PopSugar

Get Yourself a New lululemon Wunder Puff Jacket or Vest, and Thank Us Later

It's getting chilly outside, and that means it's time to bundle up. We're always on the lookout for quality puffer coats because they're super warm, and plus, they're so cute! As major lululemon fans (the brand's leggings are some of our all-time favorites), its newest Wunder Puff collection definitely has our hearts, and we can't wait to shop all the cozy outerwear and cold-weather accessories. With options for both men and women, these puffer vests and coats are perfect for the incoming cold weather, and these are pieces to hold onto for many seasons to come.
In Style

Amazon Just Listed Thousands of Early Black Friday Deals on Designer Fashion for Up to 63% Off

Picture this: You walk outside and the air feels a little bit different. It’s chillier than normal, and the leaves have started changing colors (think: fiery red hues and burnt orange colors). This can only mean that fall is fully upon us; so someone pass me my pumpkin spice latte and throw me some knee-high boots. But warm drinks and cute boots aren’t the only things that come with autumn. Thanksgiving and — you guessed it — Black Friday are also part of the fun.
moneysavingmom.com

Women’s Plush, Fleece & Sherpa Outerwear only $15.99 + shipping!

Zulily has Women’s Plush, Fleece & Sherpa Outerwear for just $15.99 right now!. There are lots of colors and styles to choose from. These look SO warm!. Shipping is free on orders over $89. Otherwise, shipping starts at a flat fee of $6.99. And remember: if you place one order today, the rest of your orders will ship for FREE through 11:59 p.m. PT tonight!
CNET

Carhartt's Black Friday Sale Offers Durable Apparel and Accessories for 25% Off

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Known for its durable and comfortable work wear, Carhartt is a go-to brand for a lot of people who work outside offices. Through Nov. 28, you can take advantage of Carhartt's Black Friday sale and save 25% on a variety of products, including sweatshirts, accessories, boots and even pet gear, all of which are designed to keep you warm, dry and protected from the elements.
goodmorningamerica.com

'GMA' Deals & Steals on Oprah's Favorite Things

Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on Oprah's Favorite Things. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Super Smalls, Shinery and more. The deals start at just $6 and are up to 70% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website,...
The Daily South

The Best Daughter-In-Law Gifts

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. While you may not know your daughter-in-law as well as your own children, you still want to pick out the perfect gift that she’s sure to love. Whether you're shopping for a gift for your daughter-in-law for Christmas, for her birthday, or any other occasion, we don't think you can go wrong with any of these picks. These gift ideas for your daughter-in-law are sure to show her how glad you are that she’s a part of your family.
The Independent

Ugg Black Friday sale 2021: Best deals on slippers, slides, boots and more

Black Friday is back, with brilliant bargains and deals not to be missed. Landing on the last Friday of November, the shopping extravaganza delivers cut-price offers across major brands from Apple to Zara, Lego and more. Plus there will of course be offers on beauty, tech and home appliances. The event offers an opportunity to save cash on pricier items in perfect time for Christmas. If you’re stuck for ideas, check out the discounts we’re expecting from The White Company, Dyson and Jo Malone, and stay tuned for the latest updates as we get them.Follow live: The best early...
BHG

This Shop Transformed into a Country Winter Wonderland for the Holidays

Come December (or November, for those festive go-getters who are ready to decorate ASAP), it feels like the whole world transforms into a bright and sparkling wonderland. Whether you incorporate fresh Christmas trends into your space each year or lean into more retro holiday trends, there’s something distinctly delightful about decorating for winter and the holidays—and something equally special about stepping into restaurants, stores, and other commercial spaces that approach the season with the same enthusiasm. Case in point: The Six Bells, a homewares store in Brooklyn, New York, that has completely remade itself in preparation for the holiday season.
BROOKLYN, NY
Elite Daily

Lululemon’s Pre-Black Friday 2022 Sales Include 40% Off Leggings

Lululemon tends to keep quiet about its Black Friday sales until the big day arrives, but that doesn’t mean you can’t create an action plan to take advantage of the cult-fave athleisure brand’s annual discounts. Even better, you can pregame Black Friday by shopping Lululemon’s pre-Black Friday 2022 sales that are going on right now.
homesenator.com

How to Get Rid of Old Furniture

Have you ever thought about selling your old stuff? If yes, then you should read this article because it has some great tips on how to get rid of old furniture. Selling your old furniture isn’t always easy. You need to consider several things before you decide to sell them. The first thing that you need to do is to clean the items thoroughly. This way, they will look better and get more value.
HollywoodLife

Amazon’s Deals On Cold Weather Essentials Are Unmatched

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The weather outside may be frightful, but Amazon’s cold weather essentials are so delightful. Score major savings on all things cozy this season. From 40% off Columbia jackets to comfy scarves and socks — Amazon’s got it all, and for less too. Add these cold-weather essentials to your cart, so you can bundle up and embrace the winter season. These goodies also make the best holiday presents, so it’s a win-win. You’d better hurry though because these unmatched deals won’t last long.
moneysavingmom.com

Women’s and Kid’s Boots as low as $12.74 at Kohl’s!

Need new winter boots? This is a GREAT deal on Women’s and Kid’s boots!. As part of the Black Friday deals, Kohl’s has Women’s and Kid’s Boots on sale for as low as $12.74 when you use the promo code ENJOY15 at checkout!. There are...
goodmorningamerica.com

This Week from 40 Boxes: Gifts for everyone that are $20 and under

Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes Holiday Gift Guide has exclusive deals for "Good Morning America" viewers. Shop gifts for everyone under $20 from brands such as Brew Buddy, Crayo and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now. Find all of Tory's exclusive offerings...
Us Weekly

17 of the Best Amazon Early Black Friday Deals That Are 60% Off or More

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The Black Friday deals just keep rolling in! Our shopping cart is getting bigger and bigger — and we wouldn't have it any other way. We wait for this week all year long, and when discounts keep rising […]
Delish

Peppermint Bark Shots

We look forward to peppermint bark season all year long. These shots taste a lot like the real thing, only way more boozy. Sweet, minty, and creamy, be warned: These go down easy, but they’re just as strong as your average shot. For holiday get-togethers, we suggest mixing these...

