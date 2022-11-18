Read full article on original website
techaiapp.com
Trust Wallet launches anticipated browser extension of its crypto management app
Trust Wallet, a self-custodial and multi-chain cryptocurrency wallet application, has announced the launch of its brand-new browser extension wallet. Supporting all EVM chains, as well as Solana, it is available now on browsers including Chrome, Brave, and Opera. The browser extension complements Trust Wallet’s mobile wallet, which is the world’s leading mobile crypto wallet with […]
techaiapp.com
FTX Hacker Mobilizes Ethereum Again, Loaded For The Dump?
Massive selling pressure from the crypto exchange FTX hacker hit Ethereum; the bad actor has been dumping the cryptocurrency during the weekend. This “dumping,” selling an asset in the market, is creating panic in the crypto market. The hacker stole over 200,000 from the trading venue. As of...
techaiapp.com
Crypto Market Loses $60B In Two Days As Bitcoin Price Plunges
The past few days in the Bitcoin and crypto market have had a forceful impact from the bears. The prices of most of the crypto assets have been tolling to the south beyond expectation. In addition, the entire market is experiencing a decline due to the collapse of the FTX exchange.
techaiapp.com
Ethereum bears have the upper hand according to derivatives data, but for how long?
Ether (ETH) price experienced an 11.9% decline from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, bottoming at $1,074 — the lowest level seen since July. Currently, investors have reason to be concerned after crypto lending company Genesis reportedly faced difficulties raising money, triggering rumors of insolvency on Nov. 21. However, a...
techaiapp.com
Toncoin Continues To Mark Higher Gains, Big Move Coming?
Toncoin has defied the entire crypto market sentiment as its value continues to trend higher. As per CoinMarketCap data, the native token of the TON blockchain has kept over 20% gain in the last seven days. The token has experienced extreme volatility in the last 24 hours, though. And it’s not just on the last day alone.
techaiapp.com
Bitcoin’s Mining Difficulty Taps a Lifetime High, Glassnode Says BTC Miners Remain ‘Under Immense Pressure’ – Mining Bitcoin News
On Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, Bitcoin’s difficulty rise erased the recent 0.20% decline recorded two weeks ago, as the difficulty metric rose by 0.51% at block height 764,064. The increase on Sunday has pushed the difficulty rating to another all-time high, from 36.76 trillion to the current 36.95 trillion.
techaiapp.com
What to expect from crypto regulation in the wake of the FTX scandal • TechCrunch
Slaughter in particular felt the impacts of the FTX fiasco firsthand: Paradigm wrote down a $278 million investment in the exchange following its declaration of bankruptcy. We talked about that up front, but mostly as a jumping-off point to discuss the knock-on effects for the state of regulation, which was itself already a contentious mess, particularly when it comes to U.S. lawmakers and the various federal regulators involved in the market, including the SEC and the CFTC.
techaiapp.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Cashed Out $300 Million During FTX’s Fundraise in October 2021
FTX founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) quietly cashed out $300 million (roughly Rs. 2,430 crore) in personal stakes after a $420 million (roughly Rs. 3,410 crore) fundraising in October 2021, as per a recent report. At the time of the fundraising, Bankman-Fried told investors that the raise would be used for things like helping grow FTX and working closely with regulators, but a large portion of the cash was used as a reimbursement for a month’s earlier buyout of Binance’s stake in FTX.
techaiapp.com
Chinese Platforms to Test Metaverse Tech During Qatar World Cup 2022 Broadcasts – Metaverse Bitcoin News
Several Chinese platforms are introducing metaverse tech in their coverage of Qatar’s 2022 soccer World Cup. The experiences, which will use virtual reality (VR) headsets and 5G as base tech, will allow the users to enjoy a metaverse-like view of the event, and will also give Chinese companies a chance to hone their implementations of this tech.
techaiapp.com
How automation can solve persistent cybersecurity problems
For decades, security professionals have been plagued by two fundamental security challenges: maintaining legacy IT systems and alert fatigue. Over time, legacy IT systems become attractive targets for attackers because they become increasingly difficult to maintain. It’s hard to justify replacing a system that continues to work well and perform all the functions you need it to. But as time goes by, these systems become deprecated and are superseded by modern technologies that are more efficient and effective.
techaiapp.com
Meet the smartest office building in the world
With most of us choosing to work from home for at least part of the time, the need for physical offices is perhaps somewhat on the wane. Many businesses (especially those with high rents to pay or leases to run) are looking to address this drop off with perks such as free meals, flexible hours or other perks, but could the answer to a better workplace actually be better technology?
Report: Amazon Alexa could be set to lose billions this year
Alexa has been a well known name in voice assistant technology, but struggled to maintain a steady revenue stream.
techaiapp.com
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Warns About Crypto Exchange Website Using Its Name – Featured Bitcoin News
The Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway has issued a statement warning that a cryptocurrency exchange website is using its name. The company stressed that the crypto firm has no affiliation with Berkshire Hathaway Inc. or its chairman and CEO, Warren E. Buffett. Berkshire Hathaway Warns About a Crypto Website. Berkshire Hathaway...
techaiapp.com
Nexperia launches new hotswap ASFETs- Power Electronics News
Nexperia extends its ‘ASFETs for Hotswap and Soft Start’ portfolio with the introduction of 10 new 25 V and 30 V fully optimized devices, combining industry-leading enhanced safe operating area (SOA) performance with extremely low RDS(on), making them ideal for use in 12 V hotswap applications including data center servers and communications equipment.
techaiapp.com
Qualcomm Reveals AR2 Gen 1 Platform For AR Glasses
Niantic Labs also revealed its Outdoor AR Headset powered by the AR2 platform. During the Snapdragon Summit, the company unveiled its latest piece of technology, the AR2 Gen 1 platform, which will be a key component for the next generation of slimmer and more fashion-friendly augmented reality (AR) glasses. Hugo...
techaiapp.com
Microsoft Defender protects Mac and Linux from malicious websites
Microsoft’s security tools aren’t just for Microsoft platforms, because attackers don’t just go after Windows. “Over the last few years, we’ve seen the threat landscape evolve where attackers and cyber criminals are targeting all platforms equally,” Tanmay Ganacharya, partner director for security research at Microsoft, told TechRepublic. “We’ve seen a significant rise in vulnerabilities being found and reported for non-Windows platforms, and also in malware and threat campaigns in general.”
techaiapp.com
Microsoft Black Friday Deals 2022: These Xbox Games, Wireless Controllers are All on Discount
Microsoft certainly will not be left behind this Black Friday as the tech giant is offering its own set of amazing deals and discounts for its products. Among them are Xbox games as well as wireless controllers. Without further ado, let us tell you all about Microsoft’s Black Friday deals...
techaiapp.com
Azure will now protect SMBs from DDoS attacks
Microsoft have announced (opens in new tab) that a new SKU for its cloud computing platform Azure’s DDoS Protection offering, which it says is specifically designed with SMBs in mind, is now available in public preview. Dubbed “IP Protection” the latest SKU is built to defend against L3/L4 DDoS...
techaiapp.com
The XR Week Peek (2022.11.21): Qualcomm launches AR2 chip, HTC headset gets leaked, and more!
Another week, another roundup of amazing AR/VR news! Let’s see what have been the most interesting things happening in immersive reality…. Qualcomm and Niantic bet on the future of augmented reality with AR2. The biggest news of the week took place in the Hawaii islands, where Qualcomm had its...
techaiapp.com
DEV-0569 group uses Google Ads to distribute Royal RansomwareSecurity Affairs
Microsoft warns that a threat actor, tracked as DEV-0569, is using Google Ads to distribute the recently discovered Royal ransomware. Researchers from the Microsoft Security Threat Intelligence team warned that a threat actor, tracked as DEV-0569, is using Google Ads to distribute various payloads, including the recently discovered Royal ransomware.
