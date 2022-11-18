Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Thanksgiving holiday closures for Bryan-College Station
The following will be closed in the Bryan-College Station area in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday:. City of Bryan municipal offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, as will the Bryan Animal Center, Coulter Field and the parks and recreation office. The city of Bryan’s public works call center will...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Police identify man killed in Saturday crash involving Santa’s Wonderland bus
College Station police have identified the man killed in Saturday's crash on Texas 6 involving a Santa's Wonderland bus as Anthony Dewayne Johnson of Navasota. He was pronounced dead at the scene. More details have emerged from the crash that left two people seriously injured, including the driver of the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Outgoing College Station Mayor Karl Mooney reflects on his time serving city
When Karl Mooney was 6 years old, he said he never thought one day he would become mayor. In 1956, however, he met someone who would change the way he viewed life and people. “There was a gentleman who when I was very young and walking to school, I would pass by his house every day,” Mooney recalled. “And he had a nice little white-picket fence in front, and he was always outside doing some work. I was walking by one day and I saw some flowers that he had and I commented to him how pretty his flowers were. I was walking to first grade and we ended up having a pleasant little conversation and that continued on.”
Bryan College Station Eagle
Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bryan: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bryan residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 81% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M volleyball team drops first of two matches at Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Texas A&M volleyball team lost to Missouri 25-19, 25-19, 25-16 on Saturday in the first of two Southeastern Conference matches this weekend at the Hearnes Center. Missouri (9-16, 2-13) outhit A&M .291 to .150 and had more blocks (6-4), aces (8-4) and digs (50-39). Caroline...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station City Council welcomes new members
Mayor John Nichols and new College Station councilmen William Wright, Mark Smith and Bob Yancy are ready to hit the ground running as they were officially sworn into their new roles Monday night at City Hall. “I am very happy to have the new members coming on council,” Nichols said...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M's Takuto Endo places fifth on men’s platform at Texas Diving Invitational
AUSTIN — Texas A&M’s Takuto Endo finished fifth in men’s platform diving with 323.55 points on Saturday at the Texas Diving Invitational at the Jamail Texas Swim Center. A&M’s Rhett Hensley finished ninth in men’s platform diving (287.85). Alyssa Clairmont led the Aggie women with...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M OL PJ Williams arrested on marijuana charge
Texas A&M offensive lineman PJ Williams was arrested on a state jail felony possession of marijuana charge Saturday night stemming from an erratic driving traffic stop. According to the police report, Williams had 7.7 ounces of marijuana in a black bag with a Texas A&M football name tag attached to it. Williams was released from the Brazos County Jail on a $5,000 surety bond. A state jail felony is punishable by 180 days to two years jail time and a fine not to exceed $10,000.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for November 22
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan High Shy-Annes dance their way to New York City
Senior members of the Bryan High School Shy-Annes Drill Team figuratively danced their way to New York City on Saturday to prepare for their performance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. The group of 12 dancers and entourage of 15, including director Taylor Torres Martinez and multiple...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station, Brazos Christian football teams set playoff times for next week
College Station will meet Georgetown at 6 p.m. Friday in Class 5A Division I regional semifinal action at Waco ISD Stadium. The matchup of 10-2 teams is a rematch. Geogetown won 49-38 in District 11-5A-I play on Oct. 21. They ended up sharing the district crown with A&M Consolidated. Brazos...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M fires head volleyball coach Bird Kuhn
Texas A&M women’s volleyball coach Laura "Bird" Kuhn was relieved of her duties, effective immediately, A&M director of athletics Ross Bjork said Monday in a release. “The goal for all our teams at Texas A&M is to perform at a consistently high level and compete for conference and national titles,” Bjork said in a statement. “Given the recruiting base in Texas and support for volleyball, we believe that we can and should be better and that is what the 12th Man deserves. Coach Kuhn is a great person, and we appreciate her service to Texas A&M. We wish her well in her future endeavors. We will begin a national search for a new leader of our volleyball program as we continue toward our mission of creating opportunities through championship athletics.”
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Christian football team looking forward to state semifinal matchup with Lubbock Christian
Senior Ryan Burtin and his Brazos Christian football teammates are walking into uncharted territory this Friday. The Eagles have made it to the TAPPS Division IV state semifinals for the first time in Burtin’s four years and will face will face Lubbock Christian at 3 p.m. Friday in Bangs.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M men's basketball team to wrap up Myrtle Beach Invitational against Loyola Chicago
The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will face Loyola Chicago at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the Aggies’ final game at the Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, South Carolina. The Aggies (2-2) lost their first two games of the tournament, falling to Murray State 88-79 and Colorado 103-75. Loyola Chicago (2-2) lost to Tulsa 85-66 and 70-48.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M's Jonathan Chung places 252nd at NCAA Cross Country Championships
STILLWATER, Okla. — Texas A&M Jonathan Chung placed 252nd at the NCAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday, finishing the hilly 10K course in 32 minutes, 50.7 seconds. Stanford’s Charles Hicks won the men’s individual title in 28:43.6, while Northern Arizona won the team title. North Carolina State’s...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M volleyball ends season with a victory
COLUMBIA, Mo. – Texas A&M volleyball end the season by sweeping Missouri 25-17, 25-16, 22-23 on Sunday afternoon at the Hearnes Center. The Aggies (13-16) were 5-13 in Southeastern Conference play, finishing 11th. Missouri (9-17, 2-14) was last. “This is a special group with a lot of new faces,”...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Albert Regis
Texas A&M football defensive lineman Albert Regis meets the media at the LSU preview press conference inside the Kyle Field Media Center. (November 21, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M women's hoops grab 67-54 win over Texas Southern
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team won, but Texas Southern was the one that felt good about itself walking off the court Sunday at Reed Arena. The winless, but energetic Tigers refused to be overpowered by the Aggies who pulled away late for a 67-54 victory. Texas Southern, which had been outscored by an average of 26.8 points in its first four games, pulled to within 50-48 on back-to-back 3-pointers by Micah Gray, the last with 7 minutes, 59 seconds left.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M men's hoops tops Loyola Chicago 67-51
CONWAY, S.C. — The 24th-ranked Texas A&M men’s basketball team ended the Myrtle Beach Invitational with a 67-51 victory over Loyola Chicago on Sunday. Junior Henry Coleman III came off the bench to score 13 points and Julius Marble added 11 as A&M (3-2) snapped a two-game losing streak. Marble, a junior transfer, started his first game for the Aggies. Other first-time starters this year were senior guard Andre Gordon and junior Hayden Hefner. That trio accounted for 22 points, eight rebounds and three assists, also hitting 3 of 5 on 3-pointers.
Comments / 0