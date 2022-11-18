ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FTX Hacker Mobilizes Ethereum Again, Loaded For The Dump?

Massive selling pressure from the crypto exchange FTX hacker hit Ethereum; the bad actor has been dumping the cryptocurrency during the weekend. This “dumping,” selling an asset in the market, is creating panic in the crypto market. The hacker stole over 200,000 from the trading venue. As of...
Qualcomm Reveals AR2 Gen 1 Platform For AR Glasses

Niantic Labs also revealed its Outdoor AR Headset powered by the AR2 platform. During the Snapdragon Summit, the company unveiled its latest piece of technology, the AR2 Gen 1 platform, which will be a key component for the next generation of slimmer and more fashion-friendly augmented reality (AR) glasses. Hugo...
Azure will now protect SMBs from DDoS attacks

Microsoft have announced (opens in new tab) that a new SKU for its cloud computing platform Azure’s DDoS Protection offering, which it says is specifically designed with SMBs in mind, is now available in public preview. Dubbed “IP Protection” the latest SKU is built to defend against L3/L4 DDoS...
Microsoft Defender protects Mac and Linux from malicious websites

Microsoft’s security tools aren’t just for Microsoft platforms, because attackers don’t just go after Windows. “Over the last few years, we’ve seen the threat landscape evolve where attackers and cyber criminals are targeting all platforms equally,” Tanmay Ganacharya, partner director for security research at Microsoft, told TechRepublic. “We’ve seen a significant rise in vulnerabilities being found and reported for non-Windows platforms, and also in malware and threat campaigns in general.”
India Tablet PC Market See Rising Demand for 5G Capable Devices in Q3 2022: CMR

The tablet PC market in India grew 22 percent quarter-on-quarter in July-September with demand for 5G capable devices picking up the steam, CyberMedia Research said on Monday. CMR anticipates the tablet PC shipments to record a healthy 10-15 percent growth in 2022. Samsung led the market with a 28 percent...
Best Black Friday VPN Deals

Our modern world is reliant on technology and connectivity. Whether you want to use your laptop to work remotely from anywhere in the world, use your smartphone to stream Netflix movies, or use a tablet to watch sports live streams. The internet seems to be this global omniscient, and omnipresent element that the world is thriving on. As much as the internet has brought good to our lives, there is also a dark side to the internet that can’t be ignored.

