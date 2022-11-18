The Week 13 College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings were released Tuesday night on ESPN. As has been the case for the last three weeks, Georgia (1), Ohio State (2), Michigan (3), and TCU (4) represented the top-four. Tennessee was stunned — in beatdown fashion — by unranked South Carolina on Saturday. With the loss, Read more... The post CFB fans react to Week 13 College Football Playoff rankings appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO