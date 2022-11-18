Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
What could a world without Twitter look like?
After another chaotic week of mass staff departures and policy reversals, Twitter’s future seems highly uncertain, with users—and everybody else—increasingly asking one question: What would a world without the so-called bird app even look like?. With about 237 million daily visitors at the last count in late...
techaiapp.com
Live blog: Twitter chaos – Elon Musk postpones Blue Check
Amidst of flurry of tweets covering topics as wide-ranging as saving the world (yes, he responded (opens in new tab) to one of our tweets), hall monitors (opens in new tab) and other social platforms, fanaticism (opens in new tab), admitting he gets little sleep (opens in new tab), and whether his tweeting counts as work (opens in new tab), Twitter head Elon Musk made some news.
techaiapp.com
Musk restores Trump’s Twitter account after online poll
Elon Musk reinstated Donald Trump’s account on Twitter on Saturday, reversing a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden’s election victory. Musk made...
Comments / 0