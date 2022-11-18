Our modern world is reliant on technology and connectivity. Whether you want to use your laptop to work remotely from anywhere in the world, use your smartphone to stream Netflix movies, or use a tablet to watch sports live streams. The internet seems to be this global omniscient, and omnipresent element that the world is thriving on. As much as the internet has brought good to our lives, there is also a dark side to the internet that can’t be ignored.

1 DAY AGO