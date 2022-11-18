ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Virginia Shooting Victim Mike Hollins Now Aware of Teammates' Deaths After Coming Off Ventilator

"He doesn't know why everything happened, why he was shot one time, why he is here and not his friends," his mother Brenda said Mike Hollins, one of the victims of the University of Virginia bus shooting last weekend, has been taken off a ventilator and has since found out about his teammates' deaths, his mother told ESPN. The UVA running back was shot in the back Sunday night following a class field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C., as three of his teammates —...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Spun

Breaking: College Football Rivalry Game Could Be Moved

For years, the Virginia-Virginia Tech football game has been played either on Black Friday or on that Saturday. However, there's a chance that the annual rivalry game could be moved to Dec. 3, per Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. This comes after there was a senseless tragedy at UVA...
BLACKSBURG, VA
iheart.com

Chilling New Details Emerge in the Triple Murder of UVA Football Players

Chilling new details have emerged in the killings of three University of Virginia football players. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is accused of killing one of the victims, Devin Chandler, while Chandler was sleeping, the Albemarle County prosecutor said via CNN, citing a witness. Chandler's Virginia Cavaliers teammates, Lavel Davis Jr....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
TheDailyBeast

‘F Ya’ll’: UVA Student Recalls Terrifying Moment Shooter Opened Fire on Bus

When University of Virginia pre-med student Ryan Lynch went to see The Ballad of Emmett Till on Sunday with two dozen other students from her African-American Theater class, she noticed one of them sitting by himself during the play.Lynch, a 19-year-old sophomore who transferred to UVA from Hampton University this year, met student-athlete Christopher Jones earlier in the semester at a tryout for a campus fashion show. But both of them got busy, and neither participated. The two reconnected on Sunday’s outing to Washington D.C., about 2.5 hours from the UVA campus in Charlottesville.Following the show, Lynch made sure to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Independent

Alleged UVA gunman Christopher Darnell Jones ‘made bizarre comments and pushed victim’ moments before tragedy

The alleged gunman in Sunday’s shooting at the University of Virginia made bizarre comments before killing three students and injuring two others. Twenty-two-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones, who has been identified by UVA police as the suspect in the shooting, reportedly made remarks about certain students “messing” with him and pushed one of the victims, Lavel Davis Jr, when the group arrived at the Charlottesville campus from a school trip on Sunday night. “After [Mr Jones] pushed him, he was like ‘You guys are always messing with me.’ He said something like that but it was really bizarre because they...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Associated Press

Medical Examiner: Slain UVA students were shot in the head

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An outside special counsel will assist the state attorney general in reviewing the University of Virginia campus shooting that left three students dead and two others injured earlier this week, officials said Thursday. In a letter, University of Virginia President Jim Ryan and University Rector Whitt Clement asked Attorney General Jason Miyares to appoint outside counsel to investigate both UVA’s response to the Sunday shooting, as well as the efforts it undertook prior to the violence to assess the potential threat of the suspect. “After a tragedy of this nature, it is important for the affected institution to take a hard look at what circumstances led up to the event and, how the University responded in the moment,” Clement said in a statement. “Once an external review commences, we expect it to be the central avenue by which we gain a deeper understanding about what led to this tragic event.” An ongoing criminal investigation is also underway, led by Virginia State Police. The agency, which assumed primary responsibility in the case Thursday, said it could not comment on a possible motive for the shooting.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

UNC basketball has best starting five in college hoops, Dick Vitale says

The nation's top-ranked team, North Carolina moved to 4-0 by defeating James Madison, 80-64, Sunday. And ESPN college basketball personality Dick Vitale said he was impressed by the effort. “UNC Basketball showed (why) many had them preseason No. 1 vs [James Madison],” Vitale tweeted. “UNC won 80-64. Armando Bacot was...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL

UNC unveils memorial honoring James Lewis Cates Jr.

Monday afternoon, the university unveiled a memorial honoring the 22-year-old. The Department of Justice has also opened an investigation into his murder. Monday afternoon, the university unveiled a memorial honoring the 22-year-old. The Department of Justice has also opened an investigation into his murder.

