Amidst of flurry of tweets covering topics as wide-ranging as saving the world (yes, he responded (opens in new tab) to one of our tweets), hall monitors (opens in new tab) and other social platforms, fanaticism (opens in new tab), admitting he gets little sleep (opens in new tab), and whether his tweeting counts as work (opens in new tab), Twitter head Elon Musk made some news.

9 HOURS AGO