Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
FTX Hacker Mobilizes Ethereum Again, Loaded For The Dump?
Massive selling pressure from the crypto exchange FTX hacker hit Ethereum; the bad actor has been dumping the cryptocurrency during the weekend. This “dumping,” selling an asset in the market, is creating panic in the crypto market. The hacker stole over 200,000 from the trading venue. As of...
Walmart Black Friday deals are already live and selling fast
Get a jump on the savings without having to jump through hoops thanks to early online discounts.
techaiapp.com
Qualcomm Reveals AR2 Gen 1 Platform For AR Glasses
Niantic Labs also revealed its Outdoor AR Headset powered by the AR2 platform. During the Snapdragon Summit, the company unveiled its latest piece of technology, the AR2 Gen 1 platform, which will be a key component for the next generation of slimmer and more fashion-friendly augmented reality (AR) glasses. Hugo...
techaiapp.com
Azure will now protect SMBs from DDoS attacks
Microsoft have announced (opens in new tab) that a new SKU for its cloud computing platform Azure’s DDoS Protection offering, which it says is specifically designed with SMBs in mind, is now available in public preview. Dubbed “IP Protection” the latest SKU is built to defend against L3/L4 DDoS...
techaiapp.com
Microsoft Defender protects Mac and Linux from malicious websites
Microsoft’s security tools aren’t just for Microsoft platforms, because attackers don’t just go after Windows. “Over the last few years, we’ve seen the threat landscape evolve where attackers and cyber criminals are targeting all platforms equally,” Tanmay Ganacharya, partner director for security research at Microsoft, told TechRepublic. “We’ve seen a significant rise in vulnerabilities being found and reported for non-Windows platforms, and also in malware and threat campaigns in general.”
techaiapp.com
India Tablet PC Market See Rising Demand for 5G Capable Devices in Q3 2022: CMR
The tablet PC market in India grew 22 percent quarter-on-quarter in July-September with demand for 5G capable devices picking up the steam, CyberMedia Research said on Monday. CMR anticipates the tablet PC shipments to record a healthy 10-15 percent growth in 2022. Samsung led the market with a 28 percent...
techaiapp.com
The XR Week Peek (2022.11.21): Qualcomm launches AR2 chip, HTC headset gets leaked, and more!
Another week, another roundup of amazing AR/VR news! Let’s see what have been the most interesting things happening in immersive reality…. Qualcomm and Niantic bet on the future of augmented reality with AR2. The biggest news of the week took place in the Hawaii islands, where Qualcomm had its...
techaiapp.com
Microsoft Black Friday Deals 2022: These Xbox Games, Wireless Controllers are All on Discount
Microsoft certainly will not be left behind this Black Friday as the tech giant is offering its own set of amazing deals and discounts for its products. Among them are Xbox games as well as wireless controllers. Without further ado, let us tell you all about Microsoft’s Black Friday deals...
techaiapp.com
Best Black Friday VPN Deals
Our modern world is reliant on technology and connectivity. Whether you want to use your laptop to work remotely from anywhere in the world, use your smartphone to stream Netflix movies, or use a tablet to watch sports live streams. The internet seems to be this global omniscient, and omnipresent element that the world is thriving on. As much as the internet has brought good to our lives, there is also a dark side to the internet that can’t be ignored.
Comments / 0