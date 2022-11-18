Read full article on original website
yumaaz.gov
City receives two awards for communications achievements
The City of Yuma Communications Team was recently recognized with two awards from the City-County Communications and Marketing Association (3CMA), a national organization that supports local government communicators. The City took home the Award of Excellence in the category Video – Best Regularly Scheduled Programming for “Charlemos Yuma,” the Spanish-language...
yumaaz.gov
YPD issues holiday safety reminders
The Yuma Police Department encourages the public to revisit good safety practices during this holiday season. Additional officers will patrol Yuma Palms and other shopping areas during this busy time, in addition to regularly scheduled patrol officers. When parking at home:. Take all valuables out of your vehicle. Lock all...
