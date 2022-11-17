California, the state where Black Bear Ranch is located at the coordinates 41.24184°N 123.17721°WPhoto byWikimedia. Black Bear Ranch was one of the many hippie communes and anarchist communities that were founded during the 1960s: the hippie era when counterculture took root and was pretty popular. It was founded back in 1968 on top of the location of an abandoned ghost town. Said ghost town was once a mining settlement that was started back in the 1860s and was eventually left to ruin. Legally, the commune was technically owned by one resident named Richard Marley until around 1987 when ownership was transferred to the Black Bear Family Trust. The commune still exists today, but it has declined to the point where in 2013, it was documented to forty residents.

