Jada Pinkett Smith's Ex August Alsina Comes Out, Introduces His Boyfriend To The World
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina has come out to the world and introduced his boyfriend named Zu, RadarOnline.com has learned. At the end of this week’s episode of The Surreal Life, August revealed personal news to the camera. “I would like a love that feels limitless,” August said during his confessional. He continued, “And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way. I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching my so much about love and healing. I want to that in...
Watch: Ciara Dances with Chris Brown in Michael Jackson Tribute Video
Ciara is paying homage to Michael Jackson. In honor of the 40th anniversary of Thriller, Ciara takes fans inside the dance studio as she recreates some of Jackson’s famous moves. She channels the hip thrusts and fancy footwork he did in live performances of “Billie Jean,” along with some of the signature choreography from the iconic “Thriller” video. “MJ thank you for the inspiration you’ve given us all!” she writes in the caption accompanying the black-and-white video that shows her dressed like the King of Pop in a black jacket and pants, white socks, black loafers and a top hat.
Madame Noire
Social Media Reacts To Halle Berry’s New Buzzed Haircut: ‘She’s Just Showing Off Now’
Halle Berry’s new hairstyle is a short, edgy cut with bold, razor-cut designs. The 56-year-old Oscar winner debuted the look on her Instagram account on Nov. 19. Berry showed off the front of her new style — wispy blonde asymmetrical bangs — before turning her head and displaying the zigzag detailing along the buzz cut on the rest of her head.
Jaden Smith Evolves
Jaden Smith can’t describe his own sense of style but he does know a good look when he sees one. “Batman is the best to do it, in my personal opinion,” says the 24-year old. “Everything about it. It’s useful, it’s tactical. It looks good. It’s everything that you want in a good outfit. You want to be able to use it. You want to be able to have things in the outfit that make you be able to do stuff that other people can’t necessarily do easily. It fits you. People look good and it never goes out of style.”More...
Keyshia Cole biopic in the works
R&B singer Keyshia Cole has a biopic on the way through the Lifetime network. Pre-production has already begun, and filming is set to start at the end of the year. Many fans have followed her story through her previous reality TV shows, “The Way It Is” and “Family First” starring her ex-husband Daniel Gibson. The show gave a firsthand account of the singer’s family and career. Her mother recently succumbed to an accidental overdose, and Cole told Essence in a previous interview that the biopic was perfect timing since she plans to retire from music.
Madame Noire
SUNDAY NOIRE: So, Basically Zaya Wade Is Going To Keep Slaying And Serving Us Looks
Zaya Wade has proven to be a fashion icon in the making. Throughout the years we have seen young fashion icons such as Zendaya, Yara Shahidi, Chloe Bailey and countless others emerge. Right now, we have proof that Miss Zaya Wade is the next up-and-coming fashion icon. Being the 15-year...
Bustle
Jhené Aiko & Big Sean Introduced Their Baby Boy After His Long Labor
A week-and-a-half after their newborn son’s birth, Jhené Aiko and Big Sean decided to introduce their baby boy to the world. The two wrote short and sweet Instagram posts about their little one, Noah Hasani, and each shared several photos from their many hours in the hospital together. It took a long labor, but Noah finally showed up, making Big Sean (real name: Sean Anderson) a first-time dad and Aiko a mother of two (her daughter, Namiko, was born in 2008).
