Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s Glitches Are Breaking the Game in Hilarious Ways
Video games aren’t perfect, but that doesn’t mean players can’t make the most out of the mistakes they are given. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II players have discovered a couple of glitches that are too hilarious not to do, but can be exploited to give an unfair advantage when abused.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Won’t Be Getting a New Game+ Feature, Ubisoft Confirms
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will not be getting the highly requested New Game+ mode. In a blog post, publisher Ubisoft confirmed that their latest Viking-based action RPG is in the final stages of its two-year-long post-launch content rollout, and it does not include the replayability feature. The company notes that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was built as a “unique” experience that is structurally different from its predecessors. “When investigating the implementation of New Game+, we realized that the depth of the game gave us limited options to make replayability unique and rewarding,” it reads.
YouTube for TV gets a new start up sound – and could be adding comments
If you use the YouTube app on your big screen television set, you may have noticed a couple of changes in recent days: a new sound and animation that appears when the app starts up, and the option to display comments alongside what you’re watching. The sound is official,...
