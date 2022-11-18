ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendricks, UCF beat Santa Clara 57-50, win Baha Mar Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Led by Taylor Hendricks’ 19 points, the UCF Knights defeated the Santa Clara Broncos 57-50 in the championship game of the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas. The Knights are now 4-1 on the season, while the Broncos fell to 3-2.
