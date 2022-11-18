Read full article on original website
Related
crypto-academy.org
India is Not Feasible for Conducting Business, According to the CEO of Binance
Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, has publicly stated his disapproval of India’s harsh tax laws and his belief that the country is now not a sustainable business climate for his exchange. According to the CEO of Binance, India is not yet a feasible location for his crypto ventures....
crypto-academy.org
The Fall of Coinbase Stock Increases Doubts
One of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges, Coinbase, is underperforming on Wall Street. The prices of the bonds and stock of the exchange indicate fear and an increased level of doubt. This comes after the collapse of one of the leaders in this industry, FTX. After FTX collapsed, things took a turn for worse, with Bitcoin’s price dropping rapidly. FTX was not the last company to file for bankruptcy, however, with other major crypto companies following in its footsteps. All of these occurrences have increased the level of doubt and fear in investors. As a consequence, Coinbase, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, suffered sour weeks on Wall Street.
crypto-academy.org
Senators Call on Fidelity to Pull the Plug on its Bitcoin Retirement Plan
November 21 saw the release of a further letter from US Senators calling on Fidelity Investments to reevaluate providing Bitcoin to its clients in the wake of the complete failure of FTX, the US-based cryptocurrency exchange. Senators Tina Smith from Minnesota, Richard Durbin from Illinois, and Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts...
crypto-academy.org
Position Exchange Introduces The Decentralized Perpetual Trading Protocol (DPTP) 2.0
[November 21, Singapore] Position Exchange is hosting the POSI Incentivized Testnet Event for its most recent Decentralized Perpetual Trading Protocol (DPTP) 2.0 feature. A new initiative called the Decentralized Perpetual Trading Protocol (DPTP) aims to build DeFi exchange systems that are user-friendly, safe, and secure for trading perpetual futures. Futures Bridge, which is included in the second version, appears to be accelerating DeFi’s transition to derivatives.
crypto-academy.org
Cardano to Launch its Algorithmic Stablecoin Djed in 2023
Just some days ago, Shahaf Bar-Geffen announced that Cardano’s algorithmic stablecoin, Djed, is going to go live in 2023. According to the CEO of COTI, they are planning to launch Djed on January 2023. This was revealed to the public during the Cardano Summit on the 20th of November; so, two days ago.
crypto-academy.org
Is Mark Cuban Taking Time Off Crypto?
Only two days after declaring that he thought smart contracts would significantly influence the development of useful applications, billionaire Mark Cuban, an investor in SharkTank, stopped following a number of cryptocurrency accounts. He mainly removed those who were not following him. Cuban claimed he was still interested in cryptocurrency. However,...
crypto-academy.org
CZ Discussed an Industry Recovery Fund with Investors in Abu Dhabi
In a bid to acquire money for a cryptocurrency industry recovery fund, last week, Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, met with investors in Abu Dhabi, according to sources referenced by Bloomberg News. Zhao spoke with prospective donors including organizations connected with the National Security Adviser of the United Arab...
crypto-academy.org
FTX Hacker Now Converting ETH into BTC
The FTX hacker, who turned most of the stolen funds into Ethereum (ETH), is now converting them to Bitcoin (BTC). According to Chainalysis, the FTX hacker is now moving his funds, more recently converting some of his/her ETH to BTC. Given these movements, users are urged to call exchanges out and prevent such conversions from happening, given that the hacker may run away with the money once turned into fiat.
crypto-academy.org
Binance Labs Invests in a Self-Custody Hardware Wallet Company
Binance Labs recently decided to invest in the Series A round of Ngrave, a Belgian self-custody hardware wallet company. In a recent announcement by Binance, they stated that they made an investment in the Belgian firm as part of their strategy toward self-custody wallet industry. Ngrave was founded in 2018....
crypto-academy.org
Properties Worth Millions Were Purchased by FTX in the Bahamas
Recent reports show that FTX purchased more than 19 properties worth around $121 million for its executives and SBF family members in the Bahamas. According to Reuters, a recent report shows that SBF purchased a lot of property in the Bahamas for FTX executives. The properties are worth around $121 million.
crypto-academy.org
FTX Seeking Help From Other Exchanges
On Sunday, FTX sent a request for help to other cryptocurrency exchanges, saying that money stolen from the troubled exchange is being moved to other companies through intermediary wallets. In order to collect the money and restore them to the estate managing FTX’s bankruptcy, the now-bankrupt business, led by John...
crypto-academy.org
Genesis Trading Warns of Possible Bankruptcy
Genesis Trading, a pioneer in the cryptocurrency industry, has issued a warning that it may be in bankruptcy after its lending arm ceased operations last week and spent the weekend trying to raise money without success. In 2013, Genesis opened the first over-the-counter Bitcoin trading desk. Since then, it has...
crypto-academy.org
FTX Hacker Converts An Additional $16M Worth of ETH Into Bitcoin
The news broke on the internet yesterday. After the latest news going on about FTX, its bankruptcy, and, lately, its hacking situation, a hacker reportedly stole large amounts of ETH and converted them into BTC. This hacker conversion was first reported yesterday, where the hacker stole 228,000 worth of ETH,...
Comments / 0