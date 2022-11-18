When Karl Mooney was 6 years old, he said he never thought one day he would become mayor. In 1956, however, he met someone who would change the way he viewed life and people. “There was a gentleman who when I was very young and walking to school, I would pass by his house every day,” Mooney recalled. “And he had a nice little white-picket fence in front, and he was always outside doing some work. I was walking by one day and I saw some flowers that he had and I commented to him how pretty his flowers were. I was walking to first grade and we ended up having a pleasant little conversation and that continued on.”

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO