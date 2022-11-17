Read full article on original website
If you live in California and you are looking for new places to try, here is a list of five amazing seafood restaurants that are great options any day of the week, because they always serve absolutely delicious food.
On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
Pack a lunch and hit the road to one of these scenic outdoor destinations. Travelers in search of fresh ocean breezes and quaint coastal vistas should head south to the Five Cities area of San Luis Obispo County. The “Five Cities” were originally made up of Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach...
California, the state where Black Bear Ranch is located at the coordinates 41.24184°N 123.17721°WPhoto byWikimedia. Black Bear Ranch was one of the many hippie communes and anarchist communities that were founded during the 1960s: the hippie era when counterculture took root and was pretty popular. It was founded back in 1968 on top of the location of an abandoned ghost town. Said ghost town was once a mining settlement that was started back in the 1860s and was eventually left to ruin. Legally, the commune was technically owned by one resident named Richard Marley until around 1987 when ownership was transferred to the Black Bear Family Trust. The commune still exists today, but it has declined to the point where in 2013, it was documented to forty residents.
Some people in San Luis Obispo are on high alert after several reports of mountain lion sightings near the Irish Hills and Johnson Ranch hiking trails and even in some people's backyards.
An 1892 advertisement called Hotel Marre “the pleasantest seaside resort on the coast.”
‘A fun collection of vintage, eclectic and whimsical stuff’. When Rhonda O’Dell had the chance to open another San Luis Obispo County antiques business, she didn’t let the grinding halt of the pandemic stop her. “I’m really one of those people who believe in twists of fate,” O’Dell said. “You can talk yourself out of anything. So instead, I thought: I’m just going to do it.”
The suspect is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, sources close to Voepel confirmed.
CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. — Behind the fences surrounding this 40-square-mile outback of cactus and wiry creosote, the largest remaining population of Mojave desert tortoises was soaking up the morning sun and grazing on a mix of wild greens and flowers. But that didn’t mean the armored beasts were easy...
Biking and hiking spots are affected, according to the San Luis Obispo Parks & Recreation Department.
MODESTO, Calif. — Farmers are notorious for giving directions involving local landmarks. For example: “It’s at the end of the road near the bent fence post,” or “head yonder towards the old Johnson homestead.”. Farmer Paul Wenger gives the same kind of landmark-based directions... except...
If you live in California and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three beautiful places in California that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
Dry, blustery weather across California on Friday and Saturday is expected to raise the risk for wildfires in some parts of the state.
California will provide a specific group of residents with $1,200 per month. The money will help them cope with inflation and other financial needs. It is another initiative to aid the state's most vulnerable citizens.
California has a severe shortage of affordable rental housing, but also has a crisis in home ownership, with the nation's second most expensive home market relative to family incomes.
Here's our forecast The post Sunday Evening Forecast Nov 20th appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Mark Pazin has conceded to Esmeralda Soria after a very tight race for District 27 in California's State Assembly.
Up and down the coast there are furry felines making themselves at home outdoors. The post Free-roaming cats make themselves at home along Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
