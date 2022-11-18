Read full article on original website
2024 DE Cooper Ackerman Enjoys Another Notre Dame Experience
After checking out Notre Dame during the summer, Cooper Ackerman was back in South Bend this past weekend. “It was good,” the 2024 Massachusetts defensive end told ISD following the trip. “I loved it.”. The Shrewsbury High School standout’s first visit came at the end of July,...
Rewatch Notes | Notre Dame Offense vs Boston College
One team could do almost nothing right on offense on a snowy, cold day. That team was not Notre Dame. This was back to what we’ve been accustomed to with the Irish on offense with the running game gashing Boston College’s defense. This was the first time all...
Snap Count Thoughts | Boston College
Notre Dame cruised on Saturday to move to 8-3 as the Irish topped Boston College 44-0 on a snowy day in South Bend. It was an important game for the program as not only did Notre Dame send its seniors off with a win, but they got several young players into the game for the first time all season.
2024 TE Carter Nelson Enjoys Notre Dame Experience
After having his flight to Notre Dame cancelled a couple weeks ago because of weather, Carter Nelson made it to South Bend this weekend and the 2024 Nebraska tight end is glad he did. “It was definitely a really fun, good experience,” Carter told ISD following the Irish’s 44-0...
Marcus Freeman Notebook | November 21st
Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman spoke on Monday afternoon as the Irish prepare for No. 5 USC. "Still questionable for Tobias Merriweather. Still trying to see his recovery of the concussion." TE Mitchell Evans:. ”Mitch Evans I would say is probable with the ankle sprain.”. DE Isaiah Foskey:
Sunday Reflections
Notre Dame football felt like it has turned a corner a few times over Marcus Freeman’s first year as head coach, but it’s also been a bumpy road as last week showed. Freeman’s squad left no doubt on Saturday afternoon as the Irish started fast, played with urgency and finished strong to send its seniors out with a 44-0 shutout of Boston College.
Video | Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman on USC's Offense & Team Confidence
Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman spoke on Tuesday afternoon as the Irish prepare for Saturday’s game against No. 5 USC. 0:00 - On if playing Ohio State, North Carolina and BYU has helped the defense prepare for USC’s offense. 1:12 - Growth of Notre Dame’s confidence from...
Notre Dame Recruiting Scoop | Post-Boston College
Winning may not matter quite as much as people think it does when it comes to visiting recruits, but it does matter. And it certainly matters during a blizzard. Notre Dame’s 44-0 victory over Boston College on Saturday surely made the weather a memorable experience instead of a miserable one, which probably would have come with a tight game or a loss.
Frank Commentary
I’m pretty sure if any ND fan was given the option to run for 281 yards on Saturday, seeing Isaiah Foskey set the all-time ND sack record, witnessing Michael Mayer pass the 2K passing yardage mark, and watch ND shut out Boston College, 44-0, they would all gladly accept such an outcome. What a fun day of Notre Dame football!
Post Boston College Power Hour. 11-21-22
In this episode of Power Hour we discuss Notre Dame's win over Boston College, their big game against USC this coming weekend, and we answer your questions. To download this episode, please click on the link below. To listen to this episode in this browser window, please click on the...
