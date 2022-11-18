Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
UVA Massacre Suspect ‘Waited’ for Football Players to Get Back to Campus, Survivor’s Dad Says
After an extensive manhunt that stretched overnight, police on Monday announced they had apprehended a University of Virginia student suspected of killing three football players and wounding two others in a mass shooting on the school’s main campus on Sunday night. University President Jim Ryan issued a statement early...
Virginia Shooting Victim Mike Hollins Now Aware of Teammates' Deaths After Coming Off Ventilator
"He doesn't know why everything happened, why he was shot one time, why he is here and not his friends," his mother Brenda said Mike Hollins, one of the victims of the University of Virginia bus shooting last weekend, has been taken off a ventilator and has since found out about his teammates' deaths, his mother told ESPN. The UVA running back was shot in the back Sunday night following a class field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C., as three of his teammates —...
Gunshots fired at North Carolina high school football game for 2nd time in 2 weeks
During the fight around 9 p.m., gunshots were fired during the football game between Wallace-Rose Hill High School and James Kenan High School.
Breaking: College Football Rivalry Game Could Be Moved
For years, the Virginia-Virginia Tech football game has been played either on Black Friday or on that Saturday. However, there's a chance that the annual rivalry game could be moved to Dec. 3, per Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. This comes after there was a senseless tragedy at UVA...
iheart.com
Chilling New Details Emerge in the Triple Murder of UVA Football Players
Chilling new details have emerged in the killings of three University of Virginia football players. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is accused of killing one of the victims, Devin Chandler, while Chandler was sleeping, the Albemarle County prosecutor said via CNN, citing a witness. Chandler's Virginia Cavaliers teammates, Lavel Davis Jr....
‘F Ya’ll’: UVA Student Recalls Terrifying Moment Shooter Opened Fire on Bus
When University of Virginia pre-med student Ryan Lynch went to see The Ballad of Emmett Till on Sunday with two dozen other students from her African-American Theater class, she noticed one of them sitting by himself during the play.Lynch, a 19-year-old sophomore who transferred to UVA from Hampton University this year, met student-athlete Christopher Jones earlier in the semester at a tryout for a campus fashion show. But both of them got busy, and neither participated. The two reconnected on Sunday’s outing to Washington D.C., about 2.5 hours from the UVA campus in Charlottesville.Following the show, Lynch made sure to...
Alleged UVA gunman Christopher Darnell Jones ‘made bizarre comments and pushed victim’ moments before tragedy
The alleged gunman in Sunday’s shooting at the University of Virginia made bizarre comments before killing three students and injuring two others. Twenty-two-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones, who has been identified by UVA police as the suspect in the shooting, reportedly made remarks about certain students “messing” with him and pushed one of the victims, Lavel Davis Jr, when the group arrived at the Charlottesville campus from a school trip on Sunday night. “After [Mr Jones] pushed him, he was like ‘You guys are always messing with me.’ He said something like that but it was really bizarre because they...
Medical Examiner: Slain UVA students were shot in the head
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An outside special counsel will assist the state attorney general in reviewing the University of Virginia campus shooting that left three students dead and two others injured earlier this week, officials said Thursday. In a letter, University of Virginia President Jim Ryan and University Rector Whitt Clement asked Attorney General Jason Miyares to appoint outside counsel to investigate both UVA’s response to the Sunday shooting, as well as the efforts it undertook prior to the violence to assess the potential threat of the suspect. “After a tragedy of this nature, it is important for the affected institution to take a hard look at what circumstances led up to the event and, how the University responded in the moment,” Clement said in a statement. “Once an external review commences, we expect it to be the central avenue by which we gain a deeper understanding about what led to this tragic event.” An ongoing criminal investigation is also underway, led by Virginia State Police. The agency, which assumed primary responsibility in the case Thursday, said it could not comment on a possible motive for the shooting.
Suspect in UVA shooting was on the bus with victims returning from a Washington DC trip, school spokesperson says
The suspected gunman in the University of Virginia shooting was on a class field trip with the victims before the shooting occurred, a UVA spokesman confirmed Tuesday.
'Not the Chris we know.' Friends of man charged with killing 3 UVA football players seek answers
Friends who grew up with Chris Jones Jr. were stunned when he was charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of three UVA football players.
Virginia honors slain players in memorial service on campus
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Thousands of people joined Virginia’s football team, coaches and staff Saturday in honoring three players who were shot dead as they returned from a field trip last weekend. Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were remembered during a memorial service in Charlottesville...
WRAL
UNC unveils memorial honoring James Lewis Cates Jr.
Monday afternoon, the university unveiled a memorial honoring the 22-year-old. The Department of Justice has also opened an investigation into his murder. Monday afternoon, the university unveiled a memorial honoring the 22-year-old. The Department of Justice has also opened an investigation into his murder.
University of Virginia cancels final game of 2022 football season after campus shooting
Virginia ended its football schedule after three players died in a campus shooting. The team was scheduled to play Saturday at Virginia Tech.
