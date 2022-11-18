New Pokédexes mean new novelties and Game Freak's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet sticks with that tradition with Tera Types. Similar to X and Y's Mega Evolutions, Sun and Moon's Z-Crystals, and Sword and Shield's Dynamaxing, the Terastal phenomenon is a new mechanic in the Paldea region that remixes the battle system and how it works. It pins type charts to movepools and introduces an entirely different form of discovery for new Pokemon such as Charcadet, Finizen, and Tandemaus. Terastallizing a new Pokemon has its positives, but it also makes Scarlet and Violet one of the more exciting entries in recent years. For starters, here's everything you need to know about Tera Types, including how to find them.

1 DAY AGO