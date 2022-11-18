Read full article on original website
Related
300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found
A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later
Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Gamespot
The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me Review - Holmes Sweet Holmes
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers. When The Dark Pictures Anthology was revealed, its promise was immediately obvious: Take the team that gave us the excellent Until Dawn and have it tackle new horror subgenres at a clip of about once per year. Results have been mixed across the four released games, but on a steady upward trajectory that does not falter with the latest effort. The Devil in Me is Supermassive's latest slasher, and it outshines its predecessors--with a more cohesive plot, best-in-series characters, and a bit of clever gamification injected into the cinematic experience.
Gamespot
How To Evolve Pawmo Into Pawmot In Pokémon Scarlet And Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are all about the new collection of Pokémon to catch, themed after the Spain-inspired Paldea region. In traditional Pokémon fashion, the three starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly are built around their respective elemental type: Grass, Fire, and Water. However, venturing beyond the opening area of Cabo Poco will quickly introduce you to a number of new Pokémon that you can battle and catch in your journeys, allowing you to quickly come into contact with all 18 types and fill out your party of up to six creatures as you choose.
Gamespot
Conquer Slopes In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet With This One Weird Trick
As you are wandering the open world of Pokemon Scarlet or Violet, you may find slopes impeding your progress. While these obstacles are intentionally placed, you can evade them with an unintentional trick: going backward. ZullieTheWitch on Twitter posted a clip of her Scarlet game. The video shows her attempting...
Gamespot
New Avatar: The Way Of Water Posters Highlight Returning And New Characters
Regardless of where you stand on the Avatar films, the original film is one of the most richly-detailed CGI movies ever, and the sequel looks like it'll take the crown for itself. A batch of new posters highlights the cast of characters in all of that detail ahead of the movie's December release.
Gamespot
WoW: Dragonflight Ad Sees Pedro Pascal, David Harbour Show Off Their Personal Dragons
World of Warcraft's new Dragonflight expansion is right around the corner, and a new series of live-action ads--featuring big-name stars--shows what the real world would be like if you had your own personal dragon at your side. Non-celebrities can get in on the fun too, with a new augmented reality experience letting you choose a dragon of your own.
Gamespot
How To Evolve Dunsparce Into Dundunsparce In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
A Dunsparce evolution finally exists, though how to get Dundunsparce in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet isn’t the clearest process if you don’t already know what you’re doing. The hardest part, however, is actually finding Dunsparce in Paldea. They’re technically common across most of the region, but a quirk in their nature means getting close enough to capture one takes some extra work.
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Director Would Love A Shot At Castlevania
God of War Ragnarok has only been out for a few weeks, but game director Eric Williams is already angling for a new IP to tackle. In a recent interview with Kinda Funny, Williams said that he wants to make a Castlevania game, and he told fans to lobby Konami to license the IP.
Gamespot
Avatar 2 Is The "Worst Business Case In Movie History," James Cameron Says
James Cameron himself has described Avatar: The Way of Water as a very bad business decision for a film studio, but it's being made all the same. Cameron told GQ that the film was "very f**king expensive" to make, and it doesn't make sense from a studio financing perspective. Cameron...
Gamespot
Evil West Official Launch Trailer
A dark menace consumes the American frontier. As one of the last agents in a top-secret vampire-hunting institute, you are the final line between humanity and a deep-rooted terror that now emerges from the shadows. Rise up to become a Wild West Superhero, eradicate the vampire threat and save the United States! In visceral, explosive combat, unleash hell with your firearms, lightning-fueled gauntlet and gadgets. Kill bloodthirsty monstrosities in style as a lone hunter or in co-op with a friend. Explore and fight in a narrative-driven campaign while upgrading your weapons and hunting tools. Unlock new perks to evolve your monster-slaying mastery, crafting your own playstyle to ultimately defeat the supernatural hordes.
Gamespot
God of War Ragnarok Director Breaks Down Biggest Moments
Listen to the full uncut interview on the GameSpot After Dark podcast:. This video contains heavy spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. God of War Ragnarok had a daunting task ahead of it: not only did it have to wrap up a sprawling tale of fate, prophecy, and parenthood in a neat bow, but do it all under the looming presence of the end of the world, at least, in Norse mythology. But succeed it did, with many fans and critics (including GameSpot's own Tamoor Hussain, who awarded the game a 9/10) praising the ending, and the path Kratos and Atreus took to get there.
Gamespot
Evil West Review - Undead Redemption
Evil West asks a simple question: What if cowboys fought vampires? It's the kind of off-the-wall thinking that gets a Daniel Craig and Harrison Ford movie greenlit, and developer Flying Wild Hog certainly gets a lot of mileage out of its whimsical concept. Set in an alternate version of 1890s America, Evil West is the Wild West at its wildest. A familiar backdrop of swinging-door saloons, rolling tumbleweed, and abandoned gold mines are interwoven with Nikola Tesla-inspired electro-steampunk technology and an assemblage of ravenous bloodsuckers. Evil West shines in the heat of battle when that initial question can be answered, but its strengths are often diminished by the dated design wrapped around them.
Gamespot
Steam Autumn Sale - Best Steam Deck Game Deals
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Steam Autumn Sale is now live, offering big price cuts on PC games through November 29. Many Steam Deck-verified and playable games are included in the catalog, making this a great time to add a few new titles to your portable library.
Gamespot
Earn Double XP And Log-In Rewards In Overwatch 2 Ahead Of Ramattra Gameplay Trailer
A gameplay trailer showing off upcoming hero Ramattra's abilities will drop on November 26. That weekend and beyond, you can pick up various bonuses in Overwatch 2. From November 24-28, Overwatch matches will grant double XP, which you can use to catch up on the battle pass before Season 2's launch on December 6. On November 22-26, you can pick up the Junker Queen “Five Fingers” Highlight Intro by logging in. Starting November 27 and ending December 2, you can pick up the Kiriko “On the Wind” Highlight Intro as a log-in reward.
Gamespot
New On Disney Plus In December 2022: Willow, If These Walls Could Sing
Turkey Day is later this week, but it's already time to start looking ahead to the final month of this year. Once you've got Black Friday all situated, it's time to start making plans for what to watch in December. Disney+ has a lot of cool stuff coming out on the streaming service. Below, you'll find everything coming to Disney+ for December, and a few recommendations.
Gamespot
Marvel Snap Will Finally Let You Acquire Specific Cards You Want
Marvel Snap is an excellent card battler, but if there's one complaint that's come up time and time again from the community, it's that you can't just acquire a specific card missing from your collection. This is especially problematic if you're just one card short of a powerhouse deck, and Second Dinner has announced plans to address that in the next game patch.
Gamespot
Adopt Stray For Just $29 With This Black Friday Deal
2022 has been a year of martial arts masters, vampire-slaying cowboys, and tarnished warriors, but Stray and its adorable feline has been a standout release in a crowded calendar. In case you missed it when it first came out, now's a great time to adopt Stray and bring it home, as the PS5 and PS4 game is just $29 right now on Amazon and GameStop as part of Black Friday promotions.
Gamespot
Get Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope With A $10 Bonus
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is a delightful little tactical RPG starring Mario and, for some reason, the Rabbids. While the physical game hasn't gotten any deep discounts, it does come with a kind of reverse-discount at Amazon. You can buy the game (at regular price) and walk away with a $10 gift card to put towards some other goodie for yourself.
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Director Answers Our Burning Questions
God of War Ragnarok has arrived, and it is a treasure. The PS4 and PS5 title from Santa Monica Studio launched on November 9, scoring rave reviews and earning multiple award nominations, including Game of the Year, for the upcoming The Game Awards in December. GameSpot recently sat down with...
Comments / 0