Natalie Katsuyama (569), and Eva Horgan (556) rounded out individual scoring.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 2 Buckeyes Top Maryland 43-30, Improve to 11-0
In a breakout performance, freshman Dallan Hayden was Ohio State’s top ground gainer with 146 yards on 27 carries and three scores. The Buckeyes return to Columbus to begin preparation for the final regular-season contest of the year against Michigan at noon Saturday in Ohio Stadium. Fox Sports will televise The Game.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes in Paradise to Compete in Maui Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The much-anticipated trip to Hawaii is finally here as Ohio State has made the trek to compete in the prestigious Maui Invitational this week. The Buckeyes will play San Diego State on Monday followed by either Arizona or Cincinnati on Tuesday. The final game will be on Wednesday. All three games will be televised on either ESPN or ESPN.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Win Ohio State Fall Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio. – The No. 6 women’s swimming and diving team and the No. 12 men’s swimming and diving team won the Ohio State Invitational, hosted at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion Nov. 17-19. The women finished with 2,496 points and the men had 2,555.50 points; both teams led second-place Indiana by over 100 points.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Be The Best Fans in the Land
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State University and the Ohio State Department of Athletics are encouraging and reminding its fans to “be the best fans in the land” with our rivals from the north coming into Columbus and Ohio Stadium. There will be plenty of activity in...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Women’s Basketball Adds Two Signees
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s basketball team added two signees as part of the official signing period – Faith Carson, a center, and Diana Collins, a point guard. Faith Carson | 6-4 | Center | Buchanan, Mich. Center Faith Carson joins the Buckeyes from Buchanan...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Jaques Sets Program Record in Ohio State’s 7-1 Victory Over Bemidji State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 1/2 Ohio State women’s hockey team earned a 7-1 win over Bemidji State on Saturday at the OSU Ice Rink to sweep the regular-season series against the Beavers. In the win, graduate defenseman Sophie Jaques set the Ohio State record for career points by a defenseman.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Compete in Elite Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State fencing programs competed in the Elite Invitational hosted by UPenn in the Tse Center in Philadelphia Saturday. The Buckeye women were 3-2 on the day, with wins over Penn, Cornell and LIU and losses to North Carolina and Princeton. The men were 2-3, downing Air Force and LIU and falling to North Carolina, Princeton and Penn.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 12/13 Buckeyes Drop 1-0 Game to No. 20 Irish
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 12/13 Ohio State men’s hockey team fell to No. 20 Notre Dame, 1-0, in game two of a Big Ten series Saturday in Value City Arena. The lone goal of the game came just 2:37 into the contest. Ohio State outshot the Irish 37-18, including 19-3 in the third, but could not get the equalizer.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Wins Fourth Consecutive Game; 99-43 over McNeese State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 8/10 Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0) stormed out to a huge first-quarter lead and went on to defeat McNeese State (1-2), 99-43, Sunday afternoon on family day at Value City Arena in the Jerome Schottenstein Center. After McNeese State scored the opening basket of the...
