Northwest Indiana food bank sets organization record for turkey donations ahead of Thanksgiving
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — Several events in Northwest Indiana aimed to give families a happy Thanksgiving ahead of the holiday season this week. Attorney Ken Allen partnered with the food bank to help 1200 families in need with several events in Northwest Indiana. “I take it seriously our responsibility is to the community to try to […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago area families open their hearts and homes ahead of National Adoption Day
CHICAGO - Several Cook County families are a bit bigger after a special adoption ceremony Friday morning. It took just moments in front of a judge to get the adoptions finalized, but lives are now changed forever. "I'm happy now. My baby is in my life forever now," said Julisa...
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Roz Varon takes a look at what's going on in the city and suburbs this weekend.
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this month
A popular discount retail chain is opening a unique new "combo" store location in Michigan this month, just in time for the busy holiday shopping season. Read on to learn more.
News4Jax.com
LIST: Turkey giveaways, food distribution events ahead of Thanksgiving in Northeast Florida
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and many organizations have stepped up to help families in Northeast Florida. Many are in need of support this holiday season due to rising prices — and some families are recovering from recent hurricanes. To help make Thanksgiving a little brighter, News4JAX has...
wevv.com
Energy assistance available to low-income families
If you are struggling with your energy bill this winter, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, is available to help if you qualify. "Individuals that are at or below 130% of the federal poverty guidelines can visit one of our offices. They need to bring with them there bill, and it doesn't have to be past due or disconnect - it can be a current bill," said Robyn Mattingly of Audubon Area Community Services.
fox32chicago.com
$1M lottery ticket sold in suburbs • Experian to pay millions in settlement • Cook Co. property taxes spike
CHICAGO - A $1 million winning Lucky Day Lottery ticket was sold in Joliet, Chicago saw its first measurable snow fall this week, and Experian will pay more than $16 million to settle lawsuits over a nationwide data breach where more than 735,000 Illinois residents were affected. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report
A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold at convenience store in Louisiana
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A drawing was held for the Mega Millions on Tuesday, Nov. 15. One store in Ascension Parish sold a winning Mega Millions ticket for that drawing. Popingo’s #2 sold a winning ticket worth $500. That means the ticket buyer had a 1 in 38,792 chance of winning that amount in the […]
The Best Florida Restaurants for Thanksgiving Dinner in 2022, According to a Travel Website
Few would argue that many families consider Thanksgiving one of the most important meals of the year. It is a time for loved ones to gather and express their gratitude to be together. Some enjoy shopping for, preparing, and then cleaning up after that special meal. Others do not and would prefer to focus on spending time enjoying their families rather than preparing food.
wjol.com
Illinois AG Charges Cook Co. Man With Illegally Collection Government Assistance
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is charging a Cook County man with collecting government assistance while using stolen identities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kaquanice Larry of Mount Prospect was arraigned yesterday in Will County after Raoul’s office previously charged Whitney Flowers of Glen Ellyn. Both are accused of filing for unemployment benefits with the state of Illinois using information they stole from three victims. Raoul says the pair obtained approximately 75-thousand-dollars in fraudulent unemployment benefits.
Can my gas be shut off during winter in Illinois?
(WTVO) — It is getting colder out in Illinois, and people are probably relying on their service providers to keep them warm during the winter months. However, what if a resident cannot make their payment on time? Will their heat be shut off in the dead of winter? Residents can rest easy, however, as it […]
Does Illinois have a vehicle ‘lemon law’?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline drivers may be wondering what to do if they buy a defective car or truck. Many states have what are called “lemon laws” to protect car buyers from such circumstances. But does Illinois have lemon laws on the books? It does. Illinois has one true “lemon law”, the Illinois New Vehicle […]
Best Seafood in Illinois is Next to Famous Blues Brothers Bridge?
Almost everyone who's lived in Illinois for any period of time knows where the bridge is from the famous jump scene in The Blues Brothers movie. Did you know there's also what many consider to be the best seafood in Illinois (and maybe even the entire Midwest) located right next to it?
Not one but two stimulus payments available for Illinois residents
holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Here's some fantastic news for millions of residents in Illinois during this time of inflation. Many of you will be receiving a check from the state of Illinois(or have already received it). If you've not gotten any payment, please keep reading and I'll tell you how to get your money.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois Man charged with COVID-19 relief fraud
CHICAGO (WMBD)– Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced charges against a Cook County man for collecting government assistance using stolen identities. Kaquanice Larry, 27, of Mt. Prospect was arraigned in Will County with the following,. Identity theft, a Class 1 felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Theft...
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in Michigan
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Illinois Driver's License and ID Card Extension Ends in Less Than 2 Weeks
If you've been needing to renew your driver's license but have put off doing so for whatever reason, you may want to act soon. After approximately two years, the final extension to renew driver's licenses and ID cards will end Dec. 1. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White initially extended the renewal period due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and announced numerous subsequent extensions.
Pritzker’s $1 Billion Emergency Rental Assistance for Renters and Landlords
Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) today announced that with the closure of the Illinois Rental Payment Program Round 2 (ILRPP2), nearly $1.02 billion in emergency rental assistance provided by Congress to the state of Illinois has been distributed to 137,372 households since 2020. Assistance for those facing immediate eviction is still available through the Illinois Court-Based Rental Assistance Program (CBRAP). Program information can be found at www.illinoishousinghelp.org/cbrap.
