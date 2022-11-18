Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will not be getting the highly requested New Game+ mode. In a blog post, publisher Ubisoft confirmed that their latest Viking-based action RPG is in the final stages of its two-year-long post-launch content rollout, and it does not include the replayability feature. The company notes that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was built as a “unique” experience that is structurally different from its predecessors. “When investigating the implementation of New Game+, we realized that the depth of the game gave us limited options to make replayability unique and rewarding,” it reads.

