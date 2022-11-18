ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Defender

Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wevv.com

Energy assistance available to low-income families

If you are struggling with your energy bill this winter, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, is available to help if you qualify. "Individuals that are at or below 130% of the federal poverty guidelines can visit one of our offices. They need to bring with them there bill, and it doesn't have to be past due or disconnect - it can be a current bill," said Robyn Mattingly of Audubon Area Community Services.
INDIANA STATE
NBC Chicago

1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report

A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
CHICAGO, IL
L. Cane

The Best Florida Restaurants for Thanksgiving Dinner in 2022, According to a Travel Website

Few would argue that many families consider Thanksgiving one of the most important meals of the year. It is a time for loved ones to gather and express their gratitude to be together. Some enjoy shopping for, preparing, and then cleaning up after that special meal. Others do not and would prefer to focus on spending time enjoying their families rather than preparing food.
FLORIDA STATE
wjol.com

Illinois AG Charges Cook Co. Man With Illegally Collection Government Assistance

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is charging a Cook County man with collecting government assistance while using stolen identities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kaquanice Larry of Mount Prospect was arraigned yesterday in Will County after Raoul’s office previously charged Whitney Flowers of Glen Ellyn. Both are accused of filing for unemployment benefits with the state of Illinois using information they stole from three victims. Raoul says the pair obtained approximately 75-thousand-dollars in fraudulent unemployment benefits.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Does Illinois have a vehicle ‘lemon law’?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline drivers may be wondering what to do if they buy a defective car or truck. Many states have what are called “lemon laws” to protect car buyers from such circumstances. But does Illinois have lemon laws on the books? It does. Illinois has one true “lemon law”, the Illinois New Vehicle […]
ILLINOIS STATE
R.A. Heim

Not one but two stimulus payments available for Illinois residents

holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Here's some fantastic news for millions of residents in Illinois during this time of inflation. Many of you will be receiving a check from the state of Illinois(or have already received it). If you've not gotten any payment, please keep reading and I'll tell you how to get your money.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois Man charged with COVID-19 relief fraud

CHICAGO (WMBD)– Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced charges against a Cook County man for collecting government assistance using stolen identities. Kaquanice Larry, 27, of Mt. Prospect was arraigned in Will County with the following,. Identity theft, a Class 1 felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Theft...
COOK COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

Illinois Driver's License and ID Card Extension Ends in Less Than 2 Weeks

If you've been needing to renew your driver's license but have put off doing so for whatever reason, you may want to act soon. After approximately two years, the final extension to renew driver's licenses and ID cards will end Dec. 1. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White initially extended the renewal period due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and announced numerous subsequent extensions.
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago Defender

Pritzker’s $1 Billion Emergency Rental Assistance for Renters and Landlords

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) today announced that with the closure of the Illinois Rental Payment Program Round 2 (ILRPP2), nearly $1.02 billion in emergency rental assistance provided by Congress to the state of Illinois has been distributed to 137,372 households since 2020. Assistance for those facing immediate eviction is still available through the Illinois Court-Based Rental Assistance Program (CBRAP). Program information can be found at www.illinoishousinghelp.org/cbrap.
ILLINOIS STATE
