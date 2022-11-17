ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches

On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Tyler Mc.

Black Bear Ranch: A Small Anarchist Intentional Community In California

California, the state where Black Bear Ranch is located at the coordinates 41.24184°N 123.17721°WPhoto byWikimedia. Black Bear Ranch was one of the many hippie communes and anarchist communities that were founded during the 1960s: the hippie era when counterculture took root and was pretty popular. It was founded back in 1968 on top of the location of an abandoned ghost town. Said ghost town was once a mining settlement that was started back in the 1860s and was eventually left to ruin. Legally, the commune was technically owned by one resident named Richard Marley until around 1987 when ownership was transferred to the Black Bear Family Trust. The commune still exists today, but it has declined to the point where in 2013, it was documented to forty residents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide

‘Twist of Fate’ decision pays off for Rhonda’s Relics antique mall

‘A fun collection of vintage, eclectic and whimsical stuff’. When Rhonda O’Dell had the chance to open another San Luis Obispo County antiques business, she didn’t let the grinding halt of the pandemic stop her. “I’m really one of those people who believe in twists of fate,” O’Dell said. “You can talk yourself out of anything. So instead, I thought: I’m just going to do it.”
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

